Glenn Schumann Named Florida State Head Coach
Nov 24, 2026, 10:00 AM ETFlorida State is set to hire current Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as its next head coach, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Chris Low. He's helped the Georgia defense rank ninth nationally in rush defense this season, while being sixth in scoring defense and total defense. The Bulldogs are currently 10-1 and ranked first in the country. Schumann is 26 years old and will hope to get Florida State back on track. The Seminoles are just 5-6 this season, after going 5-7 last season and 2-10 in 2024. That came after a 13-1 season in 2023. Florida State fired Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start to this season - Rick Stockstill is 2-1 since taking over as the interim coach. The Seminoles are 74th in the country in points per game, while sitting 88th in points allowed per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos and Chris Low - On3Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Dennard Wilson Interviews for Maryland Head Coach Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 9:52 AM ETCurrent New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson interviewed for the Maryland head coaching position, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He played for Maryland from 2000-03 as a defensive back. Wilson was a graduate assistant for the Terrapins from 2007-08. He is guiding the Giants' defense this season, and previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Maryland is looking to replace Mike Locksley, who was fired in October. The Terrapins are 4-7 on the season now and have one regular season game left against Penn State on Saturday. Maryland has topped out at four wins in each of the past three seasons. The team has not won more than two Big Ten Conference games in that span.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Aiden Flora Returning to Iowa State in 2027
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 23, 2026, 5:48 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has signed a deal to return to the Cyclones for another season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Under Matt Campbell in 2024 and 2025, Flora handled just 15 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. This year under head coach Jimmy Rogers, he is one of college football's breakout stars, leading the country in rushing with 1,506 yards on 208 carries. He has added 25 receptions for 143 yards as a pass-catcher and has 14 total touchdowns this season. Flora has reached at least 170 rushing yards in six contests this season and ranks sixth nationally in yards per carry (7.2). There were likely to be many suitors had he entered the transfer portal this offseason, but he is staying put with the program he began his career with.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel
Calvin Russell Trending Up But Facing Stiff Test Next
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:40 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Calvin Russell has put together two big games in a row, but he now faces a much tougher test in Week 13 against Notre Dame. Russell caught eight passes for 107 yards in Week 12 against Boston College. That followed a 17-catch, 137-yard and one-touchdown performance against NC State - he rushed twice for 24 yards in that contest. Russell now has 518 receiving yards and three scores on 49 receptions this season, plus four rushes for 32 more yards. He's a rising fantasy asset as the regular season has neared its finish, but Notre Dame will prove to be a brutal test for both him and the Syracuse offense. That makes Russell a better deep-league option for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rodney Fields Jr. a Starting Option After Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:35 PM ETKansas State running back Rodney Fields Jr. has emerged as a quality fantasy streaming option for Week 13 because of his last performance and due to a favorable matchup. Fields rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown over 28 attempts in Week 12 against Arizona. He is up to 751 yards and seven scores on 150 attempts for the season. Fields has been up and down as a fantasy performer of late, but he has gotten double-digit carries in all but two appearances so far. His Week 13 matchup against Iowa State sets him up to deliver big once again, as the Cyclones are giving up 29.2 points and 176.9 rushing yards per game. Fields is a really good deep-league option as a result, and he could even be considered in standard setups for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Marshall Offers Streaming Upside with Dual-Threat Ability
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:29 PM ETKansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall is a dual-threat option, and that gives him fantasy streaming upside on any given week. Going into a pretty good matchup against Oklahoma State in Week 13, the Kansas quarterback is worth considering in more leagues. Overall this season, Marshall has 2,054 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's been picked off 10 times, but has rushed for 782 yards and six touchdowns on 139 attempts to make up for some passing deficiencies. Marshall is coming off a three-score game, but he also threw two interceptions and finished with just 186 passing yards. He's still one to consider in a few more fantasy leagues for the final regular season week because of his upcoming matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Luke Lindenmeyer Trending Up, But Brutal Test Awaits
