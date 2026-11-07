Gio Lopez Doubtful Against Merrimack

Nov 6, 2026, 4:08 PM ET

Missouri has locked up one of its own for the 2027 season, as quarterback Austin Simmons has announced his return to the university. Simmons' NFL Draft stock has been on the rise in recent days, but he now figures to be one of the top names for the 2028 cycle. However, he technically could still enter the 2027 draft on his new deal. The Ole Miss transfer has completed 63% of his passes for 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. His return will make Missouri an attractive landing spot for portal players this offseason. Simmons and the Tigers will host Texas on Saturday at noon in what should be one of many high-end football games this weekend.