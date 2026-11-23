Ty Dieffenbach's Status Uncertain for Week 13
Nov 23, 2026, 11:13 AM ETUCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (hip) avoided a long-term injury, but his status is uncertain for the team's Week 13 game against USC. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the quarterback is dealing with a minor hip injury and that he is expected to be available for the College Football Playoff if the Bruins make it. Over seven games this season, Dieffenbach has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns, while also having four interceptions. He has rushed for 42 yards and a score on 46 attempts this season. He's already the team's second-string quarterback - UCLA lost Nico Iamaleava (knee) for the season back on October 10. If Dieffenbach cannot go in Week 13, it will likely be Madden Iamaleava starting against USC after he finished the Michigan loss in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Bryce Underwood Named Starting Quarterback for Michigan Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMichigan has named quarterback Bryce Underwood as the team's starter again for Week 13 against Ohio State. The move was announced by head coach Kyle Wittingham. Underwood started for the Wolverines during the team's Week 12 upset win over UCLA. He was 11-of-24 passing for 127 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, while rushing for five yards on 13 attempts. Over nine games this season, the quarterback has completed just 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns, while also being picked off six times. He's rushed for 230 yards and two scores over 76 attempts. Ohio State will be a tough test for Underwood, and based on his performance this season, the quarterback is a better deep-league fantasy option for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Florida State Targeting Glenn Schumann as Next Head Coach
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 22, 2026, 10:56 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the top target in its head-coaching search. Schumann began his coaching career at Alabama in 2008 and spent seven seasons on Nick Saban's staff before following Kirby Smart to Georgia in 2016. He was promoted from inside linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and was elevated to the primary defensive coordinator role in 2024. He has been a part of six national championship teams and eight SEC championships. Georgia has one regular-season game remaining against Georgia Tech before another game in Atlanta for the SEC championship. The Bulldogs are a lock to make the College Football Playoff, and he'd likely be given the opportunity to coach out the season if he lands the Seminoles' head coaching job.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Shekai Mills-Knight a Game-Time Decision
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:59 PM ETOle Miss running back Shekai Mills-Knight (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Wofford. Mills-Knight has taken the lead role in the backfield after Kewan Lacy (shoulder) was sidelined for the season. Given the matchup, it would not be surprising to see Mills-Knight take an extra week to rest. The sophomore has run for 205 yards and three touchdowns on the season. If he can't go, Makhi Frazier and Joshua Dye would see increased usage in an easy matchup. Both would be viable fantasy options this week in a game where the Rebels are favored by 50 points.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Wayshawn Parker Probable for TCU Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:48 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker (heel) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against TCU. Parker played last week, but was very limited in the win over Arizona. He took just one carry for two yards, taking a backseat to Daniel Bray. Bray broke out, rushing for 197 yards and a touchdown in the win. Even with Parker listed as probable, he remains a risky fantasy play this week. TCU is allowing just 15.2 points per game to opponents, leading the Big 12. Parker will likely see a split in work with Bray as he continues to work his way back from the injury, making him a risky fantasy play despite the strong season that he has had.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Keelon Russell Uncertain for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:44 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) could potentially sit out this week as the Crimson Tide host Chattanooga. Russell played last week with the ankle injury, but may take the week off and allow the injury to heal ahead of the Auburn game. If Russell does not end up going, Austin Mack would likely start the game. Freshman Jett Thomala, who has yet to see the field this season, could also see some action in the cupcake game. Despite the easy matchup, Russell should not be in fantasy lineups given his injury status. Even if he does start, it is unlikely that he will play long.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
George MacIntyre Active Against LSU
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:31 PM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (knee) is going to be available for Saturday's game against LSU. MacIntyre is tending to lower-body injuries, including a knee injury that he suffered in the win over Texas A&M last weekend. While he is set to be active, it remains unknown whether he or Faizon Brandon will draw the start. MacIntyre has been limited in practice this week, and Brandon has been prepping as if he will be the starter. The starting quarterback will be a game-time call, although both players will be available to play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Micah Hudson a Game-Time Decision Against Baylor
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 20, 2026, 3:24 PM ETTexas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report, and is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's game against Baylor. Hudson has caught 17 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown on the season, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. If he's unable to go, expect Kenny Johnson to continue to see a consistent workload as the top option in the Red Raiders' passing attack. Coy Eakin and Malcolm Simmons may also see an uptick in usage in the event that Hudson cannot go.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Malachi Toney a Week-Plus Away from Returning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:41 PM ETMiami star wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is "probably a week and a half away" from possibly returning, according to head coach Mario Cristobal. The coach said Toney was already running at "19, 20 miles an hour." He also didn't specify if returning meant playing in games or just being ready to practice. The wideout had tightrope surgery at the start of this month, with the typical recovery time for that surgery being 4-6 weeks. He's made 73 receptions across eight games this season, going for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toney also has four rushing attempts for 61 more yards. Miami lost to Notre Dame without Toney, but is still 9-1 and is sitting seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Hurricanes have regular season games remaining against Virginia Tech and Boston College.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Cole Tabb Questionable for Bearcats
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:29 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 12 contest against Colorado. He's been a big part of the team's offense, recording at least 12 rushing attempts in five straight games. He has at least two receptions in six straight contests. Tabb has 100 or more rushing yards in five games overall, and he's rushed for 977 yards and 10 scores over 107 attempts on the season. The RB has 28 receptions for 259 yards and four more scores. If Tabb does not play, the team could rely more on running backs Gi'Bran Payne, Zylan Perry and Zion Johnson, plus the legs of quarterback JC French. The QB actually leads the team in rushing attempts this season, with three more attempts than Tabb.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Quintrevion Wisner Not Expected to Play in Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:21 PM ETFlorida State running back Quintrevion Wisner (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful and is not expected to play in Week 12 against NC State. He missed Week 11 against Pittsburgh as well. He has played in nine games so far this season, logging 63 rushing attempts and 17 receptions. Wisner has 305 rushing yards and 201 receiving yards and a score. He's third on the team in rushing attempts, behind running back Ousmane Kromah (ankle) and quarterback Ashton Daniels. Kromah is out for the season, so running backs Amari Thomas and Zay Parks led the team's backfield in Week 11, and they would likely lead the way again if Wisner is out again.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Drew Mestemaker On Track to Play Saturday
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 1:10 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (shoulder) was upgraded to probable for the team's Week 12 game against Arizona State. He is on track to play. Over 10 games so far this season, he's completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,239 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has 10 interceptions as well, but has also rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns across 44 attempts to be a pretty well-rounded fantasy QB. Mestemaker struggled in Week 11 against Texas Tech, throwing for 277 yards and a score, while being picked off twice - he rushed for a touchdown to offset the couple picks. He had multiple TD passes in the eight games before that and has over 300 passing yards in all but two games, so he's been a pretty good fantasy asset. He's one to keep counting on if he's active.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
George MacIntyre a Game-Time Decision for Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 20, 2026, 11:19 AM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 12 game against LSU. He's dealing with multiple lower-body injuries and has been limited at practice this week. If he cannot play, it would be Faizon Brandon getting the start - the Volunteers have worked to get Brandon ready to start in case MacIntyre cannot. MacIntyre has played in nine games so far, completing 67.9% of his passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns - he's thrown three interceptions. Brandon has a 61.2% completion mark over seven games - he has 726 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and one interception. Brandon has rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns across 60 attempts this season, so he adds a bit more running potential than MacIntyre would.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Carson Hansen Questionable for Rutgers Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:39 PM ETPenn State running back Carson Hansen (lower body) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Rutgers. Hansen exited last week's win over Minnesota in the first half and has been "super limited" in practice this week, according to Matt Campbell. The Iowa State transfer has come on as of late and has rushed for 619 yards and seven touchdowns this year. If he can't go, and even if he can, expect a heavy dose of backup running back Cam Wallace in what should be a lopsided matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Katin Houser Doubtful for Iowa Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:35 PM ETIllinois quarterback Katin Houser (nose, concussion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. Houser was knocked out late in the loss to UCLA last Friday, and was replaced by sophomore Carson Boyd. The ECU transfer has already missed time this season after undergoing hand surgery. With backup quarterback Michael Clayton II sidelined with a hand injury, it appears that third-stringer Boyd is gearing up to make his first career start this weekend in a must-win game for Iowa.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Mazeo Bennett Jr. Unlikely to Play Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:28 PM ETSouth Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (upper body) was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report. Bennett left the Arkansas game last week with the injury and did not return. He has emerged as LaNorris Sellers' go-to target this season, leading the team with 42 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns. With Bennett likely to miss the game, Nyck Harbor (upper-body/hand), who is listed as probable after missing last week's game, will have to step up in a tough matchup against Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Jackson Harris, Winston Watkins Jr. Questionable Ahead of Tennessee Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:23 PM ETLSU's top two receivers were listed as questionable on the initial injury report ahead of Saturday's road trip to Knoxville, and that listing remains the same on Thursday's report. Jackson Harris is on the report with an undisclosed injury, while Winston Watkins Jr. (thumb) has been playing through a ligament tear in his thumb since the October 10 loss to Kentucky. Harris leads the Tigers with 55 catches for 864 yards and nine touchdowns, while Watkins is the team's second-leading receiver with 41 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns. If one or both of the receivers ends up being unable to go, Trey'Dez Green and Eugene Wilson III should see an uptick in usage.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Andrew Marsh Facing Misdemeanor Charge
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:15 PM ETMichigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure, reportedly stemming from a February incident involving a food delivery driver. Marsh has a court appearance scheduled for December 2. He is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's UCLA game, and it is unclear whether he will miss the game due to this circumstance or not. Marsh has 48 catches for 459 yards and a touchdown on the season. With JJ Buchanan (shoulder) already out for the year, freshman Salesi Moa was set to see an uptick in usage. Now, he may be the default WR1 going forward for the Wolverines.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers Hoping to Find the End Zone
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:50 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers hasn't found the end zone in three straight games but hopes to end his streak without a touchdown this week against Texas A&M. Beers is coming off a four-reception, 39-yard effort against Ole Miss last week and has totaled 12 receptions for 162 yards over his last three games. Texas A&M has performed well against opposing passing games this season and has allowed just 182.5 yards through the air per game on the year. Last week, the Aggies limited Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre to just 109 yards passing during a lopsided 22-7 Volunteers win.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiah Smith a Top-20 Play Against Nebraska
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:37 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13.3 fantasy points as the Buckeyes take on Nebraska this weekend. The Cornhuskers have defended well against opposing passing games this season, allowing just 177.1 yards through the air per game, which is among the best marks in the country. Smith is coming off two straight games with at least 117 yards receiving, recording as much, along with a touchdown on 11 receptions last week against Northwestern. The week before, he recorded seven receptions for 133 yards and a score. He will look to keep it rolling against Nebraska.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jackson Harris Has Been a Touchdown Machine
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:29 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has scored seven touchdowns in his last five games and is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked wide receiver as he and the Tigers prepare for Tennessee on Saturday. Harris is projected to score 15.4 fantasy points against the Volunteers' pass defense, which has allowed just 164.2 yards passing per game this season. Harris is coming off a big game against Texas, during which he finished with eight receptions for 64 yards and a couple of touchdowns. It was Harris' fourth multi-touchdown game this season. He has averaged 15.7 yards per reception and 5.5 receptions per game in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller