Austin Simmons Returning to Missouri in 2027

Nov 5, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

The last time Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell took the field, he performed exceptionally well in a 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24. During the Crimson Tide victory, Russell recorded 311 yards passing and three touchdowns, along with an interception, while powering an explosive offensive effort. He faces a tough matchup in Week 10, when the Tide take on the 14th-ranked pass defense in the country in the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have limited their opponents to 172.8 yards per game and held Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown to just 160 yards passing and without a touchdown, while he was sacked seven times on Oct 24. Russell has scored five touchdowns rushing this season, so he is a threat to use his legs. Brown found the end zone via the ground game for Auburn last week against LSU.