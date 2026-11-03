Jeremiah Smith Looking to Get Back on Track in Week 10

Nov 2, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr is set to continue starting for the "foreseeable future," according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. He's started the past two games for the Wolverines, going 1-1 in those contests. Carr had a better showing in his second start, passing for 266 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 54 yards and two scores across 12 attempts against Rutgers in Week 9. He had 167 passing yards, but no touchdowns and an interception in a loss to Indiana in Week 8; Carr had six rushing yards across 15 attempts in that one. Bryce Underwood had been the starter before that. He has completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns this season, but also has six interceptions. Underwood has 222 rushing yards and two scores across 61 attempts so far.