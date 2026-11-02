Nov 2, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo (shoulder) and Cam Coleman (shoulder) are questionable for the team's Week 10 clash with Missouri. Wingo needs further testing after inconclusive initial results on his injury. He's the leading wideout for the Longhorns so far, catching 36 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. Wingo has at least three catches in three straight contests, and has 49 or more receiving yards in all but three games. Coleman has played in eight games this season, catching 23 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns, so he's been a big part of the team's offense too. Coleman has a touchdown grab in three of the past four games - he's had between 12-110 receiving yards in those contests. Down possibly Wingo and Coleman, wideouts Emmett Mosley V and Jermain Bishop Jr. could be asked to pick up the slack, and others would be needed as well.