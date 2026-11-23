Alonza Barnett III a Better Option Following Five-TD Performance
Nov 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III is coming off of a huge fantasy performance in Week 12, and that ups his value for Week 13. He was 17-of-27 passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns against Iowa State in Week 12. Barnett added 43 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts to cap off a monster performance. On the season, he's completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns over six games. Barnett has thrown two interceptions, while rushing for 55 yards and two scores on 56 attempts. He might not boast the best season-long numbers, but after a big game and going into a favorable matchup against Colorado, Barnett is worth trying in more leagues. He's a more confident play in deeper leagues, especially in such a critical week of fantasy college football.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Lawayne McCoy Worth Trying After Two-Score Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLouisville wide receiver Lawayne McCoy has produced pretty well of late and is coming off a two-touchdown game, so he's worth trying in more fantasy leagues for the final week of the regular season. He had five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 12. McCoy has at least 63 yards in four straight games, although his scores last week were his first ones in that stretch. He has 640 yards and six touchdowns over 36 receptions on the season overall. He'll be a solid streaming option for his average Week 13 test against Kentucky - the Wildcats allow 364.6 total yards and 25.5 points per game. McCoy is a more confident play in deeper leagues, but after what he did last week, fantasy owners could at least consider him in standard setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Darrion Dupree Trending Up as Regular Season Closes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:13 PM ETWisconsin running back Darrion Dupree is ending the season on a high note, and that makes him a streaming fantasy option for Week 13. He has two touchdown runs in each of the past two games. Dupree had 57 rushing yards and two scores on 14 carries against Maryland in Week 11 - he also caught four passes for 21 yards in that contest. He followed that up with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Purdue in Week 12. Dupree has 431 rushing yards and six scores over 88 carries overall this season, plus he's caught 13 passes for 89 more yards. The matchup with Minnesota is a favorable one, as the Golden Gophers allow 145.2 rushing yards per contest, so Dupree could deliver another notable fantasy score. That makes him a streaming option for the final regular season week, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Preston Douglas Worth Trying After Solid Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:06 PM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas is worth trying in more fantasy leagues in Week 13 after he put together a solid outing in Week 12. Against Florida State, Douglas caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, which was one of his better performances this season. He has 31 receptions for 367 yards and two scores on the season overall. His overall season production suggests he's a more confident deep-league starting option, but at a tough position to find consistent production, he could also be tried in standard leagues. His matchup against North Carolina in Week 13 will be a pretty average one, so he could at least be considered in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Donovan Olugbode Worth Streaming After Increased Production
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:01 PM ETMissouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode is a solid fantasy starting option for Week 13 after some bigger showings over the past two weeks. He went for 67 yards and a touchdown on four grabs against Georgia in Week 11, then tallied 105 yards and two scores on five grabs against Kentucky in Week 12. He has 796 yards and 10 touchdowns over 52 receptions overall this season. His Week 13 matchup against Oklahoma will be a bit tougher, as the Sooners are giving up just 284.6 total yards and 17.9 points per game this season. Olugbode is still worth streaming for the final week of the regular season because of what he's shown over the past couple of weeks.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bo MacCormack III Carries Streaming Upside Despite Tough Test Ahead
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:57 PM ETBoston College running back Bo MacCormack III has some fantasy streaming appeal for Week 13 after a huge performance in Week 12. He rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown over 30 attempts against Syracuse in Week 12 - MacCormack also had 45 receiving yards on five receptions. His Week 13 matchup against Miami will be a tougher test though, as the Hurricanes are allowing just 19.8 points and 314.7 yards per game, and just 68.1 of those yards coming on the ground. MacCormack is still a streaming fantasy option coming off his monster showing, but he'll be a more confident starting option in deeper leagues because of the matchup. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark Out for Remainder of Season with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:52 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Jake Dickert announced on Monday. He will miss the team's Week 13 game against Duke, the ACC Championship Game against Miami and any potential playoff games. Clark is the top rusher for the 10-1 Demon Deacons. He ends his season with 592 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns over 115 attempts, plus has three receptions for 25 yards. Clark has at least one rushing score in five straight games, so his absence will be a blow to the Wake Forest offense. Running backs Deuce Lawrence and Jamar Searcy will help fill the void, and quarterback Gio Lopez might also use his legs a bit more now.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Josh Derry Looks to End Regular Season with Another Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:46 PM ETUCF wide receiver Josh Derry had a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Iowa State, and he'll look to end the regular season with another big outing against Colorado in Week 13. He made just four grabs against Iowa State, but went for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Derry has 125 or more yards in three straight games, and he's tallied 54 or more yards in seven straight appearances. On the season, the wideout has 833 yards and seven scores on 56 grabs, plus an eight-yard rush. Derry is trending up as the season winds down, and he's a good option for Week 13 in a favorable fantasy matchup against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 391.1 yards and 29.3 points per game. That makes Derry a possible starting option in all leagues for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Indiana Not Announcing Starting Quarterback for Week 13 Yet
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:35 PM ETIndiana head coach Curt Cignetti is not naming a starting quarterback for Week 13 yet. Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson will each take first-team reps in practice, and the coaching staff will determine a starter later in the week. In 10 games so far, Hoover has completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,981 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while rushing 37 times for 71 yards and two more scores. Wilson has appeared in eight games, completing 58.5% of his passes for 654 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing one interception. He has rushed for 70 yards and two scores on 18 attempts. The Hoosiers will play Purdue to end the season, so it will be a favorable fantasy matchup for whoever starts at QB.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Steve Angeli Out in Week 13, But Avoids Long-Term Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:30 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (upper body) will not play this coming week because of an injury, but he avoided a long-term scare. On3's Pete Nakos said that imaging and X-rays for Angeli came back negative and that he will have a fifth year of eligibility because of a medical redshirt season. In eight games this season, Angeli completed 56.7% of his passes for 1,886 yards and 10 touchdowns, while being picked off six times. He scored once on the ground, but finished with negative rushing yards. Malachi Nelson (ankle) played the majority of the game and is expected to start the team's season finale against Notre Dame. Rich Belin will be a backup option.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Ty Dieffenbach's Status Uncertain for Week 13
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 11:13 AM ETUCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (hip) avoided a long-term injury, but his status is uncertain for the team's Week 13 game against USC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the quarterback is dealing with a minor hip injury and that he is expected to be available for the College Football Playoff if the Bruins make it. Over seven games this season, Dieffenbach has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns, while also having four interceptions. He has rushed for 42 yards and a score on 46 attempts this season. He's already the team's second-string quarterback - UCLA lost Nico Iamaleava (knee) for the season back on October 10. If Dieffenbach cannot go in Week 13, it will likely be Madden Iamaleava starting against USC after he finished the Michigan loss in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Bryce Underwood Named Starting Quarterback for Michigan Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMichigan has named quarterback Bryce Underwood as the team's starter again for Week 13 against Ohio State. The move was announced by head coach Kyle Wittingham. Underwood started for the Wolverines during the team's Week 12 upset win over UCLA. He was 11-of-24 passing for 127 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, while rushing for five yards on 13 attempts. Over nine games this season, the quarterback has completed just 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns, while also being picked off six times. He's rushed for 230 yards and two scores over 76 attempts. Ohio State will be a tough test for Underwood, and based on his performance this season, the quarterback is a better deep-league fantasy option for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Florida State Targeting Glenn Schumann as Next Head Coach
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 22, 2026, 10:56 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the top target in its head-coaching search. Schumann began his coaching career at Alabama in 2008 and spent seven seasons on Nick Saban's staff before following Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016. He was promoted from inside linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and was elevated to the primary defensive coordinator role in 2024. He has been a part of six national championship teams and eight SEC championships. Georgia has one regular-season game remaining against Georgia Tech before another game in Atlanta for the SEC championship. The Bulldogs are a lock to make the College Football Playoff, and he'd likely be given the opportunity to coach out the season if he lands the Seminoles' head coaching job.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Shekai Mills-Knight a Game-Time Decision
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:59 PM ETOle Miss running back Shekai Mills-Knight (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Wofford. Mills-Knight has taken the lead role in the backfield after Kewan Lacy (shoulder) was sidelined for the season. Given the matchup, it would not be surprising to see Mills-Knight take an extra week to rest. The sophomore has run for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the season. If he can't go, Makhi Frazier and Joshua Dye would see increased usage in an easy matchup. Both would be viable fantasy options this week in a game where the Rebels are favored by 50 points.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Wayshawn Parker Probable for TCU Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:48 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker (heel) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against TCU. Parker played last week, but was very limited in the win over Arizona. He took just one carry for two yards, taking a backseat to Daniel Bray. Bray broke out, rushing for 197 yards and a touchdown in the win. Even with Parker listed as probable, he remains a risky fantasy play this week. TCU is allowing just 15.2 points per game to opponents, leading the Big 12. Parker will likely see a split in work with Bray as he continues to work his way back from the injury, making him a risky fantasy play despite the strong season that he has had.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Keelon Russell Uncertain for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:44 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) could potentially sit out this week as the Crimson Tide host Chattanooga. Russell played last week with the ankle injury, but may take the week off and allow the injury to heal ahead of the Auburn game. If Russell does not end up going, Austin Mack would likely start the game. Freshman Jett Thomala, who has yet to see the field this season, could also see some action in the cupcake game. Despite the easy matchup, Russell should not be in fantasy lineups given his injury status. Even if he does start, it is unlikely that he will play long.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
George MacIntyre Active Against LSU
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:31 PM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (knee) is going to be available for Saturday's game against LSU. MacIntyre is tending to lower-body injuries, including a knee injury that he suffered in the win over Texas A&M last weekend. While he is set to be active, it remains unknown whether he or Faizon Brandon will draw the start. MacIntyre has been limited in practice this week, and Brandon has been prepping as if he will be the starter. The starting quarterback will be a game-time call, although both players will be available to play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Micah Hudson a Game-Time Decision Against Baylor
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:24 PM ETTexas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report, and is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's game against Baylor. Hudson has caught 17 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown on the season, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. If he's unable to go, expect Kenny Johnson to continue to see a consistent workload as the top option in the Red Raiders' passing attack. Coy Eakin and Malcolm Simmons may also see an uptick in usage in the event that Hudson cannot go.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Malachi Toney a Week-Plus Away from Returning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:41 PM ETMiami star wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is "probably a week and a half away" from possibly returning, according to head coach Mario Cristobal. The coach said Toney was already running at "19, 20 miles an hour." He also didn't specify if returning meant playing in games or just being ready to practice. The wideout had tightrope surgery at the start of this month, with the typical recovery time for that surgery being 4-6 weeks. He's made 73 receptions across eight games this season, going for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toney also has four rushing attempts for 61 more yards. Miami lost to Notre Dame without Toney, but is still 9-1 and is sitting seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Hurricanes have regular season games remaining against Virginia Tech and Boston College.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Cole Tabb Questionable for Bearcats
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:29 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 12 contest against Colorado. He's been a big part of the team's offense, recording at least 12 rushing attempts in five straight games. He has at least two receptions in six straight contests. Tabb has 100 or more rushing yards in five games overall, and he's rushed for 977 yards and 10 scores over 107 attempts on the season. The RB has 28 receptions for 259 yards and four more scores. If Tabb does not play, the team could rely more on running backs Gi'Bran Payne, Zylan Perry and Zion Johnson, plus the legs of quarterback JC French. The QB actually leads the team in rushing attempts this season, with three more attempts than Tabb.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Quintrevion Wisner Not Expected to Play in Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:21 PM ETFlorida State running back Quintrevion Wisner (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful and is not expected to play in Week 12 against NC State. He missed Week 11 against Pittsburgh as well. He has played in nine games so far this season, logging 63 rushing attempts and 17 receptions. Wisner has 305 rushing yards and 201 receiving yards and a score. He's third on the team in rushing attempts, behind running back Ousmane Kromah (ankle) and quarterback Ashton Daniels. Kromah is out for the season, so running backs Amari Thomas and Zay Parks led the team's backfield in Week 11, and they would likely lead the way again if Wisner is out again.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3