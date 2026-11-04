Ryan Coleman-Williams Questionable for Saturday
Nov 4, 2026, 8:57 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee, head) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at LSU. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury after the Georgia game, and also suffered a head injury in that game. He has not played in the past two games, but has a chance to get back on the field for the big time showdown with LSU. Coleman-Williams has 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns on the season. In his absence, Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott have stepped up as the Crimson Tide's primary pass catchers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Colin Simmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:51 PM ETTexas star edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Simmons has missed the last two games with the ankle sprain, and is setting up to potentially be a game-time decision on Saturday. The Longhorns are beaten up right now and could use all hands on deck for a tough road matchup. Simmons still leads the nation with 10.5 sacks despite missing the last two games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:48 PM ETTexas wide receivers Cam Coleman (shoulder) and Ryan Wingo (shoulder) are both listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Coleman aggravated his shoulder injury last week in the win over Mississippi State, leaving the game in the second half after catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He has not practiced this week, meaning he is likely trending in the wrong direction for Saturday. Wingo also suffered his shoulder injury in the game against Mississippi State last week, sitting out after catching three passes for 14 yards. While Coleman is more likely to miss Saturday's game, the outlook is more optimistic for Wingo. Regardless, Arch Manning will likely be shorthanded on Saturday. Both Emmett Mosley V and Jermaine Bishop will likely see expanded roles.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
KJ Duff Doubtful for Week 10 With Ankle Injury
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Duff was initially listed as doubtful last week against Michigan, but ended up suiting up for the game. However, he re-aggravated the ankle injury in the first quarter and ended up missing the rest of the game. Duff has been dominant this season, catching 45 balls for 774 yards and nine touchdowns as the focal point of the Scarlet Knights' offense. If he cannot go, as is likely, Rutgers may struggle to move the ball.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Alessio Milivojevic Questionable to Return Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:35 PM ETMichigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan. Milivojevic missed the loss to UCLA two weeks ago with the injury, forcing third-stringer Kayd Coffman into his first career start. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher remains listed as out so if Milivojevic is unable to go, it would likely be Coffman under center again on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Aidan Chiles Questionable Ahead of Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:30 PM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. Chiles has had a great season in Chip Kelly's scheme, passing for 1,898 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception. He has also scrambled for 274 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats are second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 33.6 points per game. Chiles' presence will be needed on Saturday as the Wildcats host a tough Iowa defense. If he is unable to go, West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol would likely start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jeremiah McClellan Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:25 PM ETOregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (foot) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. McClellan has not played since the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, in which he suffered a broken foot. He broke out in the Week 1 win over Boise State, catching six passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Ducks' leading receiver. His return comes at a great time, as the Ohio State game is a must-win for the Ducks, and freshman receiver Messiah Hampton will not be available.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jordon Davison Out for Saturday With Leg Injury
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:20 PM ETOregon sophomore running back Jordon Davison (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Ohio State. Davison suffered the injury in last week's win over Northwestern. In other news, Dierre Hill Jr. is not listed on the injury report. Hill had also suffered an injury last weekend and did not return to the game. With Hill back healthy, he should carry the load for the Ducks against an Ohio State defense that just got gashed by USC. Freshman Brandon Smith, who ran for 82 yards and a touchdown with Davison and Hill on the shelf, also figures to mix in.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Malachi Toney to Undergo Ankle Surgery, May Return for Playoffs
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 4, 2026, 8:14 PM ETMiami star wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is set to undergo surgery on Thursday for the ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's practice. Toney will miss Saturday's game against Notre Dame, the biggest game of the season for the Hurricanes. It is possible that he could return for the College Football Playoff, as the typical recovery time is about four weeks. This likely puts him out for the remainder of the regular season, meaning he will miss games against Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. In his absence, Cooper Barkate should step up into the WR1 role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
Keelon Russell Looking to Deliver Big in Stiff Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 4:00 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell will look to put together another big fantasy showing in Week 10 against LSU. The Tigers are a tough test for the Bama QB, as the defense allows just 258.1 total yards and 16 points per game on the season. Russell got rolling again in his last game against Texas A&M, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He has 15 TD passes to five interceptions across eight games this year. He's completed 67% of his passes and has 2,057 passing yards, plus 251 rushing yards and five scores across 66 attempts. The dual-threat QB has delivered in enough tough tests to consider starting this week, but at the very least, his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Faces Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 2:48 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning will look to put together a big performance in the team's Week 10 showdown with Missouri. He's coming off one of his better showings of the season - he was 16-of-20 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. Manning has completed 64.8% of his passes on the season, going for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's also thrown seven interceptions, while rushing for 120 yards and two scores over 70 attempts. Missouri is allowing 325.1 total yards and 18.4 points per game, so this will be a tougher test for Manning. Fantasy owners should temper expectations for the Texas QB in Week 10, and maybe bench him if another viable option is available.