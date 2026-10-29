Chauncey Bowens Out on Saturday

Oct 29, 2026, 1:03 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Mississippi State. He has missed two of the team's seven games so far, including Week 8 against Ole Miss. Smothers has 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 attempts so far, plus has caught 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. He has at least 10 rushing attempts in every game, and has caught at least one pass in each contest, so he's been pretty involved when healthy. The Bulldogs allow 124.6 rushing yards and 27.7 points per game, so if Smothers is active, his outlook for Week 9 is favorable. Raleek Brown has led the backfield without Smothers around for a couple of games, while quarterback Arch Manning and RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have helped out a bit.