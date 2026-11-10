Georgia Tech Transitioning to DeAndre Hopkins as Wide Receivers Coach
Nov 10, 2026, 10:55 AM ETFuture Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will take over as Georgia Tech's wide receivers coach after the Yellowjackets let go of former offensive coordinator George Godsey and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams. Hopkins joined the team as an assistant wide receivers coach, likely ending his 13-year NFL career, during which he recorded 13,295 yards receiving and 85 touchdowns receiving. Georgia Tech's passing game has been fairly productive this season, averaging 241.2 yards passing per game. Jordan Allen is the team's leading receiver, totaling 576 yards receiving on 49 receptions, but has found the end zone just once this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt ZenitzComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Oregon Announces Teitum Tuioti Will Miss Rest of Season
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 10:34 AM ETOregon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti will be out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a knee injury, according to Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Tuioti is third on the team in tackles with 44, while he has also recorded 5.5 sacks, which is second on the team, a pass defensed and a forced fumble through nine games this year. Even with Tuioti making a significant impact, the Oregon defense has struggled at times this season, allowing 349.7 total yards per game, which is middle of the pack. Tuioti is a highly sought-after prospect for the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.--Alex Brasky
Source: Oregon YouTube
Oregon State Re-Signs Braden Atkinson for 2027 Season
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 10, 2026, 10:19 AM ETOregon State has re-signed quarterback Braden Atkinson for the 2027 season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It will be Atkinson's second season with the Beavers, as he transferred from Mercer, where he played in 2025. Atkinson has been solid for Oregon State this season, recording 3,169 yards passing while completing 65.8% of his passes, throwing 25 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He has also scored two rushing touchdowns. The Beavers' offense is seventh in the country in total yards per game this season, racking up an average of 498.4 yards per contest while scoring 38 points per game, which is 12th-best in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Keelon Russell Day-to-Day Heading into Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 AM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) is considered day-to-day heading into the team's Week 11 contest against Vanderbilt. He's played in all nine games for the Crimson Tide so far, completing 67.3% of his passes for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has five interceptions on the season, while also rushing for 276 yards and five scores over 74 attempts. Austin Mack is the only other quarterback who has played this season, so he'd be the best guess as to who could replace Russell if he's forced to miss this week's game. Vanderbilt is a pretty favorable matchup for whoever starts at QB for Alabama, with the Commodores allowing 359.1 total yards and 29.4 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Chase Hendricks Streamable in Week 11 Contest
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 3:40 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Chase Hendricks has delivered well of late, so he's a solid streaming option for his team's Week 11 game against Virginia. He has seven or more receptions in five straight appearances, and has caught a touchdown in back-to-back games. Hendricks has 565 receiving yards and four scores over 61 catches on the season, so he's remained pretty involved all year. He has picked up his production of late, with 54 or more yards in four straight. That bodes well for him going into a matchup against the Cavaliers, who allow 350.1 total yards and 23.1 points per game. Hendricks has streaming appeal in all leagues given what he's done this season overall.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Demon June Carries Streaming Upside in Favorable Week 11 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 3:37 PM ETNorth Carolina running back Demon June is set up to succeed in Week 11 against Louisville. The Cardinals are allowing 404.4 total yards and 25.9 points per game this season, and 138.6 of those yards are on the ground. June has 349 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 87 rushing attempts so far, while also catching eight passes for 95 yards and another score. He has 13 or more carries in three of the past four contests, and has logged four total touchdowns over that stretch. He's not the most confident starting option, but his Week 11 matchup sets him up favorably, and at least makes him worth streaming in some deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ashton Daniels Offers Deep-League Streaming Upside
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 3:32 PM ETFlorida State quarterback Ashton Daniels has posted mixed results this season, and more could be coming in Week 11 against Pittsburgh. The Panthers' defense allows just 19.8 points and 320.9 total yards per contest, so this will be a stiffer challenge for Daniels. The FSU QB has completed just 59.2% of his passes on the season, going for 1,246 yards and 14 touchdowns. Daniels has thrown 12 interceptions, while rushing for 413 yards and 13 touchdowns across 104 carries. He makes up for some lackluster passing numbers by being a force on the ground. His matchup is tough this week though, so fantasy owners should only treat him as a streaming option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Walker Lyons Looks to Continue Upward Trend in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 3:07 PM ETBYU tight end Walker Lyons has delivered pretty well over the past two weeks and hopes to make it three straight positive showings in Week 11 against Baylor. He had 49 yards on five receptions in Week 9 against Arizona State before catching seven passes for 97 yards against Utah in Week 10. Lyons has 352 receiving yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions on the season. Despite some underwhelming season stats, he has 49 or more yards in four of the past five contests, so he's trending up. Baylor will be a tougher test, as the Bears are allowing 17 points and 348.2 total yards per game. At a tougher position to find quality options, Lyons is a streaming option in all leagues, but is a more confident starter in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cataurus Hicks Primed for Big Week 11 Showing in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 3:00 PM ETPittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus Hicks is set up to deliver big in his team's Week 11 clash with Florida State. The Seminoles' defense is surrendering 412.8 total yards and 28.3 points per game, so Hicks and the Pittsburgh offense could put up some monster numbers. Hicks has 698 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 34 receptions this season. He has a TD grab in three straight games and has posted 50 or more yards in all but two appearances. The wideout had 49 yards and a touchdown across three receptions in Week 9 against Georgia Tech. Hicks has delivered enough over the course of the season to trust, and the matchup makes him one to possibly try in all leagues for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Carries Streaming Appeal Despite Tough Week 11 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita is one to consider streaming in more college football fantasy leagues, despite a tough Week 11 test ahead against Utah. The Utes are giving up just 337.1 total yards and 16.3 points per game so far. Fifita has been really good this season though, completing 73% of his passes for 2,794 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has 135 rushing yards and four scores across 68 carries as well, while throwing five interceptions. Fifita has multiple TD passes in seven of his nine appearances so far, plus has 300 or more passing yards in four straight. He is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but has produced well enough to consider in standard setups too, even going into a tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Re'Shaun Sanford II Offers Streaming Upside in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:49 PM ETHouston running back Re'Shaun Sanford II is coming off a big game and is set up well to deliver again in a favorable Week 11 matchup against Colorado. He rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown across 15 carries in Week 10 against Cincinnati. Colorado is a favorable matchup, as it allows 133.2 rushing yards per game - the Buffaloes allow 376.9 total yards and 28.3 points as well. Sanford got rolling again this past week after a couple of down performances, so that's something else working in his favor. He's not the most confident starting option still, but after last week's outing and based on the Week 11 matchup, Sanford can be streamed in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Eyes Big Performance in Very Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:43 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown is set up really well going into his team's Week 11 contest against Stanford. The Cardinal are allowing 454.4 total yards and 37.3 points per game, which are some of the worst marks in all of college football. Brown has already been a strong fantasy option too, catching 60 passes for 722 yards and four touchdowns, plus having four carries for 32 more yards. He has five or more receptions in every game so far, and three of his TDs have come over the past five games. Brown is set up very well because of the matchup in Week 11, and that makes him one to stream and utilize in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Damon Ferguson Jr. a Stellar Streaming Option in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:37 PM ETPittsburgh running back Damon Ferguson Jr. is primed for a huge fantasy outing in his team's Week 11 contest against Florida State. The Seminoles have allowed 412.8 total yards and 28.3 points per game so far, and 173.3 of the yards are on the ground. Ferguson is a rising fantasy option after racking up 196 total yards and two scores across 32 touches in his last appearance. He has 123 rushes for 662 yards and six touchdowns, plus has caught 18 passes for 113 yards and another score so far this season. Ferguson is set up well to deliver this week, and he is a quality fantasy streaming option in all leagues as a result. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kwazi Gilmer Offers Streaming Upside Heading into Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:33 PM ETNebraska wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has a solid fantasy outlook for Week 11 as he heads into a favorable matchup against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are surrendering 411.9 total yards and 32.4 points per game so far, so Gilmer and the Cornhuskers' offense could erupt. Gilmer has 603 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 46 receptions this season. He has four or more receptions in three straight games, and at least 53 yards in those outings. He could be in store for one of his better fantasy showings, and that makes him worth streaming in any fantasy league type for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elija Lofton Worth Trying in Week 11 After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMiami tight end Elija Lofton is worth adding and starting in more college fantasy leagues after he erupted for a big performance in Week 10. Without Malachi Toney (ankle) around, more targets and production were open, and Lofton took advantage, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He has 349 yards and three scores over 27 receptions this season, so he's just been a secondary option. With Toney out, Lofton could remain heavily involved down the stretch of the regular season, and that gives the tight end streaming upside in a bunch of leagues. Duke will be a tough test, just like Notre Dame was. The Blue Devils allow 282.1 total yards and 13 points per game, but after what Lofton showed in Week 10, he could be a streaming option in all league types for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Legend Glasker Streamable Despite Tough Matchup Ahead
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:22 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker has produced pretty well most of this season, so it makes it easier to keep trusting him going into a tough Week 11 test against Baylor. The Bears are giving up 348.2 total yards per game, but just 17 points, so it's a stiffer challenge for the wideout. Glasker has 703 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 39 receptions, plus has 19 rushes for 114 yards and two scores in his nine games played so far. He has at least four receptions in five straight appearances and has two carries in four straight outings. Glasker went for 123 total yards and a score on nine touches last weekend, so he's trending up as well. Even in a tougher test, Glasker has shown enough this season to be trusted with starting spots in a good amount of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Carson Hansen Worth Streaming as Production Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:17 PM ETPenn State running back Carson Hansen has come on strong of late and appears primed for another good fantasy showing in the team's Week 11 game against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers allow 22 points and 322.9 total yards per game, but 130.2 of the yards are on the ground, so Hansen's matchup is actually pretty solid. The Penn State RB has rushed for a touchdown in five straight appearances, and he's coming off a season-high 119 rushing yards against Washington in Week 10. He's gotten at least 14 carries in four straight outings and also has a catch in five straight, so Hansen has carved out a solid offensive role. Based on his production of late and the matchup, he can be added and started in more leagues for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Streaming Despite Tough Week 11 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (knee) is worth adding and starting in college fantasy leagues in Week 11 despite having a pretty tough matchup coming against SMU. The Mustangs allow 319.8 total yards and 22.9 points per game so far this season, so it will be a challenge for Lopez. He didn't play in Week 10 because of an injury, but he could have also been rested as the team faced Merrimack - Wake Forest still won 77-0 without Lopez. The QB has put together a good season, which is why he's still a worthwhile starting option. Lopez has 2,176 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while completing 67.1% of his passes. He's thrown just one interception, while rushing for 317 yards and six scores across 77 attempts. Lopez remains a solid starting option, but his status needs to also be monitored.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tyree Weathersby to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 11:06 AM ETTennessee edge rusher Tyree Weathersby (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to an injury. He currently leads the Volunteers with seven sacks. Across nine games, Weathersby has 20 combined tackles, with 8.5 of those going for losses. The pass rusher also has a pass defended and two fumble recoveries. This is his third collegiate season and was a breakout season for Weathersby. He has 46 tackles across 34 games, including 11 tackles for losses and eight sacks. Tennessee's defense will have to adjust without him, and could see their numbers drop. The Volunteers are allowing 296.4 total yards and 15.1 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michigan Fires Offensive Coordinator Jason Beck
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 7:34 AM ETMichigan decided to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The team will have Jim Harding serve as the interim offensive coordinator - he is the team's offensive line coach as well. Michigan is just 5-4 this season and is coming off a 15-6 loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Wolverines' offense is averaging just 302.6 total yards per game, with 173.9 through the air and 128.7 on the ground. Michigan is also averaging just 19.6 points per contest. The change of coordinators could also come with personnel changes, so fantasy owners of Michigan players should be mindful of that. Michigan's next game is in Week 11 against Oregon. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Philip Rivers Expected to Become Head Coach at NC State
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 8, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNC State is working to hire former Wolfpack and longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers to be its next head coach, according to On3. Rivers has been rumored to be a top candidate for the job after the program fired Dave Doeren following 13.5 seasons in Raleigh. Rivers starred for NC State from 2000 to 2003, completing 1,087 passes for 13,484 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. He has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021. He has no collegiate or pro coaching experience.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3