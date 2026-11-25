Nov 24, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has produced some quality fantasy showings when healthy this season, and he will be looking to cap the regular season with a big performance against Arkansas in Week 13. The tight end has 41 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns over his seven games played, plus has two rushes for seven yards. Green has four or more receptions in all his appearances, and has five or more grabs in four straight. He has 49 or more yards in every contest too. Green is coming off one of his better outings, when he caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against Tennessee. Arkansas is a pretty good matchup for him, so the tight end should be starting in a lot of leagues and be expected to come through one last time.