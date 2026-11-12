Cardae Mack has Solid Outlook in Week 11
Nov 12, 2026, 3:45 PM ETArizona State running back Cardae Mack has a pretty good fantasy outlook for his Week 11 matchup against UCF. The Knights are giving up 26 points and 379 total yards per game, and 133.8 of those yards are coming on the ground. Mack has 102 rushing attempts on the season, racking up 603 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 123 yards and another score. Mack has 23 or more carries in three straight appearances, so he's a good fantasy option on that alone. All six of his touchdowns came in just two games combined though, so that holds him back some. Heading into a favorable matchup, Mack is a quality starting option for Week 11, and that goes for all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Charlie Becker Remains Solid Fantasy Option for Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:40 PM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker continues to deliver at a pretty good level, so he's a good fantasy starting option for Week 11. He'll be taking on USC, which allows 346 total yards and 24.2 points per game this season. Becker is coming off a big showing in Week 9 against Minnesota - he caught eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He's up to 875 yards and nine scores over 50 receptions on the season. Becker has at least three receptions in every contest and has 50 or more yards in all but one appearance. He remains a quality starting option for Week 11 as the top pass-catching target for the Hoosiers.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Willie Rodriguez a Quality Starting Option for Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:34 PM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has been a pretty solid fantasy asset of late, and he's lined up pretty well to keep things rolling in Week 11. His matchup is Florida, which allows 367.2 total yards and 27.6 points per game on the season. Rodriguez has caught 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing four times for six yards and another score on the season. Rodriguez has at least one touchdown in three straight games, and he's caught five or more passes in five straight. At a tight end spot where consistency is hard to find, Rodriguez has been a quality option most weeks. That remains the case for Week 11, meaning he should be starting in a lot of leagues again.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Set Up for Big Week 11 if He Plays
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:32 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) could be in for a big fantasy showing against Vanderbilt in Week 11, but first he needs to be cleared to play. He's listed as probable, and most expect him to play. The Commodores are allowing 359.1 total yards, but 29.4 points per game, so Russell's outlook will be high if he can play. The QB has 2,263 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 67.3% of his passes so far this season. Russell has been picked off five times, while also having rushed for 276 yards and five scores over 74 attempts. Russell is a good weekly fantasy option, and that remains true in Week 11, as long as he is cleared to play.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bo Jackson Set Up Well for Week 11 Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:25 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson has a pretty strong fantasy outlook for his team's Week 11 contest against Northwestern. The Wildcats allow 365.4 total yards per game, and 149.3 of those are coming on the ground. Northwestern is giving up just 19.3 points per game, but hasn't faced many offenses like the one Ohio State boasts. Jackson had 48 rushing yards and touchdowns across 11 attempts in the team's Week 10 loss to Oregon - he also caught seven passes for 42 yards to post an even bigger fantasy outing. Jackson had 685 rushing yards and six scores across 139 attempts on the season, plus he has caught 20 passes for 145 yards and another score. Jackson is a pretty solid starting option for Week 11, and his matchup makes him an even more appealing player to try.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cooper Barkate a Quality Starting Option Despite Tough Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:21 PM ETMiami wide receiver Cooper Barkate is one of the players who is helping pick up the slack with Malachi Toney (ankle) out, but he has a rough outlook in Week 11 against Duke. The Blue Devils are allowing just 282.1 total yards and 13 points per game, so this will be a stiffer test for Barkate and the Miami offense, especially without Toney around. Barkate has 447 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 37 receptions this season. He has three or more receptions in three straight games, but has been a bit inconsistent while being behind Toney in the wide receiver room. Without Toney around in Week 10 against Notre Dame, Barkate erupted for 75 yards and two touchdowns over nine receptions. Barkate remains a solid starting option for Week 11, but the tougher matchup makes him a better deep-league asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers has High Fantasy Ceiling in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:16 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a high fantasy ceiling going into his favorable Week 11 matchup against Ole Miss. The Rebels are giving up 394.7 total yards and 26 points per game so far this season, so that sets the tight end up pretty well. Beers has 518 yards and four touchdowns across 38 receptions in his nine games played so far. He has four or more receptions in six straight appearances and has gone for 45 or more yards in four straight. Beers had 72 yards on four receptions in his Week 10 showing against Florida. He remains a quality fantasy starting option at tight end for Week 11, especially in a pretty solid matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tait Reynolds a Streaming Option Going into Favorable Week 11 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:10 PM ETClemson quarterback Tait Reynolds has a really favorable Week 11 matchup against Georgia Tech, so he's a streaming option in more fantasy leagues. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 418.9 total yards and 32.2 points per game so far this season. Reynolds has appeared in nine games so far, completing 64.6% of his passes for 1,446 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, while rushing for 310 yards and two scores over 109 attempts. Most of his numbers have underwhelmed this season, but going into the favorable matchup, Reynolds is a streaming option for those of you looking for quarterback help. He's still a more confident option in deeper leagues though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nolan James Jr. Eyes Big Showing in Favorable Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 3:05 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. is hoping to deliver big in his team's Week 11 matchup against Boston College. That's a favorable fantasy matchup, as BC is allowing 156.6 rushing yards and 27 points per game - the Eagles allow 343.9 total yards per game. James rushed for 52 yards and a score across 16 carries, plus had a 36-yard catch in Week 10 against Miami. He has 571 rushing yards and nine touchdowns across 106 attempts this season, plus has 141 receiving yards and three scores on 14 receptions. James has scored six touchdowns over his past four contests and remains a pretty solid starting option for Week 11, especially going into a favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kewan Lacy Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 12:35 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season because of an injury. Across six games this season, Lacy rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns on 78 total attempts. He caught 10 passes for 33 receiving yards. Lacy has not played since October 24 against Texas, and now he's not expected to return. Despite all the missed games, Lacy still leads the Rebels in rushing attempts. With him out the remainder of the season, Makhi Frazier, Shekau Mills-Knight and JT Lindsey are three running backs who could be involved, while quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will also get several looks on the ground. Ole Miss is currently 6-3 and sits 19th in the College Football Playoff Rankings.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Que'Sean Brown a Great Starting Option in Favorable Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 12, 2026, 11:11 AM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown offers some stellar streaming upside going into a favorable matchup against Stanford in Week 11. The Cardinal are allowing 454.4 total yards and 37.3 points per game so far this season. Brown has already had a pretty good season, catching 60 passes for 722 yards and four touchdowns across nine games, while carrying the ball four times for 32 more yards. He has at least five receptions in every game and has 50 or more yards in six contests. Brown went for just 37 yards in Week 10 against SMU, but caught a touchdown and had nine receptions to still deliver a big fantasy score. Brown is a good starting option in all leagues going into his favorable Week 11 matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Braden Atkinson Not Expected to Play This Weekend
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 10:00 PM ETOregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson (hand) is not expected to play as the Beavers take on Boise State this weekend, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Atkinson is dealing with a hand injury he sustained in the third quarter of a loss to Texas State last week. Atkinson leads the country with 3,169 yards passing, while he's completed 65.8% of his passes. He's thrown 25 touchdown passes against just three interceptions, while he has also recorded a couple of touchdowns rushing. If Atkinson can't play, Maalik Murphy will likely get the call for Oregon State. Murphy has completed 16 of 19 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Keelon Russell Probable Against Vanderbilt
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 8:53 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) is probable to play against Vanderbilt this weekend, according to the SEC availability report. The Crimson Tide signal caller is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during the second half of Alabama's win over LSU last week. Russell is RotoBaller's 28th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 20.4 fantasy points against the Commodores in Week 11. Russell completed 70.8% of his passes against the Tigers last week, totaling 206 yards passing and three touchdowns, which was his second straight game with three touchdown passes. He has thrown for at least three touchdowns in five games this season. He added eight carries for 25 yards against LSU.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
