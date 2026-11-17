Trent Mosley a Great Option in Favorable Week 12 Matchup
Nov 17, 2026, 1:53 PM ETUSC wide receiver Trent Mosley is primed for a big-time fantasy showing in Week 12 against Maryland. The Terrapins are surrendering 30.3 points and 359.9 total yards per game so far, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Mosley. The wideout has produced 642 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 41 receptions in his seven games played so far - he's also rushed twice for 17 more yards. He went off for 130 yards on nine receptions in the team's Week 11 loss to Indiana, and he could be set up for an even bigger showing in a much more favorable matchup in Week 12. Fantasy owners should be starting him in most leagues for the coming week as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Cole Tabb Looks to Continue Late-Season Surge
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:48 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb will look to keep his strong finish to the season going in a Week 12 battle against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 28.7 points and 386.9 total yards per game so far, and 140.4 yards are on the ground, so Tabb's outlook is really favorable. He's rushed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 attempts this season, plus has 28 receptions for 259 yards and four touchdowns. The running back has 60 or more rushing yards in five straight games, plus has four rushing scores over that stretch. Tabb has at least three receptions in three straight outings, plus caught a touchdown in that span. He's a high-level option already, and the favorable matchup makes him one to start in most leagues for Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Byrum Brown Eyes Monster Fantasy Outing in Lopsided Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:44 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown will be looking to deliver a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Samford. This season, Brown has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,972 yards and 14 touchdowns, while being picked off eight times. He has added 644 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 177 rushing attempts, showing he's a dual-threat option. Brown has multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games, plus has a rushing score in eight straight games. In a game that's likely to get out of hand, Brown should deliver a big fantasy day before getting rested late, and that means he should be starting in most leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Stellar Option in Likely Blowout Win
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:40 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom is set up really well to deliver a big fantasy showing in Week 12 against Wofford. The Rebels will be heavy favorites in that contest, and after a couple of losses in a row, the team could be looking to make a statement against the Terriers. Odom has produced 439 yards and three touchdowns over 34 receptions on the season. The tight end has three or more receptions in all but one game so far, and he's coming off a game in which he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma. Odom is a quality starting option against all opponents, and in this very favorable matchup, he's one to look to stream in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cooper Barkate Looks to Keep Producing for Hurricanes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:35 PM ETMiami wide receiver Cooper Barkate has picked up the slack over the past two games with Malachi Toney (ankle) out with an injury, and he's primed for another big showing in Week 12 against Virginia Tech. Barkate has 45 receptions for 581 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He had 134 yards on eight grabs in Week 11 against Duke and then 75 yards and two touchdowns over nine receptions in Week 10 against Notre Dame. Barkate should remain a high-level fantasy option for as long as Toney is out for the Hurricanes. He's primed for a solid showing against Virginia Tech, which allows 25.5 points and 349.6 total yards per game, so he should be starting in a bunch of leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora a Stellar Fantasy Option for the Coming Week
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:30 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has been on a tear of late, and he's set up well to produce big again in Week 12 against UCF. The running back has at least 26 rushing attempts in three straight games, and he's logged at least 182 rushing yards in those contests. Flora has six touchdown runs over that three-game span, plus has tacked on eight receptions for 58 more yards. He has 185 rushing attempts this season, going for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus he's caught 21 passes for 138 yards. UCF is a pretty favorable matchup for him, as the Knights are allowing 26 points and 135.3 rushing yards per game, while giving up 380 total yards. Flora remains a high-level fantasy starting option as a result for the coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Thomas Castellanos Remains a Quality Starting Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:26 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos has starred since taking over as the team's starter, and he is a pretty strong starting option for Week 12 despite having a tough test ahead. He will be taking on Baylor, which allows 344.6 total yards but just 18.1 points a game. Castellanos has started the past three games for the Red Raiders, and he's thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in those contests. He has at least 263 passing yards in back-to-back games, and has rushed for at least 102 yards in two of his three starts. His matchup will be a bit tougher in Week 12, but based on what he's shown so far, fantasy owners should have confidence in starting him again.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arkansas State Fires Head Coach Butch Jones
