Nov 24, 2026, 2:54 PM ET

Arizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has put up some big numbers this season, and he'll look to put together one more strong performance in Week 13 against Arizona State. The wideout has 52 receptions for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus has two rushing attempts for nine more yards. Mizell has caught at least one touchdown in six straight games, and he has at least 78 receiving yards in all those contests as well. He's caught at least five passes in six straight showings and has back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards, so he's hot as the season nears its finish. Arizona State is a decent matchup for him, but Mizell is more of a quality fantasy starting option for the coming week because of what he's done all season. He should be trusted in most formats and expected to shine one last time.