Sam Leavitt a Solid Week 10 Option Despite Tough Test
Nov 3, 2026, 12:03 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has delivered pretty well this season, and that keeps him as a worthwhile fantasy starting option despite a tough Week 10 test coming against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are allowing 330.4 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far, so it will be a bit of a stiffer test for Leavitt. The LSU quarterback has completed 70.3% of his passes this season for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns - he has been picked off eight times, while rushing for 324 yards and eight touchdowns across 72 attempts. Leavitt has multiple TD passes in five straight contests, and has tacked on two rushing scores in that stretch. He remains a good fantasy starting option, although his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit this coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oklahoma Sticking With John Mateer
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 3, 2026, 12:05 PM ETOklahoma will stick with John Mateer at quarterback as they prepare for a key matchup with Florida on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. "Handled his normal amount of reps with the first-team offense during OU's practice today, per sources," posted Zenitz to his X account on Tuesday. Mateer has struggled mightily this season, leading the Sooners to a subpar 4-4 record. Through eight games, Mateer has completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,835, and 13 touchdowns, but those numbers have also come with seven interceptions, including a three-interception game against Kentucky on Oct. 17. Mateer and Oklahoma will go up against a Florida pass defense that has allowed 235.8 yards passing per game. Mateer is RotoBaller's 23rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 19.3 fantasy points against the Gators.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Duce Robinson Out for the Season With Torn ACL
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 3, 2026, 11:46 AM ETFlorida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (knee) is out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL against Clemson this past weekend, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Robinson is RotoBaller's 41st-ranked wide receiver and was projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against Boston College in Week 10. But now, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Robinson leads the Seminoles in yards receiving, receptions, and touchdowns receiving, totaling 438 yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches. In his absence, more work will likely go to second-leading receiver Jayvan Boggs and Micahi Danzi, who is coming off a 100-yard game against Clemson.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Andrew Rappleyea Carries Streaming Value Going into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 2:18 PM ETPenn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea has delivered some solid fantasy performances over the past few games, and he now carries streaming value as he prepares for a Week 10 game against Washington. He has at least four receptions in four straight games, tallying 34 or more receiving yards in those outings. Rappleyea has two touchdown grabs in that span and three scores on the season overall. Washington is a decent matchup, with the Huskies' defense surrendering 342.5 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far. That matchup and Rappleyea's recent production give him some streaming appeal in fantasy leagues for Week 10, especially at a tough position to find consistent production.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Legend Glasker Offers Streaming Appeal Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 2:04 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker has a tough test in Week 10 against Utah, but he is still a fantasy streaming option based on what he's done on the field of late. He has four or more receptions in four straight games for the Cougars, finishing with 54 or more yards in those contests. Glasker has two touchdown grabs in that span, plus has rushed seven times for 41 more yards. He has 32 receptions for 585 yards and four scores this season, plus 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Utah allows just 330.4 total yards and 15.9 points per game, so Glasker has a tough test ahead. His season production is high enough to consider utilizing him in deeper leagues, plus some standard setups if your options are limited.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Remains Streaming Option for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 1:35 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita is coming off another good fantasy showing in Week 9 but is going into a tougher test in Week 10. He still remains a streaming option for all leagues. He was 33-of-45 passing in Week 9 against Texas Tech - he had 417 passing yards and a touchdown, while not adding anything on the ground. Fifita had multiple TD passes in the five games before that. His matchup against TCU is tough this week, as the Horned Frogs are allowing just 287.6 total yards and 14.1 points per game so far. Fifita has delivered in tough tests already this season, so he remains a streaming option for those looking for QB help in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jason Witten to Serve as Oklahoma's Offensive Play-Caller
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 1:28 PM ETOklahoma tight end coach Jason Witten will call the offensive plays going forward, according to On3. That news comes after the Sooners fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle earlier on Monday. Witten is in his first season as the team's TE coach, but has a long history in the game, most notably playing 17 years in the NFL. Witten previously was a head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, leading the team to consecutive state championships in 2023-24. Oklahoma's offense is averaging 336.9 total yards and 22 points per game so far this season. Witten will get his first test against Florida in Week 10 - the Gators' defense is allowing 369.3 total yards and 28.1 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Oklahoma Fires Offensive Coordinator Ben Arbuckle