LaNorris Sellers Questionable for South Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 8:45 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle) is questionable to play against Arkansas, according to the SEC availability report. Sellers is dealing with a left ankle injury he sustained during the second quarter of this past week's win over Texas A&M, but is pushing to be available against the Razorbacks on Saturday. Sellers is RotoBaller's No. 3-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 30.4 fantasy points against Arkansas. He has enjoyed a remarkable season, completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also carried the ball 104 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Arkansas allowed Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown to score three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Kewan Lacy Out Again for Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 8:38 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has been declared out for this week's game against Oklahoma, according to the SEC availability report. There is no timetable for his return, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Lacy has been out since exiting an Oct. 24 loss to Texas, in which he finished with 36 yards rushing on 16 carries before his departure, which came due to a recurring left shoulder dislocation. Lacy remains the Rebels' leading ball carrier, totaling 388 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 78 carries this season. Ole Miss finishes the season with a matchup against the Sooners on Saturday, followed by games against Wofford on Nov. 21 and Mississippi State on Nov. 27, but it remains unclear if Lacy will return this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
KJ Duff Out for the Season After Ankle Surgery
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 8:25 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff is out for the remainder of the 2026 season after undergoing surgery this week to repair a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Duff is expected to resume full football activities in January, as his absence is a big blow for the Scarlet Knights' passing game. Duff is Rutgers' leading receiver, totaling 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He recorded four games with at least 113 yards receiving and three games with multiple touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per reception. The highly-touted prospect is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Kamario Taylor Will Return to Mississippi State in 2027
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 11, 2026, 8:13 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will return for the Bulldogs next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Taylor is finalizing a deal to return there in 2027," posted Thamel to his X account. Taylor is out for the season due to a turf toe injury he sustained on Sept. 26 against Missouri. He went on to start two more games before leaving an Oct. 24 matchup against Oklahoma after just five pass attempts. Before exiting due to the ailment, Taylor helped lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 mark to start the year, completing 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also added 46 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Jelani Thurman Eyes Another Big Showing in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:30 PM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has delivered several big fantasy showings in a row, and he could be set up to post another in Week 11 in a favorable matchup against Louisville. The Cardinals are surrendering 404.4 total yards and 25.9 points per game so far. Thurman already has 525 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions this season. He has two touchdowns in two straight games, and he's tallied at least 52 receiving yards in four straight outings. The tight end has five or more catches in five of the past six contests as well, so he's been a steady fantasy asset. Fantasy owners can confidently start Thurman in his favorable Week 11 matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Gilbert Set Up for Success in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:26 PM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert is poised for a big fantasy showing in the team's Week 11 contest against Boston College. The Eagles are allowing 343.9 total yards and 27 points per game, so it's a pretty solid matchup for the wideout. Gilbert has 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 33 receptions this season. He's scored three of those touchdowns over the past two games. He went for 98 yards and two scores on nine receptions in the team's big win over Miami in Week 10. Gilbert is a rising fantasy asset, and tossing in a favorable matchup in Week 11, he's a pretty solid starting option for any league types.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard a Risky Starting Option Going into Very Tough Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a really good season, but a very stiff test against Miami in Week 11 is a reason for fantasy managers to be skeptical of starting him. He has 1,189 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over 191 attempts so far, plus 32 receptions for 306 yards and four scores in the passing game. Sheppard has eight rushing touchdowns over his past two games, so most fantasy owners are going to start him no matter what. It's hard to argue against that based on what he's done overall this season. Miami is a brutal matchup, though, with the defense allowing just 19.2 points and 323.7 total yards, with just 64.3 of those yards on the ground. Temper expectations with Sheppard, but only bench him if you have viable replacements.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Remains High-End Fantasy Option for Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:16 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to put up notable fantasy scores despite his team being on a two-game losing streak. The wideout had 133 receiving yards and a touchdown across seven receptions in the team's loss to Oregon in Week 10. Smith has at least one touchdown grab in six straight appearances, and he has at least 68 receiving yards in every contest this season. His outlook remains high for Week 11, which is a matchup against Northwestern. The Wildcats are allowing 365.4 total yards and 19.3 points per game. With the Buckeyes on a two-game skid, expect the offense to lean on Smith, leading to a big fantasy showing for the must-start player.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN