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Joe Brunner Tears his ACL in Practice

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Nov 16, 2026, 12:29 PM ET

Indiana starting offensive lineman Joe Brunner (knee) suffered a torn ACL in practice last week, head coach Curt Cignetti announced. The Hoosiers started Austin Leibfried at right guard in Brunner's place in Week 11 against USC. It's a blow to Indiana, which is 9-1 and sitting at No. 9 in the College Football Rankings after winning it all a season ago. Brunner played in all nine of the team's games prior to Week 11. He was at Wisconsin before that, getting in 39 games over four seasons. The Hoosiers have regular-season games remaining against Washington and Purdue before a possible Big Ten Championship and then CFP games.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ET

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury. He left the team's Week 11 clash against Oregon and later went to the hospital for further evaluation. Buchanan leads the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He made 40 receptions and had a long of 49 yards. With Buchanan now likely out the rest of the season, that leaves a massive void amongst the pass catchers. Andrew Marsh is the only other Michigan player with over 13 receptions on the season, so expect him to be heavily involved offensively down the stretch. Tight end Hogan Hansen and running back Savion Hiter are the only other Wolverines with double-digit receptions on the year.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
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Nov 16, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

UTEP fired head coach Scotty Walden on Monday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The interim coach will be defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer. The Miners are just 1-9 this season, and the team went 6-28 overall across three years with Walden leading the team. UTEP has scored 17 or fewer points in all but one game this season and is averaging 283.5 total yards and 14.2 points per game overall. The Miners have the third-fewest total yards per game and are averaging the fewest points. Defensively, UTEP is allowing 403.6 total yards and 33.6 points per game. The team has games remaining against Air Force and Northern Illinois, and then can work on finding a new head coach for the coming seasons.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:15 PM ET

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (knee) is not expected to miss any time after suffering a minor knee injury in Saturday's 22-7 win over Texas A&M, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The second-year signal caller made his fifth straight start for the Vols, completing 13 of 17 passing attempts for 109 yards. He was banged up in the second half and was ultimately replaced by the team's season-opening starter, Faizon Brandon. Brandon led the team's only touchdown drive, compiling 36 rushing yards on six attempts and completing one pass for five yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen which quarterback will start against LSU in Week 12, but both will likely play in some capacity.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:10 PM ET

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (knee) will miss the rest of the 2026 season with a knee injury, according to On3. Matthews left the win over Texas A&M on Saturday after catching a slant and being wrestled to the ground by a host of Aggies' defenders, and did not return. This is a big loss for the Vols, as Matthews leads the team in receiving yards (608) and touchdowns (four). He is also a physical run blocker on the perimeter. With Matthews out of action moving forward, five-star freshman TK Keys will see more time out wide opposite Radarious Jackson. Braylon Staley, who was the SEC offensive freshman of the year last season, could see more targets out of the slot.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3
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Nov 14, 2026, 11:57 AM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers' (lower body) status is "in flux" as the Gamecocks prepare to take on Arkansas on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He made the trip to Arkansas and is expected to be available, and it'll be a decision at game-time whether he goes or Cutter Woods gets his first career start," posted Thamel to X. Sellers is listed as probable due to a lower-body injury, per the SEC availability report. The South Carolina quarterback is RotoBaller's third-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 30.4 fantasy points against the Razorbacks. Sellers has recorded four straight games with multiple touchdowns.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 14, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision as the Scarlet Knights get set to take on Nebraska. Surace will go through warm-ups before the team makes a decision, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Surace is coming off a performance against Wisconsin a week ago in which he completed 14 of 24 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. If he can't play, it will likely be Sean Ashenfelder, who has played just 44 snaps this season. Nebraska has been solid when defending against opposing passing games this season, allowing just 192.1 yards through the air to its opponents in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Nov 14, 2026, 10:26 AM ET

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (lower body) will be a game-time decision for the Terrapins as they go up against Wisconsin on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Washington is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 23.9 fantasy points against the Badgers. He is coming off a performance against Purdue in which he recorded 253 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards and two additional touchdowns. Wisconsin has limited its opponents to 185.2 yards passing per game this season and held Rutgers to just 161 yards through the air a week ago. If Washington can't play, backup Cardell Williams will likely get the start.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Nov 14, 2026, 10:18 AM ET

Louisville wide receiver LaWayne McCoy (knee) will return for the Cardinals after nearly a month-long absence, according to On3's Pete Nakos. McCoy has missed Louisville's last two games due to a knee injury, but is set to make his way back to the field on Saturday, when the Cardinals take on North Carolina. The Tar Heels have allowed 227.2 yards through the air per game this season and gave up 245 yards passing to UConn a week ago. McCoy was off to a strong start before his injury, recording 25 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns over his first seven games of the season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Nov 13, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Alabama is expected to start senior quarterback Austin Mack in Saturday's game at Vanderbilt. Starter Keelon Russell (ankle) is listed as questionable and is expected to be available in case of emergency, but it looks as if Mack is lining up to make his first career start. Mack has played very sparingly this year, completing 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards in mop-up duty. This game should serve as a showcase to teams who may consider adding him in the transfer portal, as he does not currently have a path to starting next season if he stays at Alabama.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:45 PM ET

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) will return this week for the LSU game. Coleman sat out last weekend's win over Missouri with the shoulder injury, but is no longer listed on the injury report. The junior receiver will be looking to recover some of his NFL Draft stock, as he has slid down boards with inconsistent play this season. Coleman has only caught 23 passes this season, going for 409 yards and seven touchdowns. He has had his fair share of big plays and flashes, but has also struggled with drops at times. Saturday's game will be a prime spot for him to put together a complete game, as the nation's eyes will be on Baton Rouge.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:40 PM ET

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (lower body) has been ravaged by injuries all season long. The sophomore is listed as a game-time decision ahead of Friday night's game against Florida State. Turner did go through warm-ups two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, but ended up being unable to go. With an extra week off, his status remains murky. If he cannot go, freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. is certainly a viable fantasy option. Ferguson has filled in nicely for Turner this season, rushing for 662 yards and six touchdowns as the primary ball carrier. Even if Turner ends up being able to play, Ferguson should see a fair share of work.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:35 PM ET

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Louisville. Thurman has been listed as questionable on the availability report all week with an unknown injury. Thurman reportedly limped off of the field on the first possession last week against UConn, but returned to the game to put up seven catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. His status will need to be monitored up until kickoff, as he is a top-end tight end option in fantasy as long as he is healthy in a juicy matchup against a Louisville defense that has been susceptible to surrendering points all year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:27 PM ET

Indiana starting offensive guard Joe Brunner (undisclosed), who suffered an injury in practice on Thursday, may miss the remainder of the season. There is reportedly growing concern that he will not be able to return, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Brunner, a Wisconsin transfer, has started every game for the Hoosiers this season. Redshirt sophomore Austin Leibfried, who has played in all nine games this year, is expected to take over the vacant starting guard spot.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:22 PM ET

Baylor is expected to interview former star quarterback Robert Griffin III for their vacant head coaching job. Griffin does not have any coaching experience, as he has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL in 2020. The hire would mirror the Deion Sanders hire, as he transitioned to a head coaching role in college after having no previous head coaching experience. Griffin is one of the best Baylor players in program history, having won the Heisman in 2011. He threw for 10,366 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while running for 2,257 yards and 33 touchdowns over the course of his four-year career at Baylor.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:13 PM ET

Former Michigan and LSU quarterback Colin Hurley is set to enter the transfer portal this upcoming portal season. Hurley had previously medically retired from football due to a concussion, but is pursuing a return to the sport. The former four-star recruit spent two seasons at LSU, and enrolled at Michigan this fall, but medically retired in the spring after going through winter conditioning and spring practices. As a former highly-regarded recruit, he should draw some interest in the portal.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:04 PM ET

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has accepted a five-year agreement to become the next head coach at North Carolina State, his alma mater. Rivers has never coached at the college level, but spent time as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. The ACC's all-time leading passer, who last started an NFL game last season after briefly coming out of retirement for the Colts, will coach his son, Gunner Rivers, who will arrive at NC State as a freshman quarterback next season. Rivers will now get to work on building his staff ahead of the 2027 season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: GoPack.com
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (leg) has been cited for reckless driving following a car crash, according to a police report. Morris struck a fire hydrant and four parked cars in a collision that flipped his vehicle onto its roof. He sustained a broken leg that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Morris has served as the top backup in the backfield, which has been led by DeSean Bishop. Morris has 434 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 66 carries, while catching six passes for 35 yards as well. Tennessee is currently 7-2 and sits eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Volunteers have Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt left on their regular season schedule.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Sparks - Knox News
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 11 game against Vanderbilt. If he cannot play, Austin Mack would start in his place. Russell has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns, while being picked off five times. He's also rushed for 276 yards and five scores across 74 attempts. He has three TD passes in two straight games. Mack has attempted just four passes on the year, completing three for 18 yards - he has rushed three times for two yards and another touchdown. Vanderbilt is a pretty favorable matchup for whoever starts at QB, with the Commodores allowing 359.1 total yards and 29.4 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (leg) was involved in an overnight car accident and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season. He broke his leg and was expected to have surgery on Friday. Morris has 66 rushing attempts on the season, gaining 434 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught six passes for 35 receiving yards. He got at least three rushing attempts in every game, but he hasn't produced enough to be utilized in fantasy leagues outside deep formats. With Morris no longer an option, even more could be put on the plate of running back DeSean Bishop. Javin Gordon and Justin Baker are two other backs who could pick up some of the slack in the backfield.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:48 PM ET

Florida State running back Quintrevion Wisner (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game at Pitt. Wisner was banged up going into the Boston College game and left early. Freshman Amari Thomas, who ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the win, is expected to draw the start and carry the bulk of the load on the ground. The former three-star running back is going to have an opportunity to continue to showcase his talents over the back stretch of the Seminoles' season as they enter evaluation mode.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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