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:41 PM ETOklahoma has parted ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The team is sitting at 4-4 through eight games, with a lot of the struggles being on the offensive side of the ball. The Sooners' offense is averaging 336.9 total yards per game, with 230.1 passing yards and 106.8 rushing yards per contest. Oklahoma is averaging 22 points per game so far. This was his second season with the team, after coaching at Washington State previously. Arbuckle helped the team reach the College Football Playoff last year, but the offense has fallen off in 2026, so the team decided to start fresh now.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Hunter Andrews Offers Streaming Upside After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:34 PM ETUtah tight end Hunter Andrews broke out in a big way in Week 9, but now faces a stiff Week 10 test. He caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the team's win over Cincinnati in Week 9 - he also rushed once for a yard and has 44 rushing yards on six rushes this season. Andrews has just 12 receptions for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the season, so most of his output came in his last appearance. BYU is a stiff challenge for him in Week 10, as the Cougars have allowed just 298.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game so far. At a tougher position to find fantasy value, Andrews is still a worthwhile streaming option in some deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chase Hendricks Offers Streaming Appeal Heading into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:18 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Chase Hendricks continues to deliver on the field, and that gives him waiver wire and streaming appeal for his Week 10 test against Virginia. Hendricks has 61 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has a touchdown grab in two straight games, while tallying seven or more receptions in five straight contests. Hendricks has at least 54 receiving yards in four straight appearances, so he's a rising fantasy asset. Virginia is allowing 350.1 total yards and 23.1 points per game, so that's a pretty average test at first glance. The Cavaliers only allow 189.7 passing yards per game though, so it's actually a bit tougher test for the California wideout, although he's still a worthwhile deep-league option, and maybe worth standard setup streams as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nolan James Jr. a Better Deep-League Option Heading into Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:11 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. has produced solid fantasy scores over the past four games despite not getting a bunch of touches, but a tough Week 10 matchup against Miami could slow his role. He has at least 65 rushing yards in four straight appearances - he has scored five of his eight rushing touchdowns over the past three contests. James has added 105 yards and three scores on 13 receptions, but it's his work on the ground that makes up most of his fantasy appeal. Miami is a very tough test for him, as the Hurricanes are allowing 312.6 total yards and 17.8 points per game so far. James could still post a bigger fantasy score if he finds the end zone, but he's a safer deep-league asset because of the matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Thomas Castellanos a Worthwhile Streaming Option in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:06 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos has a very favorable matchup coming in Week 10 against West Virginia, so the newly minted starter has streaming appeal in more fantasy leagues. He was 11-of-24 passing in his first start against Arizona in Week 9 - he threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 117 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts. The Mountaineers' defense has surrendered 483.9 total yards and 32.3 points per game so far this season, so Castellanos could be in for a big showing. He's still not the most confident starting option after just one start and some down passing numbers, but his dual-threat ability gives him upside to deliver big in any game, especially a favorable matchup like he has in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Mizell Looks to Keep Delivering Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 12:00 PM ETArizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has emerged as a solid weekly fantasy asset, but a tough Week 10 matchup awaits. He has 675 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 34 receptions in eight games so far. Mizell has four TD grabs over the past three contests, and has at least 134 receiving yards in all those games. He will face a stiff test against TCU in Week 10 - the Horned Frogs are allowing 287.6 total yards and 14.1 points on the season. Mizell is still worth starting in deeper leagues based on what he's accomplished this season, but the matchup might keep him from starting in some standard setups in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cardae Mack a Solid Week 10 Streaming Option in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 11:55 AM ETArizona State running back Cardae Mack is a rising fantasy asset and could continue things in Week 10 with a favorable matchup lined up. He has gotten 27 and 28 touches over the past two games, racking up 166 total yards and four touchdowns in Week 8 before going for 170 total yards in Week 9. He has 523 rushing yards and six scores over 78 attempts in his eight games played overall, plus has 11 receptions for 106 yards and another score. He takes on Colorado in Week 10 - the Buffaloes allow 386 total yards and 29.4 points per game this season, so that's a favorable matchup for Mack. He's a very solid deep-league option for the coming week, while also being an option in standard fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tommy Carr to Remain Michigan's Starting Quarterback
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 10:22 AM ETMichigan quarterback Tommy Carr is set to continue starting for the "foreseeable future," according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. He's started the past two games for the Wolverines, going 1-1 in those contests. Carr had a better showing in his second start, passing for 266 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 54 yards and two scores across 12 attempts against Rutgers in Week 9. He had 167 passing yards, but no touchdowns and an interception in a loss to Indiana in Week 8; Carr had six rushing yards across 15 attempts in that one. Bryce Underwood had been the starter before that. He has completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns this season, but also has six interceptions. Underwood has 222 rushing yards and two scores across 61 attempts so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kenny Johnson Looks to Continue Upward Trend in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 10:16 AM ETTexas Tech wide receiver Kenny Johnson has delivered three straight notable fantasy scores and will look to keep trending up in a very favorable Week 10 matchup against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are allowing 483.9 total yards and 32.3 points per game, so the matchup really couldn't be much better. Johnson had seven grabs for 120 yards against Arizona State in Week 7 before tallying seven receptions for 81 yards against Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against Arizona, so he's a rising fantasy asset. Between his recent results and the super favorable Week 10 matchup, Johnson is worth adding or streaming in a good number of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jerome Bettis Jr. Gaining Fantasy Steam but Faces Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. broke out in Week 9, so he's a rising fantasy asset. However, a tough Week 10 challenge against Miami is holding him back from being a bigger waiver wire and streaming add. Bettis caught six passes for 78 yards and a score in Week 9 against Navy - he has 10 grabs for 170 yards and a touchdown on the season across seven games played. Miami has surrendered just 312.6 total yards and 17.8 points per game this season, so Bettis' Week 10 fantasy matchup is a tough one. He is still worth some adds and utilization in deeper leagues, but this isn't a matchup to expect big things from Bettis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Davion Gause a Rising Asset but Risky Week 10 Waiver Addition
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNC State running back Davion Gause is coming off a big game, but his waiver and streaming appeal is a bit lower in Week 10 because of a tough matchup against Duke. The Blue Devils are allowing just 290.3 total yards and 14.3 points per game so far; opponents are gaining 103.5 rushing yards per game, so it's not quite as daunting a test as it first appears. Gause has 352 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 87 attempts over seven games so far, while adding 202 receiving yards on 21 catches. He posted 104 rushing yards and a score across 19 attempts in Week 9; Gause had a three-yard reception as well. He had 20 touches in Week 8 too, so he's on the rise, but because of his Week 10 matchup, Gause is a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Lagway a Deep-League Streaming Option in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBaylor quarterback D.J. Lagway is coming off a big game and has a favorable matchup coming in Week 10, so he's a worthwhile waiver wire add and streaming option. He was 16-of-25 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns in Week 9 against UCF - he added 23 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Lagway has completed 53.3% of his passes this season for 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns across six games so far. He has 42 rushing yards and a score across 37 attempts. Iowa State is his matchup in Week 10, and the Cyclones are a favorable test because they allow 390.5 total yards and 27.3 points per game. Lagway has deep-league appeal coming off his big showing, and he could even be considered in standard fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo Questionable for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 9:01 AM ETTexas wide receivers Ryan Wingo (shoulder) and Cam Coleman (shoulder) are questionable for the team's Week 10 clash with Missouri. Wingo needs further testing after inconclusive initial results on his injury. He's the leading wideout for the Longhorns so far, catching 36 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. Wingo has at least three catches in three straight contests, and has 49 or more receiving yards in all but three games. Coleman has played in eight games this season, catching 23 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns, so he's been a big part of the team's offense too. Coleman has a touchdown grab in three of the past four games - he's had between 12-110 receiving yards in those contests. Down possibly Wingo and Coleman, wideouts Emmett Mosley V and Jermain Bishop Jr. could be asked to pick up the slack, and others would be needed as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: Anwar Richardson - On3
Hollywood Smothers Could Miss Rest of Regular Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 2, 2026, 8:53 AM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder/knee) has severe injuries that could lead to him missing the remainder of the regular season. He has played in just six games this season due to injuries here and there. Smothers has 69 rushing attempts, going for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. Raleek Brown leads the Longhorns in rushing this season, and now with Smothers set to miss some time, RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III could help pick up some slack. Quarterback Arch Manning might also see an uptick in his rushing numbers down the stretch. --Morgan Rode
Source: Anwar Richardson - On3