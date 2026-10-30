Ahmad Hardy Has Bullet in Leg, Tip of Left Femur Shattered
Oct 30, 2026, 3:20 PM ETIt was revealed on Friday that Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) still has a bullet in his leg after suffering a gunshot wound during the offseason. The bullet reportedly shattered the tip of his left femur, and a stabilizing rod was put into place when Hardy underwent surgery. Hardy has not made his 2026 season debut yet, but is suiting up for the first time since suffering the wound on Saturday against Arkansas. Hardy will see some work in his return, but will run behind current starter Jamal Roberts as he continues to ramp up. Roberts has done an exceptional job in his place this year, rushing for 867 yards and eight touchdowns.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Kewan Lacy Could Miss Season
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 30, 2026, 3:44 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has no timetable on his recovery from the injury that he suffered last week in the loss to Texas. Lacy dislocated his shoulder, and now has to pick between rehabbing or surgery. If he opts for surgery, it will end his season. With Lacy set to miss at least the next few games, Makhi Frazier should see an uptick in work. Frazier has run for 301 yards on 51 carries this season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Optimism Regarding KJ Bolden's Week 9 Status
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 30, 2026, 3:36 PM ETGeorgia safety KJ Bolden (leg) is listed as questionable on the latest SEC availability report, but it sounds as if there is optimism that he will be able to go. Georgia's secondary struggled more than usual without him in the 27-24 loss to Auburn two weeks ago, so his return will make a significant impact as the Bulldogs take on Florida in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bolden is among the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, and is a leader on the Bulldogs' defense. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Cameron Dickey Set to Return Against Arizona
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 30, 2026, 3:31 PM ETTexas Tech running back Cameron Dickey (ankle) is set to make his return to the field this weekend after missing the last two games, as he is listed as probable on the availability report this week. Dickey suffered a high-ankle sprain against Colorado on October 3. Quinten Joyner has seen an uptick in usage over the past two games, but the Red Raiders' backfield should again be a three-headed monster between Dickey, Joyner, and leading rusher J'Koby Williams. Dickey has run for 242 yards and four touchdowns on the season, and was the Red Raiders' leading rusher a year ago with 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Dylan Raiola to Start Against Northwestern
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 30, 2026, 3:25 PM ETWith Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) out for the remainder of the season, Dylan Raiola is drawing his second start of the season. The Ducks' offense has struggled mightily with Raiola under center, and mustered up just 10 points in last week's loss to Illinois. Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was fired after the loss, giving Raiola a reset heading into this week's game against Northwestern. The Nebraska transfer has thrown for 761 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions on the season. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Aaron Philo to Start at QB for Florida in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 1:12 PM ETFlorida is reportedly set to start Aaron Philo in the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. He and Tramell Jones Jr. have each taken first-team reps in practice this week. Philo, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, last played three weeks ago against South Carolina. Over six games overall, Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns - he has thrown three interceptions, while rushing for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has also appeared in six games so far, but has attempted far fewer passes than Philo. Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes for 407 yards and four scores, but he also has two interceptions - he's rushed for 66 yards across 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough test for Philo, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 276.4 total yards and 15.9 points per contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Josh Hoover Probable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 12:09 PM ETIndiana quarterback Josh Hoover (arm/shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Minnesota, though he is expected to play. Across eight games so far, Hoover has completed 62% of his passes for 1,741 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has just one interception, while rushing for 52 yards and two scores across 30 attempts. Grant Wilson and Tyler Cherry are other QBs who have played for the Hoosiers this season. Cherry has just three passing attempts in one game, while Wilson has attempted five passes across five games. Minnesota is a pretty tough matchup, allowing 288.7 total yards and 20.1 points per game, so it's a tough matchup for Hoover, or whoever starts in his place.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Duke Clark Questionable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:58 AM ETFlorida running back Duke Clark (foot) is questionable for the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. He has played in six games so far, rushing for 265 yards and three touchdowns across 36 attempts. He has caught five passes for 26 yards and another touchdown. Jadan Baugh leads the Gators with 135 rushing attempts this season, and he could take on even more if Clark is out in Week 9. Evan Pryor could also get some more touches if Clark is unable to go. Georgia is a tough matchup for whoever gets attempts out of the backfield, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 91.4 rushing yards and 15.9 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Trevor Goosby Out for the Season with Knee Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTexas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (knee) is out for the season. He is in his fourth collegiate season and has played in 36 combined games. He has appeared in seven games this year and helped the Longhorns' offense average 370.4 total yards and 30.7 points per game. Texas' offense could take a hit without Goosby around, so that's something to keep in mind when determining which fantasy players to start. The Longhorns will be taking on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Bulldogs' defense has allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per contest so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Anthony Colandrea Signs Deal to Return to Nebraska in 2027
