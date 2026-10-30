Blake Barnett Expected to Start for Kansas State

Oct 30, 2026, 1:12 PM ET

Florida is reportedly set to start Aaron Philo in the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. He and Tramell Jones Jr. have each taken first-team reps in practice this week. Philo, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, last played three weeks ago against South Carolina. Over six games overall, Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns - he has thrown three interceptions, while rushing for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has also appeared in six games so far, but has attempted far fewer passes than Philo. Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes for 407 yards and four scores, but he also has two interceptions - he's rushed for 66 yards across 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough test for Philo, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 276.4 total yards and 15.9 points per contest.