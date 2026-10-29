D.J. McKinney to Miss Extended Time with Ankle Injury
Oct 29, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNotre Dame defensive back D.J. McKinney (ankle) is set to miss extended time, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. There's a chance he'll be able to play in the College Football Playoff if the Fighting Irish make it. Across seven games so far this season, McKinney had nine combined tackles. One of those tackles was for a loss and he also has an interception that he returned for a touchdown and two total passes defended. This is McKinney's fifth collegiate season, and his first at Notre Dame. Over 47 career games, McKinney has 146 combined tackles, five interceptions, 21 passes defended and one fumble recovered and forced.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
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Hollywood Smothers Probable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 1:03 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Mississippi State. He has missed two of the team's seven games so far, including Week 8 against Ole Miss. Smothers has 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 attempts so far, plus has caught 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. He has at least 10 rushing attempts in every game, and has caught at least one pass in each contest, so he's been pretty involved when healthy. The Bulldogs allow 124.6 rushing yards and 27.7 points per game, so if Smothers is active, his outlook for Week 9 is favorable. Raleek Brown has led the backfield without Smothers around for a couple of games, while quarterback Arch Manning and RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have helped out a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Avery Johnson Ruled Out for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 12:53 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against Colorado. This will be his second straight missed game. Across his first six appearances, Johnson completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but made up for those with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Jacob Knuth replaced Johnson in the starting lineup last week - he completed 26 of his 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He avoided an interception and also rushed for 19 yards and a score across nine attempts. Colorado allows 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so it would be a favorable matchup for Knuth, or whoever replaces Johnson.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Julian Lewis Recovering From Medical Emergency
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 12:46 PM ETColorado quarterback Julian Lewis suffered a medical emergency at the school's athletic facility on Wednesday. His father, T. Carlton Lewis, revealed the news on social media and noted that his son was now recovering. He last played for Colorado on September 26 against Baylor. Across four games this season, Lewis completed 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns, while tossing two interceptions. He rushed for a touchdown across 15 attempts as well. Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne have held down the QB spot since then for the 2-5 Buffaloes. The team's next game will be against Kansas State in Week 9. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Ahmad Hardy Off the Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 PM ETMissouri star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is off of the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas for the first time this season. Hardy has yet to make his season debut after suffering a gunshot wound over the offseason, but he reportedly logged full practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday this week. While it is undetermined if he will see the field at all, he should be set to suit up for the first time this year as the Tigers take on Arkansas. This is a monumental step in the return of one of the nation's best running backs.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Keyone Jenkins to Start, Alonza Barnett III Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 PM ETUCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins is set to start Friday night's game against Baylor. Jenkins engineered last week's upset over BYU, completing 25-of-41 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. The Florida International transfer has done an admirable job filling in for Alonza Barnett III, and it appears that he has taken ahold of the starting job for the time being. Barnett is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report but even if he is active, he will not be starting.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Cam Coleman Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:52 PM ETTexas wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Mississippi State. Coleman left the win over Ole Miss with the injury and did not return, finishing the game with just one catch for 12 yards. Coleman's season has been disappointing from a statistical standpoint considering he is considered one of the top NFL prospects at the position. He has been outplayed by Ryan Wingo, and even Emmett Mosley V has nearly as many receiving yards as him. Coleman could be due for a breakout game this Saturday, now that it appears that he will be playing.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Colin Simmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ETTexas superstar EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable on the initial availability report for Saturday night's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and did not play in last week's win over Ole Miss. The star hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later, but a high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury. Simmons leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Chauncey Bowens Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:44 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens has missed the last two games with the injury and while his status appears to be improving, it is still up in the air for Saturday. If Bowens cannot go, Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker should continue to split backfield duties. Bowens has rushed for six touchdowns on the season thus far despite only playing in five games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
KJ Bolden Likely a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 PM ETGeorgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) appears set to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with Florida. Bolden suffered the injury late in the Alabama game and missed the upset loss to Auburn. If he is unable to go, Ja'Marley Riddle should see an uptick in snaps once again. Bolden's status is a major storyline in this game, as his presence is a huge boost to the Bulldogs' defense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Vernell Brown III Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:35 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia. Brown has missed the last three games with the knee injury. His return will be significant, as he adds an explosive element to the passing game that the Gators have been lacking in his absence. Brown has also returned two punts for touchdowns this year, and will add a spark to special teams. With fellow receiver Bailey Stockton listed as doubtful, there should be plenty of work for Brown in his first game back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Tramell Jones Jr., Aaron Philo Both Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:33 PM ETFlorida has a quarterback controversy, and both Tramell Jones Jr. (undisclosed) and Aaron Philo (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the initial availability report ahead of Week 9's matchup with Georgia. Jones led the Gators to a huge win over Texas in the team's last outing, while Philo was under center in the blowout losses to South Carolina and Missouri. It was reported earlier in the week that Philo was going to be available on Saturday, but may not have the starting role. This remains a situation to monitor.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Carlos Hernandez Set to Return in Week 9
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia. Hernandez suited up for the Demon Deacons' last game against Cal, but played limited snaps and did not see the ball come his way. He should return to his normal role as the Demon Deacons take on the Cavaliers on Saturday. Hernandez has caught 49 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jamal Rule Off the Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:25 PM ETNebraska freshman running back Jamal Rule (ankle) has had his breakout season delayed by injuries. Rule suffered an injury against Michigan State and missed the Maryland game the following week. He then aggravated the injury in Nebraska's last game against Oregon, but is now off the injury report coming off the bye. Rule has run for 391 yards and five touchdowns on the season, filling the void on the ground that was left behind with the departure of Emmett Johnson to the NFL.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Demond Williams Jr. Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:21 PM ETWashington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (rib) has not played since suffering an injury on October 9 in the loss to Iowa. Stanford transfer Elijah Brown led the Huskies to a win over Purdue the following week, and Washington was on bye last week. Williams is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nebraska. His return would be significant for the Huskies, as Brown has struggled with turnovers. It remains to be seen if Williams will be available on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Brandon Inniss, Brock Boyd Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOhio State wide receivers Brandon Inniss (undisclosed) and Brock Boyd (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Inniss missed the Maryland game, but returned for Indiana. Boyd was a game-time decision in Bloomington and ended up sitting out. If neither player is able to suit up, expect a significant uptick in workload for freshman Chris Henry Jr. All Ohio State wide receivers may see a decline in production with the loss of Julian Sayin (arm).--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jay Timmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOhio State freshman cornerback Jay Timmons (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Timmons appeared to have aggravated an existing injury late in the game against Indiana, a game in which he had the best showing of his young career. If he is unable to go, it would be a significant blow to the Buckeyes' defense. Cam Calhoun, who has struggled at times this season, would likely draw the start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Mark Bowman Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:10 PM ETUSC freshman tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) has missed the last three games with an injury, and is at risk of missing a fourth. Bowman is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The freshman has been an important piece of the Trojans' passing attack, catching 21 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games. If he can't go, fellow freshman Taniela Tupou should again see an increased role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Luke Dehnicke Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke (undisclosed) has missed the last four games, but is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Oregon. Dehnicke was dominant in the narrow loss to Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards as the go-to target for quarterback Aidan Chiles. Assuming he's near full health, he should once again establish himself as a weapon in the Wildcats' passing game. Dehnicke should be picked up in all formats given the lack of trustworthy tight ends from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Duff Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:02 PM ETRutgers star wide receiver KJ Duff (undisclosed) is trending towards missing Saturday's game against Michigan. Duff has been one of few bright spots for the Scarlet Knights this season, racking up 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns thus far. The next closest receiver, Ben Black III, has just 10 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season. With starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan also set to miss the Michigan game, all Rutgers players should be out of lineups.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Kendrick Raphael Coming Off Two Straight 100-Plus-Yard Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 1:21 PM ETSMU running back Kendrick Raphael is heating up at the right time for fantasy managers, as he is coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard performances as he and the Mustangs prepare for a matchup with Syracuse this weekend. Syracuse has allowed 134 yards rushing per game this season and limited North Carolina to just 101 yards on the ground during a big win last week. Raphael recorded 104 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on 22 carries during a win over Cal in Week 8. He is RotoBaller's second-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.6 fantasy points against the Orange.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller