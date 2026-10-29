Avery Johnson Ruled Out for Week 9

Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 PM ET

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is off of the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas for the first time this season. Hardy has yet to make his season debut after suffering a gunshot wound over the offseason, but he reportedly logged full practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday this week. While it is undetermined if he will see the field at all, he should be set to suit up for the first time this year as the Tigers take on Arkansas. This is a monumental step in the return of one of the nation's best running backs.