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:34 AM ETQuarterback Anthony Colandrea has signed a deal to return to Nebraska for the 2027 season. That will be his final year of college eligibility. Colandrea is in his fourth collegiate season and has played in seven games so far this year. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns. Colandrea has four interceptions, while rushing for 334 yards and four touchdowns across 68 attempts. The Cornhuskers are 5-2 on the season and are averaging 430.3 total yards and 35.6 points per game, so Colandrea locks in the team's QB and opens the door for offseason recruiting and potential portal moves.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Thomas Castellanos to Receive Uptick in Snaps in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:25 AM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos will receive an uptick in snaps in Week 9 against Arizona. He and Will Hammond will both play significant snaps for the Red Raiders after the team lost to Cincinnati in Week 8. Castellanos has played in five games so far, but attempted just five passes, completing three for 45 yards and two touchdowns - he has tossed one pick, while rushing for 65 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Hammond has attempted 205 passes across seven games - he's completed 139 passes for 1,561 yards and six touchdowns, but also has six interceptions. Hammond has rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns across 40 attempts as well. Arizona is a pretty tough matchup for the QBs, with the Wildcats allowing just 314.9 total yards and 16.7 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Jake Fette In Line to Start in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ETArizona State quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start in the team's Week 9 game against BYU. A final decision is expected at gametime, as Mikey Keene (knee) is a gametime decision - he would start if he's able to, but has been limited in practice this week. Fette has appeared in two games, attempting just eight passes. He's completed four passes for 58 yards, while not adding anything on the ground. Keene has played in three games this season, completing 63.9% of his passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has not thrown a pick, while adding nothing on the ground. BYU has allowed 301.6 total yards and 18.6 points per game, so it will be a tough test for whoever plays QB for Arizona State.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Demond Williams Jr. Upgraded to Probable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:33 PM ETWashington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (ribs) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Williams suffered the rib injury against Iowa on October 9, and has not played since. Elijah Brown drew the start in the win over Purdue, but struggled with turnovers. The return of Williams is a boost to the Huskies' offense, which will look to get going against a stingy Nebraska defense on Saturday night.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Colin Simmons Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:27 PM ETTexas star EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and also missed last week's game against Ole Miss. The star edge rusher leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks this season, but could cede the sack lead as he is slated to miss a second straight game. Texas should be okay without their star defensive player, as Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is out for the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Chauncey Bowens Out on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens was previously listed as questionable, but will miss his third straight game as the Bulldogs take on the Gators on Saturday. With six touchdowns through five games, Bowens' presence will certainly be missed on the ground. The committee of Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker will carry the load on Saturday without Bowens.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
LJ Martin Out This Week, May Return Against Utah
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:21 PM ETBYU star running back LJ Martin (ankle) is not going to suit up this week as the Cougars take on Arizona State, but there is optimism that he may be back for the following week's game against Utah. Martin suffered the ankle injury on October 3 against TCU, and has not practiced since, but there is optimism regarding a return next week for a massive rivalry game. Martin has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His return will provide a big spark on the ground, as quarterback Bear Bachmeier has provided the bulk of the running game without his star running back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Ahmad Hardy Officially Returning Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:16 PM ETMissouri running back Ahmad Hardy will officially make his season debut on Saturday, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed on Thursday. Hardy is not going to start against Arkansas, but is expected to receive a handful of carries in his return to action. The star running back has not played since suffering a gunshot wound in the offseason. Hardy ran for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns a season ago, leading the SEC in rushing yards. His return is a massive boost to the Missouri offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Nico Iamaleava Returning to UCLA in 2027
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:15 PM ETUCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has informed the Bruins that he intends to return in 2027. Iamaleava tore his ACL in the win over Oregon on October 10, and is set to miss the remainder of this season. The Bruins remain undefeated at 7-0 even without their quarterback. Iamaleava had thrown for 982 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions prior to the ACL tear. His return makes UCLA a potential Big Ten contender next season, as he should be among the NCAA's most experienced quarterbacks.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
D.J. McKinney to Miss Extended Time with Ankle Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNotre Dame defensive back D.J. McKinney (ankle) is set to miss extended time, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. There's a chance he'll be able to play in the College Football Playoff if the Fighting Irish make it. Across seven games so far this season, McKinney had nine combined tackles. One of those tackles was for a loss and he also has an interception that he returned for a touchdown and two total passes defended. This is McKinney's fifth collegiate season, and his first at Notre Dame. Over 47 career games, McKinney has 146 combined tackles, five interceptions, 21 passes defended and one fumble recovered and forced.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
Hollywood Smothers Probable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 1:03 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Mississippi State. He has missed two of the team's seven games so far, including Week 8 against Ole Miss. Smothers has 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 attempts so far, plus has caught 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. He has at least 10 rushing attempts in every game, and has caught at least one pass in each contest, so he's been pretty involved when healthy. The Bulldogs allow 124.6 rushing yards and 27.7 points per game, so if Smothers is active, his outlook for Week 9 is favorable. Raleek Brown has led the backfield without Smothers around for a couple of games, while quarterback Arch Manning and RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have helped out a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Avery Johnson Ruled Out for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 12:53 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against Colorado. This will be his second straight missed game. Across his first six appearances, Johnson completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but made up for those with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Jacob Knuth replaced Johnson in the starting lineup last week - he completed 26 of his 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He avoided an interception and also rushed for 19 yards and a score across nine attempts. Colorado allows 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so it would be a favorable matchup for Knuth, or whoever replaces Johnson.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3