Nov 9, 2026, 2:22 PM ET

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker has produced pretty well most of this season, so it makes it easier to keep trusting him going into a tough Week 11 test against Baylor. The Bears are giving up 348.2 total yards per game, but just 17 points, so it's a stiffer challenge for the wideout. Glasker has 703 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 39 receptions, plus has 19 rushes for 114 yards and two scores in his nine games played so far. He has at least four receptions in five straight appearances and has two carries in four straight outings. Glasker went for 123 total yards and a score on nine touches last weekend, so he's trending up as well. Even in a tougher test, Glasker has shown enough this season to be trusted with starting spots in a good amount of fantasy leagues.