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malachi Toney Dealing with Ankle Injury, Status Unclear for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 2:41 PM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is dealing with an injury and his status for Week 10 against Notre Dame isn't known at this point. He suffered the injury in practice this week. He's been one of the top players in the country, having caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns across eight games. He's also gotten four rushing attempts, gaining 61 more yards. Not having Toney could be a massive blow for the top-ranked Hurricanes, especially in a tough matchup against Notre Dame. Wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw, plus tight end Elija Lofton, are three pass catchers who could step into larger roles if Toney were to miss Week 10. A bigger emphasis could be put on the run game as well, so RBs Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. could also benefit if Toney is out.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Malachi Toney Eyes Another Big Showing in Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 12:06 PM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney has produced very well in almost every contest this season, but has a tougher test coming against Notre Dame in Week 10. The Fighting Irish have allowed just 236.3 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far, so the talented wideout will have his work cut out for him. Toney has 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across 73 receptions this season, plus has rushed for 61 yards on four attempts. He has at least two touchdown receptions in three straight games, while also tallying at least 86 total yards in all those contests. Toney can be trusted in any matchup, even a very tough one, so fantasy owners should be confident starting him in Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 12:00 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a big season, and is set up well to deliver big in the team's Week 10 matchup against NC State. Of the 366.1 total yards the Wolfpack allow, 131 of those are on the ground, so Sheppard could shine in this matchup. Sheppard has 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns across his 173 rushing attempts this season. He's caught 31 passes for an additional 302 yards and four scores. Sheppard is coming off a monster Week 9 performance - he had 129 total yards and five touchdowns. He's set up well for another big game this coming week, so he's a very strong starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Looks to Keep Producing Despite Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 11:44 AM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has put together a pretty solid season, but faces a tough test against Texas A&M in Week 10. The Aggies are giving up just 315 total yards and 18.9 points per game so far, so it will be a challenge for Sellers. The quarterback has completed 62.6% of his passes this season for 1,849 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sellers has seven interceptions, while rushing for 603 yards and six scores across 98 attempts. He had five total touchdowns in the team's Week 9 win over Oklahoma, but also threw two interceptions. Sellers will look to avoid turnovers and deliver big again this week, but his expectations need to be tempered because of the matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brian Kelly Confirms Interest in Florida State Head-Coaching Job
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 11:38 AM ETBrian Kelly confirmed his interest in the Florida State head coaching job, saying so on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday. He noted that any open job was appealing to an unemployed head coach, and said it would be an "honor and privilege" to lead Florida State's program. Kelly is 65 years old and has coached 22 seasons between four collegiate programs, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. He owns a .725 winning percentage and has led his teams to 16 bowl games. He last coached in 2025, leading LSU to a 5-3 record. Florida State is 3-5 this season and just fired Mike Norvell. Rick Stockstill will serve as the team's interim head coach.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Luke Fahey Starting Again in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLuke Fahey will serve as the Ohio State starting quarterback for a second straight week, according to head coach Ryan Day. Fahey was 21-of-38 passing in the team's Week 9 loss to USC. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, while also avoiding an interception. Fahey rushed for 12 yards on seven attempts, while taking two sacks. Fahey is starting in place of Julian Sayin (arm), who is out indefinitely with his injury. Fahey and the Buckeyes will be facing Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks' defense allows 341.8 total yards and 21.4 points per game, so it will be another test for Fahey. --Morgan Rode
Source: Joey Kaufman - The Columbus Dispatch
Caleb Hawkins Eyes Big Performance in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:49 PM ETOklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins will look to keep delivering big for fantasy managers in his Week 10 matchup against Kansas State. The Wildcats are allowing 318 total yards per game, but 166.1 of those are on the ground, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Hawkins. The Oklahoma State RB has 906 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 167 attempts on the season, plus has caught 31 passes for 353 yards and two scores. He has at least 17 carries in all but one contest this season, and he's gone over 100 total yards in five straight outings. Combining his on-field production with his matchup, Hawkins is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trey'Dez Green Looks to Keep Producing in Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:43 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep delivering in a tough Week 10 test against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are allowing 330.4 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far this season. Green has appeared in just four games, but has been pretty involved in each of those contests. He has at least four receptions in all four contests and two touchdown grabs across 19 total receptions. Green has 272 receiving yards overall. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production, Green has been a pretty reliable asset this season. That remains the case for every game he's active for, but expectations need to be tempered a bit when facing tougher opponents. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff Hoping to Bounce Back in Tough Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:35 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to get back on track after a down performance in his last appearance. He had just 33 yards on three receptions against Northwestern in Week 8. Duff's Week 10 matchup is a tough one, as Wisconsin allows 290.1 total yards and 17.1 points per game on the season. Duff has 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns across seven games this season. He has delivered some big fantasy showings, but coming off a down outing and going into a tougher test, Duff isn't the confident fantasy starting option he's been most of the season. Fantasy owners need to temper expectations for him in Week 10 and maybe consider benching him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Eyes Continued Success in Tough Week 10 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 12:28 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has delivered some big fantasy showings this season and he will hope to post another one in a tough Week 10 test against Baylor. Flora has 937 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 131 attempts this season, while adding 80 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He went for 221 rushing yards and two scores across 29 attempts in Week 9, so he's a hot fantasy asset. With big workloads in most games, Flora can post notable fantasy performances. His fantasy expectations just need to be tempered a bit this week, as Baylor allows just 332.8 total yards and 15.3 points per game on the season, and 99.4 of those yards are on the ground. Fantasy owners can still confidently start Flora in most fantasy leagues for Week 10.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN