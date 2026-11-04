👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Alessio Milivojevic Questionable to Return Saturday

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 8:35 PM ET

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan. Milivojevic missed the loss to UCLA two weeks ago with the injury, forcing third-stringer Kayd Coffman into his first career start. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher remains listed as out so if Milivojevic is unable to go, it would likely be Coffman under center again on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 8:30 PM ET

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. Chiles has had a great season in Chip Kelly's scheme, passing for 1,898 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception. He has also scrambled for 274 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats are second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 33.6 points per game. Chiles' presence will be needed on Saturday as the Wildcats host a tough Iowa defense. If he is unable to go, West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol would likely start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (foot) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. McClellan has not played since the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, in which he suffered a broken foot. He broke out in the Week 1 win over Boise State, catching six passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Ducks' leading receiver. His return comes at a great time, as the Ohio State game is a must-win for the Ducks, and freshman receiver Messiah Hampton will not be available.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 8:20 PM ET

Oregon sophomore running back Jordon Davison (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Ohio State. Davison suffered the injury in last week's win over Northwestern. In other news, Dierre Hill Jr. is not listed on the injury report. Hill had also suffered an injury last weekend and did not return to the game. With Hill back healthy, he should carry the load for the Ducks against an Ohio State defense that just got gashed by USC. Freshman Brandon Smith, who ran for 82 yards and a touchdown with Davison and Hill on the shelf, also figures to mix in.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 8:14 PM ET

Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is set to undergo surgery on Thursday for the ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's practice. Toney will miss Saturday's game against Notre Dame, the biggest game of the season for the Hurricanes. It is possible that he could return for the College Football Playoff, as the typical recovery time is about four weeks. This likely puts him out for the remainder of the regular season, meaning he will miss games against Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. In his absence, Cooper Barkate should step up into the WR1 role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will look to put together another big fantasy showing in Week 10 against LSU. The Tigers are a tough test for the Bama QB, as the defense allows just 258.1 total yards and 16 points per game on the season. Russell got rolling again in his last game against Texas A&M, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He has 15 TD passes to five interceptions across eight games this year. He's completed 67% of his passes and has 2,057 passing yards, plus 251 rushing yards and five scores across 66 attempts. The dual-threat QB has delivered in enough tough tests to consider starting this week, but at the very least, his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will look to put together a big performance in the team's Week 10 showdown with Missouri. He's coming off one of his better showings of the season - he was 16-of-20 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. Manning has completed 64.8% of his passes on the season, going for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's also thrown seven interceptions, while rushing for 120 yards and two scores over 70 attempts. Missouri is allowing 325.1 total yards and 18.4 points per game, so this will be a tougher test for Manning. Fantasy owners should temper expectations for the Texas QB in Week 10, and maybe bench him if another viable option is available.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is dealing with an injury and his status for Week 10 against Notre Dame isn't known at this point. He suffered the injury in practice this week. He's been one of the top players in the country, having caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns across eight games. He's also gotten four rushing attempts, gaining 61 more yards. Not having Toney could be a massive blow for the top-ranked Hurricanes, especially in a tough matchup against Notre Dame. Wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw, plus tight end Elija Lofton, are three pass catchers who could step into larger roles if Toney were to miss Week 10. A bigger emphasis could be put on the run game as well, so RBs Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. could also benefit if Toney is out.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 12:06 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has produced very well in almost every contest this season, but has a tougher test coming against Notre Dame in Week 10. The Fighting Irish have allowed just 236.3 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far, so the talented wideout will have his work cut out for him. Toney has 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across 73 receptions this season, plus has rushed for 61 yards on four attempts. He has at least two touchdown receptions in three straight games, while also tallying at least 86 total yards in all those contests. Toney can be trusted in any matchup, even a very tough one, so fantasy owners should be confident starting him in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a big season, and is set up well to deliver big in the team's Week 10 matchup against NC State. Of the 366.1 total yards the Wolfpack allow, 131 of those are on the ground, so Sheppard could shine in this matchup. Sheppard has 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns across his 173 rushing attempts this season. He's caught 31 passes for an additional 302 yards and four scores. Sheppard is coming off a monster Week 9 performance - he had 129 total yards and five touchdowns. He's set up well for another big game this coming week, so he's a very strong starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 11:44 AM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has put together a pretty solid season, but faces a tough test against Texas A&M in Week 10. The Aggies are giving up just 315 total yards and 18.9 points per game so far, so it will be a challenge for Sellers. The quarterback has completed 62.6% of his passes this season for 1,849 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sellers has seven interceptions, while rushing for 603 yards and six scores across 98 attempts. He had five total touchdowns in the team's Week 9 win over Oklahoma, but also threw two interceptions. Sellers will look to avoid turnovers and deliver big again this week, but his expectations need to be tempered because of the matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 4, 2026, 11:38 AM ET

