Jelani Thurman Eyes Another Big Showing in Week 11
Nov 11, 2026, 3:30 PM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has delivered several big fantasy showings in a row, and he could be set up to post another in Week 11 in a favorable matchup against Louisville. The Cardinals are surrendering 404.4 total yards and 25.9 points per game so far. Thurman already has 525 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 receptions this season. He has two touchdowns in two straight games, and he's tallied at least 52 receiving yards in four straight outings. The tight end has five or more catches in five of the past six contests as well, so he's been a steady fantasy asset. Fantasy owners can confidently start Thurman in his favorable Week 11 matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Micah Gilbert Set Up for Success in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:26 PM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert is poised for a big fantasy showing in the team's Week 11 contest against Boston College. The Eagles are allowing 343.9 total yards and 27 points per game, so it's a pretty solid matchup for the wideout. Gilbert has 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 33 receptions this season. He's scored three of those touchdowns over the past two games. He went for 98 yards and two scores on nine receptions in the team's big win over Miami in Week 10. Gilbert is a rising fantasy asset, and tossing in a favorable matchup in Week 11, he's a pretty solid starting option for any league types.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard a Risky Starting Option Going into Very Tough Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a really good season, but a very stiff test against Miami in Week 11 is a reason for fantasy managers to be skeptical of starting him. He has 1,189 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over 191 attempts so far, plus 32 receptions for 306 yards and four scores in the passing game. Sheppard has eight rushing touchdowns over his past two games, so most fantasy owners are going to start him no matter what. It's hard to argue against that based on what he's done overall this season. Miami is a brutal matchup, though, with the defense allowing just 19.2 points and 323.7 total yards, with just 64.3 of those yards on the ground. Temper expectations with Sheppard, but only bench him if you have viable replacements.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Remains High-End Fantasy Option for Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 3:16 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to put up notable fantasy scores despite his team being on a two-game losing streak. The wideout had 133 receiving yards and a touchdown across seven receptions in the team's loss to Oregon in Week 10. Smith has at least one touchdown grab in six straight appearances, and he has at least 68 receiving yards in every contest this season. His outlook remains high for Week 11, which is a matchup against Northwestern. The Wildcats are allowing 365.4 total yards and 19.3 points per game. With the Buckeyes on a two-game skid, expect the offense to lean on Smith, leading to a big fantasy showing for the must-start player.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brent Venables Not On the Hot Seat
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 11:08 AM ETOklahoma Board of Regents chair Rick Nagel said that head football coach Brent Venables was not on the hot seat. Nagel added that there was no hot seat and that they had just extended Venables' contract. Oklahoma is 5-4 this season and is coming off an upset road win over Florida. The Sooners' offense is averaging 338.4 total yards and 22.1 points per game, while the defense is allowing 293.3 total yards and 19.2 points, so it's been a defense-led team this season. Venables is 37-24 as the team's head coach since taking over in 2022. The Sooners have two 10-win seasons over five years, but have topped out at six wins otherwise.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Aiden Flora Remains Quality Fantasy Option for Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 9:55 AM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora sticks as a high-level fantasy starting option as he prepares for a matchup against Cincinnati in Week 11. He has 1,119 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 157 carries this season, plus has 17 receptions for 100 yards. Flora has 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his past two games combined, so he's trending up. With 20 receiving yards last week, he went over 200 total yards in back-to-back games. Cincinnati is a favorable matchup, as the Bearcats are allowing 29.4 points and 445.3 total yards per game, and 169.3 of those yards are coming on the ground. Flora is primed for another big showing in Week 11, so fantasy owners should be confident starting him in a lot of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Thomas Castellanos Carries Appeal Heading Into Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 9:48 AM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos has plenty of fantasy appeal heading into his Week 11 matchup against Oklahoma State. The senior quarterback has started two straight games for the Red Raiders, racking up seven touchdown passes and throwing no interceptions in those games. He has a rushing touchdown, plus over 100 rushing yards in each game as well. This week's matchup against Oklahoma State is pretty solid, as the Cowboys are giving up 384 total yards and 27.2 points per game, so Castellanos is set up pretty well. Castellanos might be a new starter, but he's already shown enough to trust, and this matchup is good enough to start him confidently in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Jennings Still Worth Starting Despite Tough Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 4:10 PM ETSMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has a very tough test ahead against Wake Forest in Week 11, but based on what he's done this season, he's still a valuable starting option. Jennings has completed 73.9% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and 2,764 yards so far, while tossing six interceptions. He has 132 rushing yards and two more touchdowns across 61 total attempts. Jennings has multiple TD passes in six straight games, and he's got just one INT over that stretch. He's been at or over 350 passing yards in back-to-back games, so he's a hot fantasy asset right now. Wake Forest will test him, as the Demon Deacons are allowing 310 total yards and 15.9 points per game, but based on what he's done this season and of late, Jennings is still one to confidently start in a lot of leagues in Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Amare Thomas Hopes to Keep Delivering in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 4:03 PM ETHouston wide receiver Amare Thomas has put together three really solid showings in a row, and now he'll look to make it four straight as he takes on Colorado in Week 11. He had 126 yards and two scores over seven receptions against Oklahoma State in Week 7. Thomas then had 133 yards over five receptions against Utah in Week 8, then posted 78 yards and two touchdowns on six grabs against Cincinnati in Week 10. Thomas is up to 698 yards and eight touchdowns across 47 receptions in his nine games played so far. The Buffaloes' defense allows 376.9 total yards and 28.3 points per game on the season, so the matchup is also pretty solid for Thomas, who is a quality starting option for any fantasy league.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Remains Quality Fantasy Starting Option for Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop has put together a big season so far and will look to keep things rolling in Week 11 against Texas A&M. The Aggies allow 18.7 points and 320 total yards per game, but 129.9 of the yards are on the ground, so Bishop is actually set up pretty well. Bishop already has 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over 196 attempts, plus has caught nine passes for 64 more yards. The RB has 19 or more carries in five straight games, and he's racked up nine touchdowns over that stretch. Bishop has 109 or more yards in five straight games, so he's a really good starting option every week. Fantasy owners should keep trusting him to get the job done in Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
D.J. Lagway a Solid Starting Option Despite Tough Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:52 PM ETBaylor quarterback D.J. Lagway has played pretty well of late, but now will face a stiff test in Week 11 against BYU. The Cougars are allowing just 302.2 total yards and 19.8 points per game so far this season, so they will challenge Lagway. The quarterback has 1,900 passing yards and 15 touchdowns across seven games played this season. He's completed 53.7% of his passes and has four interceptions. Lagway is a dual-threat QB, tallying 161 yards and two scores over 50 attempts. He has six touchdown passes over his past two games combined, plus rushed for 119 yards and a score in Week 10, which shows off some of his fantasy appeal. His fantasy upside offsets his tougher matchup a bit and gives him starting appeal in all leagues. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Terrance Carter Jr. a Solid Week 11 Starting Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:47 PM ETTexas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for his Week 11 contest against Oklahoma State. Carter has 274 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 24 receptions in his seven games played so far. He also has three rushing yards and a score on three attempts. Carter has three or more receptions in three straight contests, and he's scored three touchdowns over the past two games. He's coming off a season-high 81 yards against West Virginia in Week 10, so he's on the rise. Oklahoma State allows 384 total yards and 27.2 points per game on the season, so the matchup is pretty solid for the tight end as well. Carter remains a starting option in all leagues, but a more confident option in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Yamir Knight Looks to Keep Delivering in Tougher Week 11 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:41 PM ETSMU wide receiver Yamir Knight has delivered big over the past two weeks, but he heads into a tougher Week 11 matchup against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are allowing 310 total yards and 15.9 points per game this season, so this will be a bit of a stiffer challenge for Knight. The wide receiver went for 103 yards and three touchdowns across six receptions in Week 10 against Virginia Tech - he also had two rushes for 11 yards in that contest. Knight had 80 yards and a score across six grabs in Week 9 against Syracuse, so he's a receiver on the rise. He has 626 receiving yards and six scores on 50 receptions overall this season, plus has rushed for four yards on three attempts. Knight is a pretty solid fantasy starting option, but expectations need to be tempered a bit going into a tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Offers Big Upside in Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:34 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford is primed for a big showing in the team's Week 11 matchup against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are allowing 23.9 points and 340 total yards per game, and 107.3 of those yards are coming on the ground. Ford is a good fantasy option on his own, with 751 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over 156 attempts across his nine games played thus far. He's also caught 26 passes for an additional 224 yards and a score. Ford has at least 19 carries in three straight appearances, and has at least three catches in all those contests. On a big workload alone, he's a good fantasy option, and factoring in a solid matchup too, Ford should be starting in most leagues for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers a Strong Week 11 Option Heading into Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:28 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a strong fantasy outlook for his Week 11 matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are allowing 361.8 total yards and 27.4 points per game, so Sellers is set up pretty well. He's had a big season so far, throwing for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, while completing 62.8% of his passes over nine games. Sellers has seven interceptions as well, while rushing for 637 yards and seven scores over 104 attempts. He had two total touchdowns and just under 300 total yards in Week 10 against Texas A&M. Sellers has at least 210 passing yards in five straight games, while throwing 11 touchdowns to three interceptions over that span. With steady work on the ground too, he's been a quality fantasy starting option, and that remains for Week 11 going into his favorable matchup, so he can be started in a lot of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tommy Carr the Expected Starter, But Bryce Underwood to Play in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 3:22 PM ETMichigan is expected to start Tommy Carr at quarterback for the team's Week 11 game against Oregon. However, Bryce Underwood is expected to play as well. Underwood has appeared in seven games so far, completing 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He has six interceptions, while rushing for 222 yards and two scores across 61 carries. Carr has played in five games, completing 67% of his passes for 641 yards and two touchdowns. He's thrown three picks and has 95 rushing yards and three scores across 40 attempts. Oregon poses an average challenge, averaging 22.1 points and 349.7 total yards allowed per game. Both quarterbacks getting playing time would lower each of their fantasy ceilings, while also possibly hindering some skill players around them.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Luke Fahey Remains Ohio State's Starting Quarterback
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 2:51 PM ETOhio State head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Luke Fahey would remain the team's starting quarterback. The Buckeyes have lost both of Fahey's starts so far, but the quarterback has put together some solid numbers. He had 360 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 36 of his 50 passes in Week 10 against Oregon. Fahey threw for 260 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-38 passing against USC in Week 9. He has combined for 12 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Ohio State will stick with Fahey in Week 11 against Northwestern, which allows 365.4 total yards and 19.3 points per game so far, so it's an average test for the quarterback and the reeling Buckeyes.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN
DaSaahn Brame Trending Toward Playing
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 11:58 AM ETTennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame is "doing good," according to Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel, who added that Brame will "be in a great spot for game day." Brame is dealing with an undisclosed injury after slamming his head hard on the grass during a win over Kentucky this past week. He is Tennessee's third-leading receiver, totaling 15 receptions for 184 yards this season. With that said, he has yet to find the end zone and has finished the past three games with a combined 54 yards receiving on just three receptions. Brame's biggest performance this season came on Oct. 10, when he recorded three receptions for 87 yards during a win over Arkansas.--Alex Brasky
Source: Tennessee YouTube
Greg Schiano Will Return as Rutgers Head Coach
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 11:51 AM ETDespite another disappointing season, Rutgers will retain head coach Greg Schiano for the 2027 season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Schiano is currently in his 18th season as Scarlet Knights head coach, with Rutgers posting a 2-7 record through its first nine games of the season. Schiano is Rutgers' all-time wins leader, posting 101 victories through his two separate stints as head coach. His current run with the Scarlet Knights began in 2020. Rutgers is 33-48 over the past seven seasons. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games entering a matchup with Nebraska on Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Georgia Tech Transitioning to DeAndre Hopkins as Wide Receivers Coach
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 10:55 AM ETFuture Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will take over as Georgia Tech's wide receivers coach after the Yellowjackets let go of former offensive coordinator George Godsey and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams. Hopkins joined the team as an assistant wide receivers coach, likely ending his 13-year NFL career, during which he recorded 13,295 yards receiving and 85 touchdowns receiving. Georgia Tech's passing game has been fairly productive this season, averaging 241.2 yards passing per game. Jordan Allen is the team's leading receiver, totaling 576 yards receiving on 49 receptions, but has found the end zone just once this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Oregon Announces Teitum Tuioti Will Miss the Rest of the Season
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 10:34 AM ETOregon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti will be out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a knee injury, according to Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Tuioti is third on the team in tackles with 44, while he has also recorded 5.5 sacks, which is second on the team, a pass defensed and a forced fumble through nine games this year. Even with Tuioti making a significant impact, the Oregon defense has struggled at times this season, allowing 349.7 total yards per game, which is middle of the pack. Tuioti is a highly sought-after prospect for the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.--Alex Brasky
Source: Oregon YouTube