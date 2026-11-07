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Gio Lopez Doubtful Against Merrimack

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Nov 7, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is doubtful to play against Merrimack on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Lopez is dealing with a lower-body injury, but the ailment is not viewed as long-term, per Nakos. Lopez is coming off a solid performance during a blowout win over Virginia, when he completed 13 of 21 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 13 times for 64 yards. Steele Pizzella could be the next man up for the Deamon Deacons, as he has appeared under center in four games this season, completing six of nine passes for 85 yards, while carrying the ball 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete NakosComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Bailey Stockton is listed as probable with an undisclosed injury, according to the SEC availability report, as the Gators get set to take on Oklahoma. Stockton is Florida's second-leading receiver, having totaled 35 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is RotoBaller's 50th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points against the Sooners. Stockton is coming off a five-reception, 76-yard performance against Georgia on Halloween. Oklahoma has allowed just 175.4 yards passing per game this season, but gave up 301 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers a week ago. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III has been declared out against Oklahoma, according to the SEC availability report. Brown III (knee) has missed his team's last four games and will be sidelined once again as the Gators take on the Sooners. Brown III started the season strong, recording six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown during a blowout win over FAU, but he was injured on Sept. 26 against Ole Miss and has been out ever since. Expect additional work in the passing game to continue to go to wide receiver Dallas Wilson, who leads the team with 417 yards receiving, and wide receiver Bailey Stockton, who is listed as probable. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is listed as questionable, according to the SEC availability report, as the Tigers look ahead to a critical SEC tilt with Alabama on Saturday. Green returned to action on Oct. 24 against Auburn after sustaining a knee injury on Sept. 19 against Ole Miss. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked tight end in Week 10 and is expected to score 9.9 fantasy points against a Crimson Tide defense that has allowed 222.4 yards passing per game this season. On Oct. 24, Alabama gave up just 163 yards through the air to Texas A&M quarterback Marcell Reed. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is expected to play as he has been listed as probable, according to the SEC availability report. The Crimson Tide takes on LSU on Saturday and is likely to have its top wide receiver, who hasn't played since Oct. 10, missing two straight games due to a knee injury. Coleman-Williams has recorded 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns this season and is going up against an LSU secondary that has allowed opponents to gain just 172.8 yards passing per game. Last week, the Tigers held Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown to 160 yards passing, while Auburn's leading receiver finished with 64 yards through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 8:49 AM ET

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable, according to the SEC availability report, as the Longhorns prepare to take on Missouri on Saturday. Wingo is Texas' leading receiver, having recorded 36 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is coming off a limited effort against Mississippi State, which he finished with just three receptions for 14 yards. Wingo is RotoBaller's 82nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against Missouri. The Tigers have allowed 226.9 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Missouri gave up 229 yards through the air to Arkansas' KJ Jackson, but held the Razorbacks' quarterback out of the end zone. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 8:40 AM ET

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (Achilles) has been upgraded to probable, according to the ACC availability report, as the Orange get set to square off with Clemson on Saturday. Angeli performed well during a big win over SMU last week, completing 21 of 34 of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, while also finding the end zone on the ground. The Orange will go up against a Clemson pass defense that has allowed an average of 206.3 yards passing per game this season. Last week, during a win over Florida State, the Tigers gave up a whopping 350 yards passing and two touchdown passes to Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels, while intercepting him three times.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 8:09 AM ET

Louisville running back Isaac Brown (lower body) has been downgraded to questionable, according to the ACC availability report. The Cardinals are preparing to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday and may have to do so without their leading ball carrier. Brown has amassed 707 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 92 carries and is RotoBaller's second-ranked running back in Week 10. He is projected to score 32.1 fantasy points against the Yellowjackets defense, which has allowed its opponents to average a whopping 219.3 yards rushing per game. Brown is coming off a nine-carry, 139-yard performance against Stanford last week, which included three receptions for 33 yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
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Nov 7, 2026, 8:04 AM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (lower body) has been declared out for the Scarlet Knights' matchup with Wisconsin, according to the Big Ten availability report. Duff is Rutgers' leading receiver, having totaled 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. In his absence, more work will go the way of fellow wide receivers Jordan Houston, Ben Black III, and Antwan Raymond, each of whom has yet to tally 20 total receptions. The Knights take on a Wisconsin pass defense that has allowed a slim average of 188.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
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Nov 6, 2026, 4:27 PM ET

Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol will be starting this weekend for Northwestern as they host Iowa on Saturday. Starter Aidan Chiles has been ruled out with an upper-body injury and is dealing with an uncertain timeline to return to action. Chiles has the Wildcats' offense firing on all cylinders this season, as they are second in the Big Ten in scoring. Marchiol has played in 27 career games and went 6-2 as a starter at West Virginia. He has only recorded one pass attempt this season, but has spent four seasons at West Virginia and is a veteran signal caller.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 6, 2026, 4:24 PM ET

Wisconsin true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins will start on Saturday as the Badgers take on Rutgers. Hopkins played in the loss to Iowa last week, completing 8-of-13 passes for 93 yards and an interception. Typical starter Colton Joseph is available in an emergency role, but will take a backseat to Hopkins due to multiple undisclosed injuries. It remains to be seen if Joseph will eventually recapture his starting job, or if Hopkins could potentially cease the role with a strong showing against Rutgers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Nov 6, 2026, 4:20 PM ET

Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen (knee) will miss Saturday's game against Colorado State. Madsen suffered the minor knee injury in the win over Texas State last weekend, and will be replaced by backup Max Cutforth. Cutforth has started three games in lieu of Madsen over the course of his career, and threw three touchdown passes in the Texas State game last weekend. He also started against Colorado State last season, winning 49-21.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 6, 2026, 4:13 PM ET

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall (leg) is expected to return and start for the Jayhawks on Saturday as they take on UCF. Marshall did not play last week against TCU due to the injury. In his first season as the starting quarterback, Marshall has thrown for 1,506 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Jayhawks only have one conference win this season, and getting their quarterback back is huge as they seek a second Big 12 win.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Nov 6, 2026, 4:08 PM ET

Missouri has locked up one of its own for the 2027 season, as quarterback Austin Simmons has announced his return to the university. Simmons' NFL Draft stock has been on the rise in recent days, but he now figures to be one of the top names for the 2028 cycle. However, he technically could still enter the 2027 draft on his new deal. The Ole Miss transfer has completed 63% of his passes for 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. His return will make Missouri an attractive landing spot for portal players this offseason. Simmons and the Tigers will host Texas on Saturday at noon in what should be one of many high-end football games this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:54 PM ET

Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman is coming on strong for the Bears' offense, having recorded two straight 100-plus-yard games entering Week 10. He will look to make it three in a row as he and Baylor take on Iowa State on Saturday. Freeman finished an Oct. 24 matchup with Kansas with 123 yards receiving and followed that up with a 114-yard game, including a touchdown, against UCF last week. He is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 17.5 fantasy points against the Cyclones, who have allowed 231.3 yards through the air per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:48 PM ET

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off a solid game in the Buckeyes' defeat at the hands of USC this past Saturday. Jackson finished with 153 total yards while touching the ball 23 times. He will look to find the end zone this week as Ohio State takes on Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks' defense has allowed 133.8 yards rushing per game, which is middle of the pack. Against Northwestern on Oct. 31, Oregon allowed a whopping 175 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry. Jackson is RotoBaller's 25th-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.9 fantasy points against Oregon.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

West Virginia running back Cam Cook will look to build on a productive effort against TCU as the Mountaineers go up against Texas Tech on Saturday. Cook recorded 103 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches last week against the Horned Frogs and now looks ahead to a matchup with the Red Raiders, who have limited their opponents to just 94.9 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16.7 fantasy points against Texas Tech. Against Arizona on Oct. 31, the Red Raiders limited the Wildcats to just 12 yards rushing on 30 attempts.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:34 PM ET

LSU running back Dilin Jones is coming off a solid performance against Auburn on Oct. 24 and is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked running back in Week 10. In the win over Auburn, Jones finished with 91 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries while also securing four receptions for 27 yards. He is hoping to follow up his productive effort against the Tigers with another notable outing, this time against a tough Alabama run defense that has limited its opponents to just 108 yards rushing per game. In its last game, a 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24, the Crimson Tide allowed the Aggies to rush for 115 yards on 40 carries, a slim average of just 2.9 yards per carry.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 3:02 PM ET

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback as the Cowboys prepare to play Kansas State on Saturday. Mestemaker is projected to score 31.4 fantasy points against the Wildcats. The Cowboys gunslinger was phenomenal his last time out, recording 323 yards passing on 27 of 42 completions, throwing five touchdowns along with one interception. Kansas State's defense has been mighty stingy this season, particularly against the pass, having allowed a slim average of 151.9 yards through the air per game. That is the seventh-best mark in the country. In a loss to Colorado on Halloween, Kansas State limited the Buffaloes' Isaac Wilson to 14 of 21 completions for 185 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:55 PM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins has been red-hot and is RotoBaller's third-ranked quarterback entering Week 10 action. Hawkins is coming off a three-touchdown performance in a win over TCU on Saturday, which included 87 yards rushing and two rushing scores. He added 79 yards through the air and a touchdown passing, along with an interception. Hawkins has now scored eight touchdowns over the past two games and is projected to score 28.6 fantasy points as the Mountaineers square off with Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders have allowed a whopping 285 yards passing per game this season, which is fourth-worst in the country. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:53 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (knee/shoulder) will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He got in six games this season, but was limited to 69 rushing attempts and 10 receptions. Smothers had 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 79 yards and a score as a pass catcher. He ranks third on the team in rushing attempts right now, behind running back Raleek Brown and quarterback Arch Manning. Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have the next most rushing attempts, and could pick up the slack with Smothers now out for the remainder of the season. He can be dropped in all redraft fantasy formats.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

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T.J. McConnell

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Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

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Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
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is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
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Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
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Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

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Tyler Kleven

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Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

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George Pickens

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Jusuf Nurkić

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Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

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Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

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Giancarlo Stanton

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