Brian Kelly confirmed his interest in the Florida State head coaching job, saying so on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday. He noted that any open job was appealing to an unemployed head coach, and said it would be an "honor and privilege" to lead Florida State's program. Kelly is 65 years old and has coached 22 seasons between four collegiate programs, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. He owns a .725 winning percentage and has led his teams to 16 bowl games. He last coached in 2025, leading LSU to a 5-3 record. Florida State is 3-5 this season and just fired Mike Norvell. Rick Stockstill will serve as the team's interim head coach.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Luke Fahey will serve as the Ohio State starting quarterback for a second straight week, according to head coach Ryan Day. Fahey was 21-of-38 passing in the team's Week 9 loss to USC. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, while also avoiding an interception. Fahey rushed for 12 yards on seven attempts, while taking two sacks. Fahey is starting in place of Julian Sayin (arm), who is out indefinitely with his injury. Fahey and the Buckeyes will be facing Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks' defense allows 341.8 total yards and 21.4 points per game, so it will be another test for Fahey. --Morgan Rode
Source: Joey Kaufman - The Columbus Dispatch
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:49 PM ET

Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins will look to keep delivering big for fantasy managers in his Week 10 matchup against Kansas State. The Wildcats are allowing 318 total yards per game, but 166.1 of those are on the ground, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Hawkins. The Oklahoma State RB has 906 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 167 attempts on the season, plus has caught 31 passes for 353 yards and two scores. He has at least 17 carries in all but one contest this season, and he's gone over 100 total yards in five straight outings. Combining his on-field production with his matchup, Hawkins is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:43 PM ET

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep delivering in a tough Week 10 test against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are allowing 330.4 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far this season. Green has appeared in just four games, but has been pretty involved in each of those contests. He has at least four receptions in all four contests and two touchdown grabs across 19 total receptions. Green has 272 receiving yards overall. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production, Green has been a pretty reliable asset this season. That remains the case for every game he's active for, but expectations need to be tempered a bit when facing tougher opponents. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:35 PM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to get back on track after a down performance in his last appearance. He had just 33 yards on three receptions against Northwestern in Week 8. Duff's Week 10 matchup is a tough one, as Wisconsin allows 290.1 total yards and 17.1 points per game on the season. Duff has 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns across seven games this season. He has delivered some big fantasy showings, but coming off a down outing and going into a tougher test, Duff isn't the confident fantasy starting option he's been most of the season. Fantasy owners need to temper expectations for him in Week 10 and maybe consider benching him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:28 PM ET

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora has delivered some big fantasy showings this season and he will hope to post another one in a tough Week 10 test against Baylor. Flora has 937 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 131 attempts this season, while adding 80 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He went for 221 rushing yards and two scores across 29 attempts in Week 9, so he's a hot fantasy asset. With big workloads in most games, Flora can post notable fantasy performances. His fantasy expectations just need to be tempered a bit this week, as Baylor allows just 332.8 total yards and 15.3 points per game on the season, and 99.4 of those yards are on the ground. Fantasy owners can still confidently start Flora in most fantasy leagues for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:22 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has a tougher test coming in Week 10 against BYU, but he remains a high-level fantasy starting option based on what he's done this season. The Cougars are allowing just 298.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game, so this will be a bit of a challenge for Dampier. The Utah QB has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns across eight games played so far. He has multiple TD passes in all but one contest, but six of his seven interceptions have come across the past four games. Dampier has 393 rushing yards and five scores across 83 carries, which helps offset some of the INTs. He's shown enough this season to trust in all matchups, but his fantasy expectations need to be tempered going into this tough Week 10 test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:16 PM ET

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has seen his production dip a bit of late, but he still remains a high-end fantasy option going into his Week 10 matchup against Oregon. He has 1,067 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over 62 receptions so far this season. While he's caught four touchdowns over the past three games, he's failed to top 100 receiving yards in any of those contests. He will try to get back to his elite levels of production against Oregon, which allows 341.8 total yards and 21.4 points per game. It's not a great matchup, but it's also not a tough test, so Smith should be lined up to produce big. He remains a must-start player, and that should stick for the remainder of the season, as long as he's healthy.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop has put together some big showings over the past four games, and he'll hope to make it five straight when he takes on Kentucky in Week 10. Bishop has 120 or more rushing yards in four straight games, and he's scored seven rushing touchdowns in that span. He hasn't added much as a pass catcher this season, but he's up to 171 rushing attempts, including at least 19 attempts in four straight outings. Kentucky is a bit of a tougher test, with the Wildcats allowing 362.6 total yards and 24.8 points per game, but 113.3 of those yards are on the ground, so Bishop's outlook is pretty solid. That makes him worth starting in most fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 3, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Oklahoma will stick with John Mateer at quarterback as they prepare for a key matchup with Florida on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. "Handled his normal amount of reps with the first-team offense during OU's practice today, per sources," posted Zenitz to his X account on Tuesday. Mateer has struggled mightily this season, leading the Sooners to a subpar 4-4 record. Through eight games, Mateer has completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,835, and 13 touchdowns, but those numbers have also come with seven interceptions, including a three-interception game against Kentucky on Oct. 17. Mateer and Oklahoma will go up against a Florida pass defense that has allowed 235.8 yards passing per game. Mateer is RotoBaller's 23rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 19.3 fantasy points against the Gators.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Coby White

Gets the Green Light Against the Nets
Payton Pritchard

Available for Wednesday's Game Against Bucks
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Out on Wednesday
David Montgomery

Won't Return This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Breece Hall

Trending Toward Week 9 Return
Daeqwon Plowden

Unavailable Against Lakers
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Set to Suit Up Wednesday
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Jayson Tatum

Unavailable Against Bucks
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
DeVonta Smith

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Josh Hart

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Expected to Suit Up on Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Joe Milton III

Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Cam Skattebo

Not Practicing Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Not Practicing Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

out due to illness Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Breece Hall

Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players