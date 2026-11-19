Nov 19, 2026, 2:05 PM ET

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has put together some big fantasy performances this season, and he will look to add another one on Saturday against Arizona State. His Week 12 matchup is pretty solid, with the Sun Devils giving up 341.1 total yards and 25.9 points per game so far this season. Bowick is up to 868 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 49 receptions for the year. He has at least five receptions in all but four games, and he's gone for at least 50 yards in all but two contests. Bowick has 59 or more yards in four straight games, and last week was the only time he failed to reach the end zone in that stretch. Fantasy owners who have counted on Bowick as a starting asset can keep expecting him to deliver in Week 12.