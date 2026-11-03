Luke Fahey Starting Again in Week 10

Nov 3, 2026, 12:22 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has a tougher test coming in Week 10 against BYU, but he remains a high-level fantasy starting option based on what he's done this season. The Cougars are allowing just 298.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game, so this will be a bit of a challenge for Dampier. The Utah QB has completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns across eight games played so far. He has multiple TD passes in all but one contest, but six of his seven interceptions have come across the past four games. Dampier has 393 rushing yards and five scores across 83 carries, which helps offset some of the INTs. He's shown enough this season to trust in all matchups, but his fantasy expectations need to be tempered going into this tough Week 10 test.