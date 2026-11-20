Nov 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ET

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is coming off a rare poor showing, and he'll look to rebound in a Week 12 battle against Arizona State. The QB has 3,239 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes this season so far. Mestemaker has completed 66.4% of his passes, while throwing 10 interceptions, but he's made up for the picks with 169 yards and four scores on 44 rushing attempts. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions in Week 11 against Texas Tech, but had multiple TD passes in the eight contests before that. Interceptions have become a bit of a problem of late, with four over his past three games, but he's offset those a bit with a rushing score in back-to-back games. The Sun Devils allow 341.1 total yards and 25.9 points per game, which sets Mestemaker up with a decent outlook for Week 12. He should be trusted in all leagues because of his overall body of work.