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Jake Fette In Line to Start in Week 9

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Oct 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ET

Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start in the team's Week 9 game against BYU. A final decision is expected at gametime, as Mikey Keene (knee) is a gametime decision - he would start if he's able to, but has been limited in practice this week. Fette has appeared in two games, attempting just eight passes. He's completed four passes for 58 yards, while not adding anything on the ground. Keene has played in three games this season, completing 63.9% of his passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has not thrown a pick, while adding nothing on the ground. BYU has allowed 301.6 total yards and 18.6 points per game, so it will be a tough test for whoever plays QB for Arizona State.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:33 PM ET

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (ribs) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Williams suffered the rib injury against Iowa on October 9, and has not played since. Elijah Brown drew the start in the win over Purdue, but struggled with turnovers. The return of Williams is a boost to the Huskies' offense, which will look to get going against a stingy Nebraska defense on Saturday night.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:27 PM ET

Texas star EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and also missed last week's game against Ole Miss. The star edge rusher leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks this season, but could cede the sack lead as he is slated to miss a second straight game. Texas should be okay without their star defensive player, as Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is out for the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens was previously listed as questionable, but will miss his third straight game as the Bulldogs take on the Gators on Saturday. With six touchdowns through five games, Bowens' presence will certainly be missed on the ground. The committee of Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker will carry the load on Saturday without Bowens.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:21 PM ET

BYU star running back LJ Martin (ankle) is not going to suit up this week as the Cougars take on Arizona State, but there is optimism that he may be back for the following week's game against Utah. Martin suffered the ankle injury on October 3 against TCU, and has not practiced since, but there is optimism regarding a return next week for a massive rivalry game. Martin has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His return will provide a big spark on the ground, as quarterback Bear Bachmeier has provided the bulk of the running game without his star running back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy will officially make his season debut on Saturday, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed on Thursday. Hardy is not going to start against Arkansas, but is expected to receive a handful of carries in his return to action. The star running back has not played since suffering a gunshot wound in the offseason. Hardy ran for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns a season ago, leading the SEC in rushing yards. His return is a massive boost to the Missouri offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 29, 2026, 8:15 PM ET

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has informed the Bruins that he intends to return in 2027. Iamaleava tore his ACL in the win over Oregon on October 10, and is set to miss the remainder of this season. The Bruins remain undefeated at 7-0 even without their quarterback. Iamaleava had thrown for 982 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions prior to the ACL tear. His return makes UCLA a potential Big Ten contender next season, as he should be among the NCAA's most experienced quarterbacks.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 29, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Notre Dame defensive back D.J. McKinney (ankle) is set to miss extended time, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. There's a chance he'll be able to play in the College Football Playoff if the Fighting Irish make it. Across seven games so far this season, McKinney had nine combined tackles. One of those tackles was for a loss and he also has an interception that he returned for a touchdown and two total passes defended. This is McKinney's fifth collegiate season, and his first at Notre Dame. Over 47 career games, McKinney has 146 combined tackles, five interceptions, 21 passes defended and one fumble recovered and forced.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
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Oct 29, 2026, 1:03 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Mississippi State. He has missed two of the team's seven games so far, including Week 8 against Ole Miss. Smothers has 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 attempts so far, plus has caught 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. He has at least 10 rushing attempts in every game, and has caught at least one pass in each contest, so he's been pretty involved when healthy. The Bulldogs allow 124.6 rushing yards and 27.7 points per game, so if Smothers is active, his outlook for Week 9 is favorable. Raleek Brown has led the backfield without Smothers around for a couple of games, while quarterback Arch Manning and RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have helped out a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 29, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against Colorado. This will be his second straight missed game. Across his first six appearances, Johnson completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but made up for those with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Jacob Knuth replaced Johnson in the starting lineup last week - he completed 26 of his 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He avoided an interception and also rushed for 19 yards and a score across nine attempts. Colorado allows 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so it would be a favorable matchup for Knuth, or whoever replaces Johnson.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 29, 2026, 12:46 PM ET

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis suffered a medical emergency at the school's athletic facility on Wednesday. His father, T. Carlton Lewis, revealed the news on social media and noted that his son was now recovering. He last played for Colorado on September 26 against Baylor. Across four games this season, Lewis completed 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns, while tossing two interceptions. He rushed for a touchdown across 15 attempts as well. Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne have held down the QB spot since then for the 2-5 Buffaloes. The team's next game will be against Kansas State in Week 9. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
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Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 PM ET

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is off of the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas for the first time this season. Hardy has yet to make his season debut after suffering a gunshot wound over the offseason, but he reportedly logged full practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday this week. While it is undetermined if he will see the field at all, he should be set to suit up for the first time this year as the Tigers take on Arkansas. This is a monumental step in the return of one of the nation's best running backs.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 PM ET

UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins is set to start Friday night's game against Baylor. Jenkins engineered last week's upset over BYU, completing 25-of-41 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. The Florida International transfer has done an admirable job filling in for Alonza Barnett III, and it appears that he has taken ahold of the starting job for the time being. Barnett is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report but even if he is active, he will not be starting.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:52 PM ET

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Mississippi State. Coleman left the win over Ole Miss with the injury and did not return, finishing the game with just one catch for 12 yards. Coleman's season has been disappointing from a statistical standpoint considering he is considered one of the top NFL prospects at the position. He has been outplayed by Ryan Wingo, and even Emmett Mosley V has nearly as many receiving yards as him. Coleman could be due for a breakout game this Saturday, now that it appears that he will be playing.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ET

Texas superstar EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable on the initial availability report for Saturday night's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and did not play in last week's win over Ole Miss. The star hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later, but a high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury. Simmons leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:44 PM ET

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens has missed the last two games with the injury and while his status appears to be improving, it is still up in the air for Saturday. If Bowens cannot go, Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker should continue to split backfield duties. Bowens has rushed for six touchdowns on the season thus far despite only playing in five games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

Georgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) appears set to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with Florida. Bolden suffered the injury late in the Alabama game and missed the upset loss to Auburn. If he is unable to go, Ja'Marley Riddle should see an uptick in snaps once again. Bolden's status is a major storyline in this game, as his presence is a huge boost to the Bulldogs' defense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:35 PM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia. Brown has missed the last three games with the knee injury. His return will be significant, as he adds an explosive element to the passing game that the Gators have been lacking in his absence. Brown has also returned two punts for touchdowns this year, and will add a spark to special teams. With fellow receiver Bailey Stockton listed as doubtful, there should be plenty of work for Brown in his first game back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:33 PM ET

Florida has a quarterback controversy, and both Tramell Jones Jr. (undisclosed) and Aaron Philo (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the initial availability report ahead of Week 9's matchup with Georgia. Jones led the Gators to a huge win over Texas in the team's last outing, while Philo was under center in the blowout losses to South Carolina and Missouri. It was reported earlier in the week that Philo was going to be available on Saturday, but may not have the starting role. This remains a situation to monitor.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia. Hernandez suited up for the Demon Deacons' last game against Cal, but played limited snaps and did not see the ball come his way. He should return to his normal role as the Demon Deacons take on the Cavaliers on Saturday. Hernandez has caught 49 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Nebraska freshman running back Jamal Rule (ankle) has had his breakout season delayed by injuries. Rule suffered an injury against Michigan State and missed the Maryland game the following week. He then aggravated the injury in Nebraska's last game against Oregon, but is now off the injury report coming off the bye. Rule has run for 391 yards and five touchdowns on the season, filling the void on the ground that was left behind with the departure of Emmett Johnson to the NFL.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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