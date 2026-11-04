Brian Kelly Confirms Interest in Florida State Head-Coaching Job
Nov 4, 2026, 11:38 AM ETBrian Kelly confirmed his interest in the Florida State head coaching job, saying so on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday. He noted that any open job was appealing to an unemployed head coach, and said it would be an "honor and privilege" to lead Florida State's program. Kelly is 65 years old and has coached 22 seasons between four collegiate programs, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. He owns a .725 winning percentage and has led his teams to 16 bowl games. He last coached in 2025, leading LSU to a 5-3 record. Florida State is 3-5 this season and just fired Mike Norvell. Rick Stockstill will serve as the team's interim head coach.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
More Recent News
Nate Sheppard Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 12:00 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a big season, and is set up well to deliver big in the team's Week 10 matchup against NC State. Of the 366.1 total yards the Wolfpack allow, 131 of those are on the ground, so Sheppard could shine in this matchup. Sheppard has 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns across his 173 rushing attempts this season. He's caught 31 passes for an additional 302 yards and four scores. Sheppard is coming off a monster Week 9 performance - he had 129 total yards and five touchdowns. He's set up well for another big game this coming week, so he's a very strong starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Looks to Keep Producing Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 11:44 AM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has put together a pretty solid season, but faces a tough test against Texas A&M in Week 10. The Aggies are giving up just 315 total yards and 18.9 points per game so far, so it will be a challenge for Sellers. The quarterback has completed 62.6% of his passes this season for 1,849 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sellers has seven interceptions, while rushing for 603 yards and six scores across 98 attempts. He had five total touchdowns in the team's Week 9 win over Oklahoma, but also threw two interceptions. Sellers will look to avoid turnovers and deliver big again this week, but his expectations need to be tempered because of the matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Luke Fahey Starting Again in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLuke Fahey will serve as the Ohio State starting quarterback for a second straight week, according to head coach Ryan Day. Fahey was 21-of-38 passing in the team's Week 9 loss to USC. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, while also avoiding an interception. Fahey rushed for 12 yards on seven attempts, while taking two sacks. Fahey is starting in place of Julian Sayin (arm), who is out indefinitely with his injury. Fahey and the Buckeyes will be facing Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks' defense allows 341.8 total yards and 21.4 points per game, so it will be another test for Fahey. --Morgan Rode
Source: Joey Kaufman - The Columbus Dispatch
Caleb Hawkins Eyes Big Performance in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:49 PM ETOklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins will look to keep delivering big for fantasy managers in his Week 10 matchup against Kansas State. The Wildcats are allowing 318 total yards per game, but 166.1 of those are on the ground, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Hawkins. The Oklahoma State RB has 906 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 167 attempts on the season, plus has caught 31 passes for 353 yards and two scores. He has at least 17 carries in all but one contest this season, and he's gone over 100 total yards in five straight outings. Combining his on-field production with his matchup, Hawkins is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trey'Dez Green Looks to Keep Producing in Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:43 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep delivering in a tough Week 10 test against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are allowing 330.4 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far this season. Green has appeared in just four games, but has been pretty involved in each of those contests. He has at least four receptions in all four contests and two touchdown grabs across 19 total receptions. Green has 272 receiving yards overall. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production, Green has been a pretty reliable asset this season. That remains the case for every game he's active for, but expectations need to be tempered a bit when facing tougher opponents. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff Hoping to Bounce Back in Tough Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:35 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to get back on track after a down performance in his last appearance. He had just 33 yards on three receptions against Northwestern in Week 8. Duff's Week 10 matchup is a tough one, as Wisconsin allows 290.1 total yards and 17.1 points per game on the season. Duff has 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns across seven games this season. He has delivered some big fantasy showings, but coming off a down outing and going into a tougher test, Duff isn't the confident fantasy starting option he's been most of the season. Fantasy owners need to temper expectations for him in Week 10 and maybe consider benching him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Eyes Continued Success in Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:28 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has delivered some big fantasy showings this season and he will hope to post another one in a tough Week 10 test against Baylor. Flora has 937 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 131 attempts this season, while adding 80 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He went for 221 rushing yards and two scores across 29 attempts in Week 9, so he's a hot fantasy asset. With big workloads in most games, Flora can post notable fantasy performances. His fantasy expectations just need to be tempered a bit this week, as Baylor allows just 332.8 total yards and 15.3 points per game on the season, and 99.4 of those yards are on the ground. Fantasy owners can still confidently start Flora in most fantasy leagues for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Devon Dampier Hoping to Deliver Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:22 PM ETUtah quarterback Devon Dampier has a tougher test coming in Week 10 against BYU, but he remains a high-level fantasy starting option based on what he's done this season. The Cougars are allowing just 298.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game, so this will be a bit of a challenge for Dampier. The Utah QB has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns across eight games played so far. He has multiple TD passes in all but one contest, but six of his seven interceptions have come across the past four games. Dampier has 393 rushing yards and five scores across 83 carries, which helps offset some of the INTs. He's shown enough this season to trust in all matchups, but his fantasy expectations need to be tempered going into this tough Week 10 test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Looking to Get Back on Track in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:16 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has seen his production dip a bit of late, but he still remains a high-end fantasy option going into his Week 10 matchup against Oregon. He has 1,067 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over 62 receptions so far this season. While he's caught four touchdowns over the past three games, he's failed to top 100 receiving yards in any of those contests. He will try to get back to his elite levels of production against Oregon, which allows 341.8 total yards and 21.4 points per game. It's not a great matchup, but it's also not a tough test, so Smith should be lined up to produce big. He remains a must-start player, and that should stick for the remainder of the season, as long as he's healthy.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Looks to Keep Producing in Ranked Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:10 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop has put together some big showings over the past four games, and he'll hope to make it five straight when he takes on Kentucky in Week 10. Bishop has 120 or more rushing yards in four straight games, and he's scored seven rushing touchdowns in that span. He hasn't added much as a pass catcher this season, but he's up to 171 rushing attempts, including at least 19 attempts in four straight outings. Kentucky is a bit of a tougher test, with the Wildcats allowing 362.6 total yards and 24.8 points per game, but 113.3 of those yards are on the ground, so Bishop's outlook is pretty solid. That makes him worth starting in most fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Oklahoma Sticking With John Mateer
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 3, 2026, 12:05 PM ETOklahoma will stick with John Mateer at quarterback as they prepare for a key matchup with Florida on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. "Handled his normal amount of reps with the first-team offense during OU's practice today, per sources," posted Zenitz to his X account on Tuesday. Mateer has struggled mightily this season, leading the Sooners to a subpar 4-4 record. Through eight games, Mateer has completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,835, and 13 touchdowns, but those numbers have also come with seven interceptions, including a three-interception game against Kentucky on Oct. 17. Mateer and Oklahoma will go up against a Florida pass defense that has allowed 235.8 yards passing per game. Mateer is RotoBaller's 23rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 19.3 fantasy points against the Gators.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Sam Leavitt a Solid Week 10 Option Despite Tough Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:03 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has delivered pretty well this season, and that keeps him as a worthwhile fantasy starting option despite a tough Week 10 test coming against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are allowing 330.4 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far, so it will be a bit of a stiffer test for Leavitt. The LSU quarterback has completed 70.3% of his passes this season for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns - he has been picked off eight times, while rushing for 324 yards and eight touchdowns across 72 attempts. Leavitt has multiple TD passes in five straight contests, and has tacked on two rushing scores in that stretch. He remains a good fantasy starting option, although his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit this coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Duce Robinson Out for the Season With Torn ACL