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer has put together two notable fantasy showings in a row, but that could be tough to continue in Week 13 in a brutal matchup against Iowa. The tight end caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State in Week 12, and he produced 52 yards and a score on just three grabs against Rutgers in Week 11. Lindenmeyer has 386 yards and three scores over 40 receptions for the season now. After a slow start to the season, the tight end has been a bit more involved, and it's giving him a little fantasy appeal at a tough position to find consistent production. He's still just a deep-league option for Week 13, especially after factoring in that tough test against the Hawkeyes.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Alonza Barnett III a Better Option Following Five-TD Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III is coming off of a huge fantasy performance in Week 12, and that ups his value for Week 13. He was 17-of-27 passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns against Iowa State in Week 12. Barnett added 43 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts to cap off a monster performance. On the season, he's completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns over six games. Barnett has thrown two interceptions, while rushing for 55 yards and two scores on 56 attempts. He might not boast the best season-long numbers, but after a big game and going into a favorable matchup against Colorado, Barnett is worth trying in more leagues. He's a more confident play in deeper leagues, especially in such a critical week of fantasy college football.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Lawayne McCoy Worth Trying After Two-Score Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLouisville wide receiver Lawayne McCoy has produced pretty well of late and is coming off a two-touchdown game, so he's worth trying in more fantasy leagues for the final week of the regular season. He had five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 12. McCoy has at least 63 yards in four straight games, although his scores last week were his first ones in that stretch. He has 640 yards and six touchdowns over 36 receptions on the season overall. He'll be a solid streaming option for his average Week 13 test against Kentucky - the Wildcats allow 364.6 total yards and 25.5 points per game. McCoy is a more confident play in deeper leagues, but after what he did last week, fantasy owners could at least consider him in standard setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Darrion Dupree Trending Up as Regular Season Closes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:13 PM ETWisconsin running back Darrion Dupree is ending the season on a high note, and that makes him a streaming fantasy option for Week 13. He has two touchdown runs in each of the past two games. Dupree had 57 rushing yards and two scores on 14 carries against Maryland in Week 11 - he also caught four passes for 21 yards in that contest. He followed that up with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Purdue in Week 12. Dupree has 431 rushing yards and six scores over 88 carries overall this season, plus he's caught 13 passes for 89 more yards. The matchup with Minnesota is a favorable one, as the Golden Gophers allow 145.2 rushing yards per contest, so Dupree could deliver another notable fantasy score. That makes him a streaming option for the final regular season week, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Preston Douglas Worth Trying After Solid Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:06 PM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas is worth trying in more fantasy leagues in Week 13 after he put together a solid outing in Week 12. Against Florida State, Douglas caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, which was one of his better performances this season. He has 31 receptions for 367 yards and two scores on the season overall. His overall season production suggests he's a more confident deep-league starting option, but at a tough position to find consistent production, he could also be tried in standard leagues. His matchup against North Carolina in Week 13 will be a pretty average one, so he could at least be considered in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Donovan Olugbode Worth Streaming After Increased Production
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:01 PM ETMissouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode is a solid fantasy starting option for Week 13 after some bigger showings over the past two weeks. He went for 67 yards and a touchdown on four grabs against Georgia in Week 11, then tallied 105 yards and two scores on five grabs against Kentucky in Week 12. He has 796 yards and 10 touchdowns over 52 receptions overall this season. His Week 13 matchup against Oklahoma will be a bit tougher, as the Sooners are giving up just 284.6 total yards and 17.9 points per game this season. Olugbode is still worth streaming for the final week of the regular season because of what he's shown over the past couple of weeks.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bo MacCormack III Carries Streaming Upside Despite Tough Test Ahead
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:57 PM ETBoston College running back Bo MacCormack III has some fantasy streaming appeal for Week 13 after a huge performance in Week 12. He rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown over 30 attempts against Syracuse in Week 12 - MacCormack also had 45 receiving yards on five receptions. His Week 13 matchup against Miami will be a tougher test though, as the Hurricanes are allowing just 19.8 points and 314.7 yards per game, and just 68.1 of those yards coming on the ground. MacCormack is still a streaming fantasy option coming off his monster showing, but he'll be a more confident starting option in deeper leagues because of the matchup. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark Out for Remainder of Season with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:52 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Jake Dickert announced on Monday. He will miss the team's Week 13 game against Duke, the ACC Championship Game against Miami and any potential playoff games. Clark is the top rusher for the 10-1 Demon Deacons. He ends his season with 592 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns over 115 attempts, plus has three receptions for 25 yards. Clark has at least one rushing score in five straight games, so his absence will be a blow to the Wake Forest offense. Running backs Deuce Lawrence and Jamar Searcy will help fill the void, and quarterback Gio Lopez might also use his legs a bit more now.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Josh Derry Looks to End Regular Season with Another Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:46 PM ETUCF wide receiver Josh Derry had a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Iowa State, and he'll look to end the regular season with another big outing against Colorado in Week 13. He made just four grabs against Iowa State, but went for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Derry has 125 or more yards in three straight games, and he's tallied 54 or more yards in seven straight appearances. On the season, the wideout has 833 yards and seven scores on 56 grabs, plus an eight-yard rush. Derry is trending up as the season winds down, and he's a good option for Week 13 in a favorable fantasy matchup against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 391.1 yards and 29.3 points per game. That makes Derry a possible starting option in all leagues for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Indiana Not Announcing Starting Quarterback for Week 13 Yet
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:35 PM ETIndiana head coach Curt Cignetti is not naming a starting quarterback for Week 13 yet. Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson will each take first-team reps in practice, and the coaching staff will determine a starter later in the week. In 10 games so far, Hoover has completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,981 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while rushing 37 times for 71 yards and two more scores. Wilson has appeared in eight games, completing 58.5% of his passes for 654 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing one interception. He has rushed for 70 yards and two scores on 18 attempts. The Hoosiers will play Purdue to end the season, so it will be a favorable fantasy matchup for whoever starts at QB.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Steve Angeli Out in Week 13, But Avoids Long-Term Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:30 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (upper body) will not play this coming week because of an injury, but he avoided a long-term scare. On3's Pete Nakos said that imaging and X-rays for Angeli came back negative and that he will have a fifth year of eligibility because of a medical redshirt season. In eight games this season, Angeli completed 56.7% of his passes for 1,886 yards and 10 touchdowns, while being picked off six times. He scored once on the ground, but finished with negative rushing yards. Malachi Nelson (ankle) played the majority of the game and is expected to start the team's season finale against Notre Dame. Rich Belin will be a backup option.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Ty Dieffenbach's Status Uncertain for Week 13
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 11:13 AM ETUCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (hip) avoided a long-term injury, but his status is uncertain for the team's Week 13 game against USC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the quarterback is dealing with a minor hip injury and that he is expected to be available for the College Football Playoff if the Bruins make it. Over seven games this season, Dieffenbach has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns, while also having four interceptions. He has rushed for 42 yards and a score on 46 attempts this season. He's already the team's second-string quarterback - UCLA lost Nico Iamaleava (knee) for the season back on October 10. If Dieffenbach cannot go in Week 13, it will likely be Madden Iamaleava starting against USC after he finished the Michigan loss in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Bryce Underwood Named Starting Quarterback for Michigan Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMichigan has named quarterback Bryce Underwood as the team's starter again for Week 13 against Ohio State. The move was announced by head coach Kyle Wittingham. Underwood started for the Wolverines during the team's Week 12 upset win over UCLA. He was 11-of-24 passing for 127 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, while rushing for five yards on 13 attempts. Over nine games this season, the quarterback has completed just 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns, while also being picked off six times. He's rushed for 230 yards and two scores over 76 attempts. Ohio State will be a tough test for Underwood, and based on his performance this season, the quarterback is a better deep-league fantasy option for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Florida State Targeting Glenn Schumann as Next Head Coach
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 22, 2026, 10:56 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the top target in its head-coaching search. Schumann began his coaching career at Alabama in 2008 and spent seven seasons on Nick Saban's staff before following Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016. He was promoted from inside linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and was elevated to the primary defensive coordinator role in 2024. He has been a part of six national championship teams and eight SEC championships. Georgia has one regular-season game remaining against Georgia Tech before another game in Atlanta for the SEC championship. The Bulldogs are a lock to make the College Football Playoff, and he'd likely be given the opportunity to coach out the season if he lands the Seminoles' head coaching job.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Shekai Mills-Knight a Game-Time Decision
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:59 PM ETOle Miss running back Shekai Mills-Knight (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Wofford. Mills-Knight has taken the lead role in the backfield after Kewan Lacy (shoulder) was sidelined for the season. Given the matchup, it would not be surprising to see Mills-Knight take an extra week to rest. The sophomore has run for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the season. If he can't go, Makhi Frazier and Joshua Dye would see increased usage in an easy matchup. Both would be viable fantasy options this week in a game where the Rebels are favored by 50 points.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report