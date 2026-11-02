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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Davion Gause a Rising Asset but Risky Week 10 Waiver Addition

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Nov 2, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

NC State running back Davion Gause is coming off a big game, but his waiver and streaming appeal is a bit lower in Week 10 because of a tough matchup against Duke. The Blue Devils are allowing just 290.3 total yards and 14.3 points per game so far; opponents are gaining 103.5 rushing yards per game, so it's not quite as daunting a test as it first appears. Gause has 352 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 87 attempts over seven games so far, while adding 202 receiving yards on 21 catches. He posted 104 rushing yards and a score across 19 attempts in Week 9; Gause had a three-yard reception as well. He had 20 touches in Week 8 too, so he's on the rise, but because of his Week 10 matchup, Gause is a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Baylor quarterback D.J. Lagway is coming off a big game and has a favorable matchup coming in Week 10, so he's a worthwhile waiver wire add and streaming option. He was 16-of-25 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns in Week 9 against UCF - he added 23 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Lagway has completed 53.3% of his passes this season for 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns across six games so far. He has 42 rushing yards and a score across 37 attempts. Iowa State is his matchup in Week 10, and the Cyclones are a favorable test because they allow 390.5 total yards and 27.3 points per game. Lagway has deep-league appeal coming off his big showing, and he could even be considered in standard fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo (shoulder) and Cam Coleman (shoulder) are questionable for the team's Week 10 clash with Missouri. Wingo needs further testing after inconclusive initial results on his injury. He's the leading wideout for the Longhorns so far, catching 36 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. Wingo has at least three catches in three straight contests, and has 49 or more receiving yards in all but three games. Coleman has played in eight games this season, catching 23 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns, so he's been a big part of the team's offense too. Coleman has a touchdown grab in three of the past four games - he's had between 12-110 receiving yards in those contests. Down possibly Wingo and Coleman, wideouts Emmett Mosley V and Jermain Bishop Jr. could be asked to pick up the slack, and others would be needed as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: Anwar Richardson - On3
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:53 AM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder/knee) has severe injuries that could lead to him missing the remainder of the regular season. He has played in just six games this season due to injuries here and there. Smothers has 69 rushing attempts, going for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. Raleek Brown leads the Longhorns in rushing this season, and now with Smothers set to miss some time, RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III could help pick up some slack. Quarterback Arch Manning might also see an uptick in his rushing numbers down the stretch. --Morgan Rode
Source: Anwar Richardson - On3
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:04 AM ET

Notre Dame WR Jerome Bettis Jr. finally found the end zone in Notre Dame's 35-13 win over Navy in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Bettis caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Carr on the first play of the fourth quarter. Jerome's father was a Hall of Famer both in college at Notre Dame and in the NFL with Pittsburgh. Bettis, a sophomore, had the best game of his college career with six receptions for 78 yards long with his first career touchdown. This was Bettis's first action since the win over Stanford on October 10. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 4:58 AM ET

South Carolina running back Matt Fuller injured his ankle in the first quarter of South Carolina's 42-25 win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. Fuller had a player land on his ankle and is scheduled for surgery for a broken bone on Sunday morning, ending his 2026 campaign. Fuller had four carries for 17 yards before departing. The redshirt sophomore had 90 carries for 513 yards and five touchdowns this year, with another 130 yards and a touchdown through the air. Isaiah Augustave and Jabree Coleman were both used in place of Fuller in the last three quarters against Oklahoma. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: David Cloninger on X
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Oct 31, 2026, 12:31 PM ET

Texas Tech is making a quarterback change, as the Red Raiders have made the switch to Thomas Castellanos as they get set to take on Arizona. The news was reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, as Texas Tech is coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Cincinnati, in which it failed to deliver under previous starter Will Hammond. "Castellanos got increased work with the first-team offense this week, including during Tech's walkthrough yesterday," reported Zenitz on Saturday. Castellanos has appeared in four games this season, recording a couple of passing touchdowns on just 3 of 5 completions. He's also rushed 15 times for 65 yards and found the end zone twice on the ground. Castellanos has previously played for Florida State, Boston College and UCF.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 31, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

After Kamario Taylor was declared out for the season with a toe injury, Mississippi State is "trending toward" starting AJ Swann at quarterback against Texas, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. "Swann had been the third-string QB behind Kamario Taylor, who is now out of the season, and Parker Puckett, who was previously Taylor's backup," reported Zenitz. Puckett came on for Taylor last week against Oklahoma, completing 17 of 24 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception during a 23-15 defeat. Swann, who previously played at Vanderbilt, LSU and Appalachian State, appeared in seven games for App State in 2025, recording 1,495 yards passing and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Texas has allowed just 178.1 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:46 AM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will be a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. "Some skepticism that he ends up being able to play, per sources," posted Zenitz to X. "But a final call isn't expected to be made until pre-game warmups." If he plays, Duff is projected to score 15 fantasy points against the Wolverines, per RotoBaller's projections. Duff has been a steady performer this season, totaling 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He is coming off a modest effort of just three receptions for 33 yards in a 42-14 loss to Northwestern last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:37 AM ET

With starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan out with a head injury, Rutgers will call on AJ Surace to make his second career start as the Scarlet Knights take on Michigan, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Surace has appeared in five games this season, completing 56.3% of his passes for 539 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions. He's also been sacked 11 times in limited action. Surace previously earned his first career start against Boston College earlier this season, a 28-21 Rutgers defeat. Surace finished the loss 18 of 27 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted four times and sacked three times. He isn't much of a threat to run, carrying the ball 19 times for -56 yards rushing this season. Michigan has been stout defending against the pass this season, as the Wolverines have allowed just 154.6 yards passing per game, which is seventh-best in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:25 AM ET

With Avery Johnson and Jacob Knuth both out due to injury, Kansas State will turn to its third different starting quarterback this season in Dillon Duff, who will earn his first career start against Colorado on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Duff hasn't taken a snap in his first two seasons with Kansas State, but the sophomore will get the call against the Buffaloes. The Colorado defense is ripe for the picking, as it has struggled mightily against opposing passing games this season. Colorado has given up an average of 253 yards through the air per game. Last week, the Buffaloes allowed Oklahoma State to rack up 410 yards passing during an embarrassing 57-24 defeat.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

With starting quarterback Julian Sayin out with an arm injury, Ohio State will turn to freshman Luke Fahey under center, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Ohio State is getting ready to take on USC and will do so behind Fahey, who has appeared in three games this season. Fahey is 9 of 13 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on the year and will now be tasked with leading a Buckeyes passing game that has produced and average of 323.1 yards through the air per game, which is sixth-best in the country. Fahey and Ohio State go up against a Trojans pass defense that has given up 216.4 yards passing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:12 AM ET

After previously being expected to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury, Boston College tight end Kaelan Chudzinski is set to make his 2026 debut on Saturday as the Eagles prepare to take on Duke. Chudzinski is expected to see limited action against the Blue Devils, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chudzinski was one of the nation's top tight ends a year ago, recording 24 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns during his freshman campaign. He will join a Boston College aerial attack that is in need of a boost, as the Eagles have averaged just 194.7 yards passing per game this season. Duke has done a nice job against the pass this season, allowing just 194.1 yards passing per contest.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 31, 2026, 11:02 AM ET

Texas star pass-rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) has been declared out, according to the SEC availability report, as the Longhorns prepare to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Simmons has been one of Texas' top defenders this season, having recorded at least one sack in each of his last five games. He exploded for a 5.5-sack effort during a 20-17 win over Tennessee on Sept. 26, but will now miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Without him against Ole Miss last week, Texas intercepted Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss three times but failed to record a sack. Mississippi State will be without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is out for the rest of the season due to a toe injury.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Oct 31, 2026, 10:52 AM ET

Per the SEC availability report, Florida wide receiver Bailey Stockton (undisclosed) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable and is trending toward being available for the Gators against Georgia on Saturday. Florida will need all the help it can get, as the Bulldogs' defense has been strong when defending against opposing passing games this season. Georgia has limited its opponents to just 185 yards through the air per game and held Auburn to 174 yards passing in a 27-24 defeat on Oct. 17. Stockton is Florida's second-leading receiver, having amassed 289 yards on 27 receptions while finding the end zone twice. Fellow Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) appears unlikely to play, as he has been downgraded from probable to questionable.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 31, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

Originally listed as probable, Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been downgraded to questionable as the Gators get set to take on Georgia on Saturday afternoon, according to the SEC availability report. Brown III hasn't played since Florida's 52-28 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 26 due to a knee injury. Before being sidelined, Brown recorded 17 receptions for 271 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his first four games. Fellow wide receiver Bailey Stockton was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, which could be good news for the Gators' passing game when it takes the field against the Bulldogs, who are allowing just 185 yards per game through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:51 PM ET

Kansas State is down to their third quarterback. Starter Avery Johnson has already been ruled out, and backup Jacob Knuth, who started last week, is doubtful. That leaves the Wildcats with junior quarterback Blake Barnett, who has very limited experience. Barnett has seen a bit of game action as a change-of-pace runner over the course of his career, tallying 43 rushing yards on 16 carries, but that is the extent of his experience. Also on the roster is sophomore Dillon Duff, who has never logged a snap. The Wildcats play on the road at Colorado on Saturday, a team that is currently 0-4 in Big 12 play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:44 PM ET

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has no timetable on his recovery from the injury that he suffered last week in the loss to Texas. Lacy dislocated his shoulder, and now has to pick between rehabbing or surgery. If he opts for surgery, it will end his season. With Lacy set to miss at least the next few games, Makhi Frazier should see an uptick in work. Frazier has run for 301 yards on 51 carries this season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Georgia safety KJ Bolden (leg) is listed as questionable on the latest SEC availability report, but it sounds as if there is optimism that he will be able to go. Georgia's secondary struggled more than usual without him in the 27-24 loss to Auburn two weeks ago, so his return will make a significant impact as the Bulldogs take on Florida in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bolden is among the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, and is a leader on the Bulldogs' defense. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey (ankle) is set to make his return to the field this weekend after missing the last two games, as he is listed as probable on the availability report this week. Dickey suffered a high-ankle sprain against Colorado on October 3. Quinten Joyner has seen an uptick in usage over the past two games, but the Red Raiders' backfield should again be a three-headed monster between Dickey, Joyner, and leading rusher J'Koby Williams. Dickey has run for 242 yards and four touchdowns on the season, and was the Red Raiders' leading rusher a year ago with 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:25 PM ET

With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) out for the remainder of the season, Dylan Raiola is drawing his second start of the season. The Ducks' offense has struggled mightily with Raiola under center, and mustered up just 10 points in last week's loss to Illinois. Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was fired after the loss, giving Raiola a reset heading into this week's game against Northwestern. The Nebraska transfer has thrown for 761 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions on the season. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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