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 9:43 AM ETArkansas State decided to move on from Butch Jones, firing the head coach on Monday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The Red Wolves are 4-6 overall this season. He's led the team since 2021, with the team going 30-43 in his six seasons. Arkansas State had made a bowl game in three straight seasons before this year. Jones coached at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan previously. He has a 114-97 overall coaching record. The Red Wolves have games against Louisiana Tech and Troy remaining. Arkansas State's offense is averaging 366.9 total yards and 26.8 points per game, while the defense is surrendering 374.8 total yards and 26.5 points per contest. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Que'Sean Brown a Rising Fantasy Asset as Production Remains High
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:16 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown put together another good performance in Week 11, continuing a late-season surge and giving him good fantasy appeal for Week 12. He caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against Stanford in Week 11, plus had a four-yard rush. Brown is up to 66 receptions on the season, going for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He has four of those touchdowns over the past six contests, and has at least 50 receiving yards in six of the past seven outings. He's caught five or more passes in every game so far this season, plus has gotten five rushing attempts over the past four weeks to tack on a few more fantasy points. He's a really solid deep-league asset, and his touchdown prowess of late gives him standard league appeal for the weeks to come.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark III Offers Fantasy Upside as TD Streak Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:12 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark III has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games, and it's giving him more fantasy appeal and upside for Week 12. He rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a score against SMU in Week 11, plus had a nine-yard catch in that contest. Clark had 53 or fewer rushing yards in the three games before that, but scored five touchdowns on the ground to add plenty of fantasy points to his name. On the season, Clark has 97 rushing attempts for 493 yards and nine touchdowns, plus has added three receptions for 25 more yards. He is a better deep-league option while not getting a ton of work each week, but his touchdown potential makes him an option in standard leagues as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Marshall a Rising Fantasy Asset as Dual-Threat Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:08 PM ETKansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall has delivered some solid dual-threat performances, and it's helping him gain fantasy attention as we enter Week 12 of the season. He has completed just 57.3% of his passes on the season, going for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marshall has thrown eight interceptions as well, but he makes up for some lackluster passing stats with 121 rushing attempts for 692 yards and five touchdowns. He has no passing touchdowns over the past two games, but has rushed for 125 or more yards in each contest and has three rushing TDs to deliver some fantasy points. He is a better deep-league fantasy option, but he could also be considered in standard setups because of his improved work on the ground of late.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jaleel Skinner Offers Streaming Appeal at Tight End Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:04 PM ETLouisville tight end Jaleel Skinner put together a solid performance in Week 11, and it makes him a fantasy streaming option for Week 12. He caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against North Carolina. Skinner had three receptions for 39 yards in Week 10 against Georgia Tech, so he's been a bit more involved these past two weeks. Overall, the tight end has 24 receptions for 357 yards and four touchdowns. At a tough position to find consistent production, Skinner is a streaming option, and that goes for all league types, although he's a better deep-league option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Legend Glasker Remains Streaming Option Despite Week 11 Struggle
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:00 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker had a rare down performance in Week 11, but he was involved enough to be a worthwhile fantasy option for Week 12 and beyond. The wideout had three receptions for just three yards in Week 11 against Baylor - he got four rushing attempts, gaining just two yards. Glasker has 42 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns this season overall, plus 23 rushing attempts for 116 yards and two more scores. His heavy offensive involvement makes him a pretty solid weekly option, and he's a bounceback candidate for Week 12. He can be considered for starts in all league types again, but he will be a more confident deep-league play after what happened last week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elija Lofton a Streaming Add with Role Expanded
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:56 PM ETMiami tight end Elija Lofton is a better fantasy option with Malachi Toney (ankle) out with an injury, and it turns the tight end into a streaming asset for Week 12. After going for 113 yards and a touchdown across seven receptions in Week 10 against Notre Dame, Lofton recorded five receptions for 39 yards in Week 11 against Duke. The results weren't as good, but they are enough to give Lofton fantasy value for Week 12 and beyond. Tight end has been a tough position to fill because of consistency issues, so a player like Lofton in a high-upside offense is a pretty intriguing fantasy option, especially for fantasy owners lacking at TE.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kenny Johnson Worth Adding as Touchdowns Continue Piling Up
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETTexas Tech wide receiver Kenny Johnson is worth more fantasy adds and usage before Week 12 after he delivered another big showing in Week 11. He caught just three passes, but he went for 75 yards and a touchdown. It marked his third straight game with a touchdown, and he has four touchdowns overall in that stretch. Johnson has 49 or more receiving yards in five straight appearances, so he's been pretty solid of late. On the season, Johnson has 707 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 43 receptions. He remains a solid deep-league option, and based on what he's done of late, he's someone to consider in standard fantasy setups as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Carson Hansen a Worthwhile Waiver Add After Scoring Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:49 PM ETPenn State running back Carson Hansen scored a touchdown for the sixth straight contest in Week 11, and that makes him a fantasy asset to be adding and utilizing in more leagues before Week 12. The running back rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown across just 12 carries in the team's Week 11 win over Minnesota - he also caught a six-yard pass. Hansen has at least 12 rushing attempts over the past six weeks, which lines up with his touchdown streak. He has rushed 115 times on the season overall, gaining 619 yards and scoring seven times. Hansen has added 56 receiving yards on eight catches for a little more fantasy value and appeal. He's worth deep-league usage at this point, and his string of success makes him a standard league option for the coming games as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Josh Derry a Rising Fantasy Option After Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:43 PM ETUCF wide receiver Josh Derry put together another big showing in Week 11, and he should get more fantasy attention for Week 12 as a result. He caught seven passes against Arizona State in Week 11, going for 137 yards. Derry had 143 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in Week 10 against Kansas, so he's delivered big two weeks in a row now. He has at least 54 receiving yards in six straight contests - all four of his TD grabs on the season have come in that stretch. Derry has a healthy offensive role, and that makes him worth deep-league usage, and he could also be a standard league setup option for Week 12 and beyond.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Javian Mallory Gaining Attention as Role Could Expand
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:39 PM ETMiami running back Javian Mallory is a rising fantasy college football asset going into Week 12 after Mark Fletcher (lower body) got banged up in Week 11. Mallory rushed for 71 yards and two scores over 10 attempts in that contest, plus had 79 receiving yards and a score across three receptions. He has 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over his 84 rushing attempts this season, plus has 10 receptions for 143 yards and a score. He's been a secondary option in the backfield behind Fletcher, but with the top back at least banged up, Mallory could be worth adding and starting in some more fantasy leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Lawson Worth More Adds After Another Big Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:34 PM ETWashington wide receiver Chris Lawson put together another big showing in Week 11, so his fantasy ownership and start percentages should rise going into Week 12. He went for 124 yards and two touchdowns over five receptions in Week 11 against Michigan State. Lawson has five or more receptions in six straight games now, and he's got four of his five touchdowns this season in that stretch. He has 77 or more receiving yards in seven straight contests, so he's been a pretty reliable fantasy wideout all season. Lawson has 851 yards and five touchdowns over 54 receptions for the year. He's worth adding and utilizing in all deeper leagues and some standard setups as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Brunner Tears his ACL in Practice
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 12:29 PM ETIndiana starting offensive lineman Joe Brunner (knee) suffered a torn ACL in practice last week, head coach Curt Cignetti announced. The Hoosiers started Austin Leibfried at right guard in Brunner's place in Week 11 against USC. It's a blow to Indiana, which is 9-1 and sitting at No. 9 in the College Football Rankings after winning it all a season ago. Brunner played in all nine of the team's games prior to Week 11. He was at Wisconsin before that, getting in 39 games over four seasons. The Hoosiers have regular-season games remaining against Washington and Purdue before a possible Big Ten Championship and then CFP games.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
JJ Buchanan Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ETMichigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury. He left the team's Week 11 clash against Oregon and later went to the hospital for further evaluation. Buchanan leads the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He made 40 receptions and had a long of 49 yards. With Buchanan now likely out the rest of the season, that leaves a massive void amongst the pass catchers. Andrew Marsh is the only other Michigan player with over 13 receptions on the season, so expect him to be heavily involved offensively down the stretch. Tight end Hogan Hansen and running back Savion Hiter are the only other Wolverines with double-digit receptions on the year.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3