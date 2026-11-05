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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Week 10

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Nov 5, 2026, 2:46 PM ET

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. hasn't delivered very consistently this season, but he's set up well in his Week 10 matchup against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are allowing 483.9 total yards and 32.3 points per game so far this season. Carter has 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns over 20 receptions in his six games played so far. He's also gotten five rushing attempts, gaining 27 yards and scoring one more time. Carter scored in Week 9 against Arizona, but his 42 receiving yards in that contest were the second-most he's posted in a game so far. His Week 10 matchup is favorable enough to overlook some inconsistent fantasy outings and expect bigger things from him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

Auburn wide receiver Chas Nimrod has produced some solid fantasy performances this season, and another could be coming in Week 10 in a favorable matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are giving up 361.8 total yards and 27.6 points per game so far this season. Nimrod has 402 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions in his eight games played so far. He had 62 yards and a score across four receptions against Ole Miss in Week 9, but went for just seven yards on two grabs against LSU in Week 8. The favorable matchup in Week 10 gives Nimrod a solid outlook and makes him worth starting in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:36 PM ET

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has been a pretty solid fantasy option this season, but a tough Week 10 test awaits him. He'll be going up against Tennessee, which allows just 288.4 total yards and 16.3 points per game so far this season. Rodriguez has 39 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns over eight games so far, plus has six rushing yards and another score on four attempts. He has at least five receptions in four straight games, and he's tallied three total touchdowns over that span as well. Rodriguez is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for Week 10, especially at a position where consistency is hard to find.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:32 PM ET

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is set up to succeed in Week 10 against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are allowing 378 total yards and 28.1 points per game, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Sherrill. The wide receiver has 706 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions over eight games this season. Sherrill has eight catches in back-to-back games, and has at least 55 receiving yards in every contest so far. Between the matchup and his production on the field, Sherrill is a very solid fantasy option for Week 10. Fantasy owners can confidently start him in all formats.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:27 PM ET

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is coming off a big fantasy showing and will look to keep delivering in his team's Week 10 test against SMU. Reynolds had 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns across seven receptions against Clemson in his last game in Week 8. He is now up to 493 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches over eight games this season. SMU will be a stiffer test for Reynolds, as the Mustangs are surrendering just 307.6 total yards per game, and just 181.8 of that is through the air. SMU allows 22.3 points per game as well. Reynolds is still a fantasy starting option in all leagues despite some up-and-down showings this season and a so-so matchup this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has put together a pretty strong season, and he will look to keep things rolling in his team's Week 10 showing against Clemson. Hatcher has 952 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across 60 receptions, plus has two rushes for 39 more yards. He has at least six receptions in all but two games, and has been at or over 58 yards in every contest. Hatcher went for 65 yards on six receptions against SMU in Week 9. Clemson is a so-so matchup, allowing 329.3 total yards and 21.6 points per game this season. Hatcher remains a solid starting option in all leagues as a result of what he's produced when on the field this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 1:41 PM ET

Miami has landed the commitment of five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright, who will join the team next season. Wright was initially the top receiver in the 2028 class, but has reclassified to 2027 and is ranked as the No. 33 overall player in next year's class. Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Wright has showcased electric playmaking ability at Mandarin High School, and is constantly making highlight-worthy plays. A receiving corps featuring him and Malachi Toney will certainly draw the attention of a high-caliber quarterback in the transfer portal next season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: 247 Sports
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Nov 5, 2026, 8:25 AM ET

BYU star running back LJ Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to dress for the Utah game on Saturday. Martin suffered the ankle injury in the October 3 win over TCU, and has missed the past four games with the injury. If he does indeed suit up, he is not expected to be 100% and will likely play in a limited capacity. Regardless, Martin's return will provide a spark to BYU's offense, as the Cougars' leading rusher has been quarterback Bear Bachmeier over the past four weeks. Martin has run for 344 yards and three touchdowns through four games, with a very early exit in the TCU game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Nov 5, 2026, 8:21 AM ET

Florida is expected to start quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. this Saturday against Oklahoma. Jones entered last week's loss to Georgia after Aaron Philo struggled, but was only able to put eight points on the board. He also turned the ball over twice, fumbling once and throwing an interception. The Sooners' defense has been fairly stingy this season so while the Gators are at home, this is by no means an easy matchup. Jones and Philo have been in a quarterback competition seemingly all season so while Jones is set to start on Saturday, he is by no means guaranteed to start the rest of the way.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 4, 2026, 9:02 PM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Brown was listed as probable early last week, but suffered a setback and ended up missing his fourth consecutive game. In his absence, Bailey Stockton has emerged as a reliable target for quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., alongside Dallas Wilson. With Brown likely to miss his fifth straight game with the knee injury, the Gators will miss the electricity that he provides both as a weapon offensively and in the return game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:57 PM ET

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee, head) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at LSU. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury after the Georgia game, and also suffered a head injury in that game. He has not played in the past two games, but has a chance to get back on the field for the big time showdown with LSU. Coleman-Williams has 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns on the season. In his absence, Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott have stepped up as the Crimson Tide's primary pass catchers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:51 PM ET

Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Simmons has missed the last two games with the ankle sprain, and is setting up to potentially be a game-time decision on Saturday. The Longhorns are beaten up right now and could use all hands on deck for a tough road matchup. Simmons still leads the nation with 10.5 sacks despite missing the last two games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:48 PM ET

Texas wide receivers Cam Coleman (shoulder) and Ryan Wingo (shoulder) are both listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Coleman aggravated his shoulder injury last week in the win over Mississippi State, leaving the game in the second half after catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He has not practiced this week, meaning he is likely trending in the wrong direction for Saturday. Wingo also suffered his shoulder injury in the game against Mississippi State last week, sitting out after catching three passes for 14 yards. While Coleman is more likely to miss Saturday's game, the outlook is more optimistic for Wingo. Regardless, Arch Manning will likely be shorthanded on Saturday. Both Emmett Mosley V and Jermaine Bishop will likely see expanded roles.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Duff was initially listed as doubtful last week against Michigan, but ended up suiting up for the game. However, he re-aggravated the ankle injury in the first quarter and ended up missing the rest of the game. Duff has been dominant this season, catching 45 balls for 774 yards and nine touchdowns as the focal point of the Scarlet Knights' offense. If he cannot go, as is likely, Rutgers may struggle to move the ball.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:35 PM ET

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan. Milivojevic missed the loss to UCLA two weeks ago with the injury, forcing third-stringer Kayd Coffman into his first career start. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher remains listed as out so if Milivojevic is unable to go, it would likely be Coffman under center again on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:30 PM ET

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. Chiles has had a great season in Chip Kelly's scheme, passing for 1,898 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception. He has also scrambled for 274 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats are second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 33.6 points per game. Chiles' presence will be needed on Saturday as the Wildcats host a tough Iowa defense. If he is unable to go, West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol would likely start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (foot) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. McClellan has not played since the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, in which he suffered a broken foot. He broke out in the Week 1 win over Boise State, catching six passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Ducks' leading receiver. His return comes at a great time, as the Ohio State game is a must-win for the Ducks, and freshman receiver Messiah Hampton will not be available.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:20 PM ET

Oregon sophomore running back Jordon Davison (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Ohio State. Davison suffered the injury in last week's win over Northwestern. In other news, Dierre Hill Jr. is not listed on the injury report. Hill had also suffered an injury last weekend and did not return to the game. With Hill back healthy, he should carry the load for the Ducks against an Ohio State defense that just got gashed by USC. Freshman Brandon Smith, who ran for 82 yards and a touchdown with Davison and Hill on the shelf, also figures to mix in.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:14 PM ET

Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is set to undergo surgery on Thursday for the ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's practice. Toney will miss Saturday's game against Notre Dame, the biggest game of the season for the Hurricanes. It is possible that he could return for the College Football Playoff, as the typical recovery time is about four weeks. This likely puts him out for the remainder of the regular season, meaning he will miss games against Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. In his absence, Cooper Barkate should step up into the WR1 role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will look to put together another big fantasy showing in Week 10 against LSU. The Tigers are a tough test for the Bama QB, as the defense allows just 258.1 total yards and 16 points per game on the season. Russell got rolling again in his last game against Texas A&M, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He has 15 TD passes to five interceptions across eight games this year. He's completed 67% of his passes and has 2,057 passing yards, plus 251 rushing yards and five scores across 66 attempts. The dual-threat QB has delivered in enough tough tests to consider starting this week, but at the very least, his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will look to put together a big performance in the team's Week 10 showdown with Missouri. He's coming off one of his better showings of the season - he was 16-of-20 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. Manning has completed 64.8% of his passes on the season, going for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's also thrown seven interceptions, while rushing for 120 yards and two scores over 70 attempts. Missouri is allowing 325.1 total yards and 18.4 points per game, so this will be a tougher test for Manning. Fantasy owners should temper expectations for the Texas QB in Week 10, and maybe bench him if another viable option is available.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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