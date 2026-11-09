Noah Fifita Carries Streaming Appeal Despite Tough Week 11 Matchup
Nov 9, 2026, 2:55 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita is one to consider streaming in more college football fantasy leagues, despite a tough Week 11 test ahead against Utah. The Utes are giving up just 337.1 total yards and 16.3 points per game so far. Fifita has been really good this season though, completing 73% of his passes for 2,794 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has 135 rushing yards and four scores across 68 carries as well, while throwing five interceptions. Fifita has multiple TD passes in seven of his nine appearances so far, plus has 300 or more passing yards in four straight. He is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but has produced well enough to consider in standard setups too, even going into a tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Re'Shaun Sanford II Offers Streaming Upside in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:49 PM ETHouston running back Re'Shaun Sanford II is coming off a big game and is set up well to deliver again in a favorable Week 11 matchup against Colorado. He rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown across 15 carries in Week 10 against Cincinnati. Colorado is a favorable matchup, as it allows 133.2 rushing yards per game - the Buffaloes allow 376.9 total yards and 28.3 points as well. Sanford got rolling again this past week after a couple of down performances, so that's something else working in his favor. He's not the most confident starting option still, but after last week's outing and based on the Week 11 matchup, Sanford can be streamed in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Shawn Brown Eyes Big Performance in Very Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:43 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown is set up really well going into his team's Week 11 contest against Stanford. The Cardinal are allowing 454.4 total yards and 37.3 points per game, which are some of the worst marks in all of college football. Brown has already been a strong fantasy option too, catching 60 passes for 722 yards and four touchdowns, plus having four carries for 32 more yards. He has five or more receptions in every game so far, and three of his TDs have come over the past five games. Brown is set up very well because of the matchup in Week 11, and that makes him one to stream and utilize in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Damon Ferguson Jr. a Stellar Streaming Option in Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:37 PM ETPittsburgh running back Damon Ferguson Jr. is primed for a huge fantasy outing in his team's Week 11 contest against Florida State. The Seminoles have allowed 412.8 total yards and 28.3 points per game so far, and 173.3 of the yards are on the ground. Ferguson is a rising fantasy option after racking up 196 total yards and two scores across 32 touches in his last appearance. He has 123 rushes for 662 yards and six touchdowns, plus has caught 18 passes for 113 yards and another score so far this season. Ferguson is set up well to deliver this week, and he is a quality fantasy streaming option in all leagues as a result. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kwazi Gilmer Offers Streaming Upside Heading into Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:33 PM ETNebraska wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has a solid fantasy outlook for Week 11 as he heads into a favorable matchup against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are surrendering 411.9 total yards and 32.4 points per game so far, so Gilmer and the Cornhuskers' offense could erupt. Gilmer has 603 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 46 receptions this season. He has four or more receptions in three straight games, and at least 53 yards in those outings. He could be in store for one of his better fantasy showings, and that makes him worth streaming in any fantasy league type for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elija Lofton Worth Trying in Week 11 After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMiami tight end Elija Lofton is worth adding and starting in more college fantasy leagues after he erupted for a big performance in Week 10. Without Malachi Toney (ankle) around, more targets and production were open, and Lofton took advantage, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He has 349 yards and three scores over 27 receptions this season, so he's just been a secondary option. With Toney out, Lofton could remain heavily involved down the stretch of the regular season, and that gives the tight end streaming upside in a bunch of leagues. Duke will be a tough test, just like Notre Dame was. The Blue Devils allow 282.1 total yards and 13 points per game, but after what Lofton showed in Week 10, he could be a streaming option in all league types for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Legend Glasker Streamable Despite Tough Matchup Ahead
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:22 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker has produced pretty well most of this season, so it makes it easier to keep trusting him going into a tough Week 11 test against Baylor. The Bears are giving up 348.2 total yards per game, but just 17 points, so it's a stiffer challenge for the wideout. Glasker has 703 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 39 receptions, plus has 19 rushes for 114 yards and two scores in his nine games played so far. He has at least four receptions in five straight appearances and has two carries in four straight outings. Glasker went for 123 total yards and a score on nine touches last weekend, so he's trending up as well. Even in a tougher test, Glasker has shown enough this season to be trusted with starting spots in a good amount of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Carson Hansen Worth Streaming as Production Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:17 PM ETPenn State running back Carson Hansen has come on strong of late and appears primed for another good fantasy showing in the team's Week 11 game against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers allow 22 points and 322.9 total yards per game, but 130.2 of the yards are on the ground, so Hansen's matchup is actually pretty solid. The Penn State RB has rushed for a touchdown in five straight appearances, and he's coming off a season-high 119 rushing yards against Washington in Week 10. He's gotten at least 14 carries in four straight outings and also has a catch in five straight, so Hansen has carved out a solid offensive role. Based on his production of late and the matchup, he can be added and started in more leagues for Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Streaming Despite Tough Week 11 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (knee) is worth adding and starting in college fantasy leagues in Week 11 despite having a pretty tough matchup coming against SMU. The Mustangs allow 319.8 total yards and 22.9 points per game so far this season, so it will be a challenge for Lopez. He didn't play in Week 10 because of an injury, but he could have also been rested as the team faced Merrimack - Wake Forest still won 77-0 without Lopez. The QB has put together a good season, which is why he's still a worthwhile starting option. Lopez has 2,176 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while completing 67.1% of his passes. He's thrown just one interception, while rushing for 317 yards and six scores across 77 attempts. Lopez remains a solid starting option, but his status needs to also be monitored.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tyree Weathersby to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 11:06 AM ETTennessee edge rusher Tyree Weathersby (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to an injury. He currently leads the Volunteers with seven sacks. Across nine games, Weathersby has 20 combined tackles, with 8.5 of those going for losses. The pass rusher also has a pass defended and two fumble recoveries. This is his third collegiate season and was a breakout season for Weathersby. He has 46 tackles across 34 games, including 11 tackles for losses and eight sacks. Tennessee's defense will have to adjust without him, and could see their numbers drop. The Volunteers are allowing 296.4 total yards and 15.1 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michigan Fires Offensive Coordinator Jason Beck
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 9, 2026, 7:34 AM ETMichigan decided to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The team will have Jim Harding serve as the interim offensive coordinator - he is the team's offensive line coach as well. Michigan is just 5-4 this season and is coming off a 15-6 loss to Michigan State in Week 10. The Wolverines' offense is averaging just 302.6 total yards per game, with 173.9 through the air and 128.7 on the ground. Michigan is also averaging just 19.6 points per contest. The change of coordinators could also come with personnel changes, so fantasy owners of Michigan players should be mindful of that. Michigan's next game is in Week 11 against Oregon. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Philip Rivers Expected to Become Head Coach at NC State
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 8, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNC State is working to hire former Wolfpack and longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers to be its next head coach, according to On3. Rivers has been rumored to be a top candidate for the job after the program fired Dave Doeren following 13.5 seasons in Raleigh. Rivers starred for NC State from 2000 to 2003, completing 1,087 passes for 13,484 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. He has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021. He has no collegiate or pro coaching experience.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3
LJ Martin Expected to Start for BYU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 10:16 AM ETBYU will have star running back LJ Martin (ankle) for its matchup against No. 3 Utah on Saturday, according to ESPN's Taylor McGregor. Martin is listed as questionable on the Big 12 availability report, but assuming he makes it through pregame and feels ready to play, he will start for the Cougars, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Martin hasn't played since Oct. 3 due to an ankle injury but is on track to return against the Utes. Martin is BYU's leading rusher, recording 344 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 44 carries. If he plays, he will go up against a Utah run defense that has limited opponents to 101.4 yards per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Taylor McGregor
Gio Lopez Doubtful Against Merrimack
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 9:34 AM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (lower body) is doubtful to play against Merrimack on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Lopez is dealing with a lower-body injury, but the ailment is not viewed as long-term, per Nakos. Lopez is coming off a solid performance during a blowout win over Virginia, when he completed 13 of 21 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 13 times for 64 yards. Steele Pizzella could be the next man up for the Demon Deacons, as he has appeared under center in four games this season, completing six of nine passes for 85 yards, while carrying the ball 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Bailey Stockton Upgraded to Probable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 9:14 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Bailey Stockton is listed as probable with an undisclosed injury, according to the SEC availability report, as the Gators get set to take on Oklahoma. Stockton is Florida's second-leading receiver, having totaled 35 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is RotoBaller's 50th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points against the Sooners. Stockton is coming off a five-reception, 76-yard performance against Georgia on Halloween. Oklahoma has allowed just 175.4 yards passing per game this season, but gave up 301 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers a week ago. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Vernell Brown III Out Against Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 9:08 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been declared out against Oklahoma, according to the SEC availability report. Brown has missed his team's last four games and will be sidelined once again as the Gators take on the Sooners. Brown started the season strong, recording six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown during a blowout win over FAU, but he was injured on Sept. 26 against Ole Miss and has been out ever since. Expect additional work in the passing game to continue to go to wide receiver Dallas Wilson, who leads the team with 417 receiving yards, and wide receiver Bailey Stockton, who is listed as probable.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Trey'Dez Green Listed as Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 9:05 AM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) is listed as questionable, according to the SEC availability report, as the Tigers look ahead to a critical SEC tilt with Alabama on Saturday. Green returned to action on Oct. 24 against Auburn after sustaining a knee injury on Sept. 19 against Ole Miss. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked tight end in Week 10 and is expected to score 9.9 fantasy points against a Crimson Tide defense that has allowed 222.4 yards passing per game this season. On Oct. 24, Alabama gave up just 163 yards through the air to Texas A&M quarterback Marcell Reed.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ryan Coleman-Williams Expected to Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 8:56 AM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee) is expected to play, as he has been listed as probable, according to the SEC availability report. The Crimson Tide takes on LSU on Saturday and is likely to have its top wide receiver, who hasn't played since Oct. 10, missing two straight games due to a knee injury. Coleman-Williams has recorded 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns this season and is going up against an LSU secondary that has allowed opponents to gain just 172.8 yards passing per game. Last week, the Tigers held Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown to 160 yards passing, while Auburn's leading receiver finished with 64 yards through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ryan Wingo Likely to Play Against Missouri
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 8:49 AM ETTexas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable, according to the SEC availability report, as the Longhorns prepare to take on Missouri on Saturday. Wingo is Texas' leading receiver, having recorded 36 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is coming off a limited effort against Mississippi State, which he finished with just three receptions for 14 yards. Wingo is RotoBaller's 82nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against Missouri. The Tigers have allowed 226.9 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Missouri gave up 229 yards through the air to Arkansas' KJ Jackson, but held the Razorbacks' quarterback out of the end zone. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Steve Angeli Upgraded to Probable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 8:40 AM ETSyracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (Achilles) has been upgraded to probable, according to the ACC availability report, as the Orange get set to square off with Clemson on Saturday. Angeli performed well during a big win over SMU last week, completing 21 of 34 of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, while also finding the end zone on the ground. The Orange will go up against a Clemson pass defense that has allowed an average of 206.3 yards passing per game this season. Last week, during a win over Florida State, the Tigers gave up a whopping 350 yards passing and two touchdown passes to Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels, while intercepting him three times.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Isaac Brown Downgraded to Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 7, 2026, 8:09 AM ETLouisville running back Isaac Brown (lower body) has been downgraded to questionable, according to the ACC availability report. The Cardinals are preparing to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday and may have to do so without their leading ball carrier. Brown has amassed 707 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 92 carries and is RotoBaller's second-ranked running back in Week 10. He is projected to score 32.1 fantasy points against the Yellowjackets defense, which has allowed its opponents to average a whopping 219.3 yards rushing per game. Brown is coming off a nine-carry, 139-yard performance against Stanford last week, which included three receptions for 33 yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report