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 3, 2026, 11:46 AM ETFlorida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (knee) is out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL against Clemson this past weekend, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Robinson is RotoBaller's 41st-ranked wide receiver and was projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against Boston College in Week 10. But now, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Robinson leads the Seminoles in yards receiving, receptions, and touchdowns receiving, totaling 438 yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches. In his absence, more work will likely go to second-leading receiver Jayvan Boggs and Micahi Danzi, who is coming off a 100-yard game against Clemson.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Andrew Rappleyea Carries Streaming Value Going into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 2:18 PM ETPenn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea has delivered some solid fantasy performances over the past few games, and he now carries streaming value as he prepares for a Week 10 game against Washington. He has at least four receptions in four straight games, tallying 34 or more receiving yards in those outings. Rappleyea has two touchdown grabs in that span and three scores on the season overall. Washington is a decent matchup, with the Huskies' defense surrendering 342.5 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far. That matchup and Rappleyea's recent production give him some streaming appeal in fantasy leagues for Week 10, especially at a tough position to find consistent production.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Legend Glasker Offers Streaming Appeal Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 2:04 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker has a tough test in Week 10 against Utah, but he is still a fantasy streaming option based on what he's done on the field of late. He has four or more receptions in four straight games for the Cougars, finishing with 54 or more yards in those contests. Glasker has two touchdown grabs in that span, plus has rushed seven times for 41 more yards. He has 32 receptions for 585 yards and four scores this season, plus 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Utah allows just 330.4 total yards and 15.9 points per game, so Glasker has a tough test ahead. His season production is high enough to consider utilizing him in deeper leagues, plus some standard setups if your options are limited.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Remains Streaming Option for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 1:35 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita is coming off another good fantasy showing in Week 9 but is going into a tougher test in Week 10. He still remains a streaming option for all leagues. He was 33-of-45 passing in Week 9 against Texas Tech - he had 417 passing yards and a touchdown, while not adding anything on the ground. Fifita had multiple TD passes in the five games before that. His matchup against TCU is tough this week, as the Horned Frogs are allowing just 287.6 total yards and 14.1 points per game so far. Fifita has delivered in tough tests already this season, so he remains a streaming option for those looking for QB help in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jason Witten to Serve as Oklahoma's Offensive Play-Caller
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 1:28 PM ETOklahoma tight end coach Jason Witten will call the offensive plays going forward, according to On3. That news comes after the Sooners fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle earlier on Monday. Witten is in his first season as the team's TE coach, but has a long history in the game, most notably playing 17 years in the NFL. Witten previously was a head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, leading the team to consecutive state championships in 2023-24. Oklahoma's offense is averaging 336.9 total yards and 22 points per game so far this season. Witten will get his first test against Florida in Week 10 - the Gators' defense is allowing 369.3 total yards and 28.1 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Oklahoma Fires Offensive Coordinator Ben Arbuckle
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:41 PM ETOklahoma has parted ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The team is sitting at 4-4 through eight games, with a lot of the struggles being on the offensive side of the ball. The Sooners' offense is averaging 336.9 total yards per game, with 230.1 passing yards and 106.8 rushing yards per contest. Oklahoma is averaging 22 points per game so far. This was his second season with the team, after coaching at Washington State previously. Arbuckle helped the team reach the College Football Playoff last year, but the offense has fallen off in 2026, so the team decided to start fresh now.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Hunter Andrews Offers Streaming Upside After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:34 PM ETUtah tight end Hunter Andrews broke out in a big way in Week 9, but now faces a stiff Week 10 test. He caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the team's win over Cincinnati in Week 9 - he also rushed once for a yard and has 44 rushing yards on six rushes this season. Andrews has just 12 receptions for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the season, so most of his output came in his last appearance. BYU is a stiff challenge for him in Week 10, as the Cougars have allowed just 298.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game so far. At a tougher position to find fantasy value, Andrews is still a worthwhile streaming option in some deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chase Hendricks Offers Streaming Appeal Heading into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:18 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Chase Hendricks continues to deliver on the field, and that gives him waiver wire and streaming appeal for his Week 10 test against Virginia. Hendricks has 61 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has a touchdown grab in two straight games, while tallying seven or more receptions in five straight contests. Hendricks has at least 54 receiving yards in four straight appearances, so he's a rising fantasy asset. Virginia is allowing 350.1 total yards and 23.1 points per game, so that's a pretty average test at first glance. The Cavaliers only allow 189.7 passing yards per game though, so it's actually a bit tougher test for the California wideout, although he's still a worthwhile deep-league option, and maybe worth standard setup streams as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN