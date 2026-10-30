Oct 30, 2026, 11:25 AM ET

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos will receive an uptick in snaps in Week 9 against Arizona. He and Will Hammond will both play significant snaps for the Red Raiders after the team lost to Cincinnati in Week 8. Castellanos has played in five games so far, but attempted just five passes, completing three for 45 yards and two touchdowns - he has tossed one pick, while rushing for 65 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Hammond has attempted 205 passes across seven games - he's completed 139 passes for 1,561 yards and six touchdowns, but also has six interceptions. Hammond has rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns across 40 attempts as well. Arizona is a pretty tough matchup for the QBs, with the Wildcats allowing just 314.9 total yards and 16.7 points per game.