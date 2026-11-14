Malik Washington Will Be Game-Time Decision

Nov 12, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has a tough matchup ahead in Week 11 against LSU, but based on what he's done the past two weeks, he remains a quality starting option. Manning has three touchdown passes and no interceptions in each of the past two games, while throwing for at least 220 yards in each game. He's up to 2,024 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on the season. Manning has completed 66.1% of his passes, while being picked off seven times. The QB has also rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns across 76 attempts. LSU allows only 261.1 total yards and 17.7 points per game, so this will be a tougher test for Manning. Fantasy owners should temper expectations for him, but he's still a solid starting option because of how he's trending of late.