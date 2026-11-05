Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Week 10

Nov 4, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will look to put together another big fantasy showing in Week 10 against LSU. The Tigers are a tough test for the Bama QB, as the defense allows just 258.1 total yards and 16 points per game on the season. Russell got rolling again in his last game against Texas A&M, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He has 15 TD passes to five interceptions across eight games this year. He's completed 67% of his passes and has 2,057 passing yards, plus 251 rushing yards and five scores across 66 attempts. The dual-threat QB has delivered in enough tough tests to consider starting this week, but at the very least, his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit.