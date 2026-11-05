Chas Nimrod Set Up to Succeed in Favorable Week 10 Matchup

Nov 4, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is dealing with an injury and his status for Week 10 against Notre Dame isn't known at this point. He suffered the injury in practice this week. He's been one of the top players in the country, having caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns across eight games. He's also gotten four rushing attempts, gaining 61 more yards. Not having Toney could be a massive blow for the top-ranked Hurricanes, especially in a tough matchup against Notre Dame. Wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw, plus tight end Elija Lofton, are three pass catchers who could step into larger roles if Toney were to miss Week 10. A bigger emphasis could be put on the run game as well, so RBs Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. could also benefit if Toney is out.