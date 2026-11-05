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Bo Jackson Looks to Keep it Rolling

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Nov 5, 2026, 4:48 PM ET

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off a solid game in the Buckeyes' defeat at the hands of USC this past Saturday. Jackson finished with 153 total yards while touching the ball 23 times. He will look to find the end zone this week as Ohio State takes on Oregon in Week 10. The Ducks' defense has allowed 133.8 yards rushing per game, which is middle of the pack. Against Northwestern on Oct. 31, Oregon allowed a whopping 175 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry. Jackson is RotoBaller's 25th-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.9 fantasy points against Oregon.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

West Virginia running back Cam Cook will look to build on a productive effort against TCU as the Mountaineers go up against Texas Tech on Saturday. Cook recorded 103 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches last week against the Horned Frogs and now looks ahead to a matchup with the Red Raiders, who have limited their opponents to just 94.9 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16.7 fantasy points against Texas Tech. Against Arizona on Oct. 31, the Red Raiders limited the Wildcats to just 12 yards rushing on 30 attempts.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 4:34 PM ET

LSU running back Dillon Jones is coming off a solid performance against Auburn on Oct. 24 and is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked running back in Week 10. In the win over Auburn, Jones finished with 91 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries while also securing four receptions for 27 yards. He is hoping to follow up his productive effort against the Tigers with another notable outing, this time against a tough Alabama run defense that has limited its opponents to just 108 yards rushing per game. In its last game, a 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24, the Crimson Tide allowed the Aggies to rush for 115 yards on 40 carries, a slim average of just 2.9 yards per carry.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 3:02 PM ET

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback as the Cowboys prepare to play Kansas State on Saturday. Mestemaker is projected to score 31.4 fantasy points against the Wildcats. The Cowboys gunslinger was phenomenal his last time out, recording 323 yards passing on 27 of 42 completions, throwing five touchdowns along with one interception. Kansas State's defense has been mighty stingy this season, particularly against the pass, having allowed a slim average of 151.9 yards through the air per game. That is the seventh-best mark in the country. In a loss to Colorado on Halloween, Kansas State limited the Buffaloes' Isaac Wilson to 14 of 21 completions for 185 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:55 PM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins has been red-hot and is RotoBaller's third-ranked quarterback entering Week 10 action. Hawkins is coming off a three-touchdown performance in a win over TCU on Saturday, which included 87 yards rushing and two rushing scores. He added 79 yards through the air and a touchdown passing, along with an interception. Hawkins has now scored eight touchdowns over the past two games and is projected to score 28.6 fantasy points as the Mountaineers square off with Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders have allowed a whopping 285 yards passing per game this season, which is fourth-worst in the country. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:53 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (knee/shoulder) will miss the rest of the 2026 season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He got in six games this season, but was limited to 69 rushing attempts and 10 receptions. Smothers had 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 79 yards and a score as a pass catcher. He ranks third on the team in rushing attempts right now, behind running back Raleek Brown and quarterback Arch Manning. Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have the next most rushing attempts, and could pick up the slack with Smothers now out for the remainder of the season. He can be dropped in all redraft fantasy formats.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

The last time Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell took the field, he performed exceptionally well in a 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24. During the Crimson Tide victory, Russell recorded 311 yards passing and three touchdowns, along with an interception, while powering an explosive offensive effort. He faces a tough matchup in Week 10, when the Tide take on the 14th-ranked pass defense in the country in the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have limited their opponents to 172.8 yards per game and held Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown to just 160 yards passing and without a touchdown, while he was sacked seven times on Oct 24. Russell has scored five touchdowns rushing this season, so he is a threat to use his legs. Brown found the end zone via the ground game for Auburn last week against LSU.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:46 PM ET

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. hasn't delivered very consistently this season, but he's set up well in his Week 10 matchup against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are allowing 483.9 total yards and 32.3 points per game so far this season. Carter has 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns over 20 receptions in his six games played so far. He's also gotten five rushing attempts, gaining 27 yards and scoring one more time. Carter scored in Week 9 against Arizona, but his 42 receiving yards in that contest were the second-most he's posted in a game so far. His Week 10 matchup is favorable enough to overlook some inconsistent fantasy outings and expect bigger things from him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

Auburn wide receiver Chas Nimrod has produced some solid fantasy performances this season, and another could be coming in Week 10 in a favorable matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are giving up 361.8 total yards and 27.6 points per game so far this season. Nimrod has 402 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions in his eight games played so far. He had 62 yards and a score across four receptions against Ole Miss in Week 9, but went for just seven yards on two grabs against LSU in Week 8. The favorable matchup in Week 10 gives Nimrod a solid outlook and makes him worth starting in a lot of fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:36 PM ET

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has been a pretty solid fantasy option this season, but a tough Week 10 test awaits him. He'll be going up against Tennessee, which allows just 288.4 total yards and 16.3 points per game so far this season. Rodriguez has 39 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns over eight games so far, plus has six rushing yards and another score on four attempts. He has at least five receptions in four straight games, and he's tallied three total touchdowns over that span as well. Rodriguez is a pretty solid fantasy starting option for Week 10, especially at a position where consistency is hard to find.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:32 PM ET

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is set up to succeed in Week 10 against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are allowing 378 total yards and 28.1 points per game, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Sherrill. The wide receiver has 706 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions over eight games this season. Sherrill has eight catches in back-to-back games, and has at least 55 receiving yards in every contest so far. Between the matchup and his production on the field, Sherrill is a very solid fantasy option for Week 10. Fantasy owners can confidently start him in all formats.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:27 PM ET

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is coming off a big fantasy showing and will look to keep delivering in his team's Week 10 test against SMU. Reynolds had 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns across seven receptions against Clemson in his last game in Week 8. He is now up to 493 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches over eight games this season. SMU will be a stiffer test for Reynolds, as the Mustangs are surrendering just 307.6 total yards per game, and just 181.8 of that is through the air. SMU allows 22.3 points per game as well. Reynolds is still a fantasy starting option in all leagues despite some up-and-down showings this season and a so-so matchup this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 2:19 PM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has put together a pretty strong season, and he will look to keep things rolling in his team's Week 10 showing against Clemson. Hatcher has 952 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across 60 receptions, plus has two rushes for 39 more yards. He has at least six receptions in all but two games, and has been at or over 58 yards in every contest. Hatcher went for 65 yards on six receptions against SMU in Week 9. Clemson is a so-so matchup, allowing 329.3 total yards and 21.6 points per game this season. Hatcher remains a solid starting option in all leagues as a result of what he's produced when on the field this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 5, 2026, 1:41 PM ET

Miami has landed the commitment of five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright, who will join the team next season. Wright was initially the top receiver in the 2028 class, but has reclassified to 2027 and is ranked as the No. 33 overall player in next year's class. Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Wright has showcased electric playmaking ability at Mandarin High School, and is constantly making highlight-worthy plays. A receiving corps featuring him and Malachi Toney will certainly draw the attention of a high-caliber quarterback in the transfer portal next season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: 247 Sports
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Nov 5, 2026, 8:25 AM ET

BYU star running back LJ Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to dress for the Utah game on Saturday. Martin suffered the ankle injury in the October 3 win over TCU, and has missed the past four games with the injury. If he does indeed suit up, he is not expected to be 100% and will likely play in a limited capacity. Regardless, Martin's return will provide a spark to BYU's offense, as the Cougars' leading rusher has been quarterback Bear Bachmeier over the past four weeks. Martin has run for 344 yards and three touchdowns through four games, with a very early exit in the TCU game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Nov 5, 2026, 8:21 AM ET

Florida is expected to start quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. this Saturday against Oklahoma. Jones entered last week's loss to Georgia after Aaron Philo struggled, but was only able to put eight points on the board. He also turned the ball over twice, fumbling once and throwing an interception. The Sooners' defense has been fairly stingy this season so while the Gators are at home, this is by no means an easy matchup. Jones and Philo have been in a quarterback competition seemingly all season so while Jones is set to start on Saturday, he is by no means guaranteed to start the rest of the way.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Nov 4, 2026, 9:02 PM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Brown was listed as probable early last week, but suffered a setback and ended up missing his fourth consecutive game. In his absence, Bailey Stockton has emerged as a reliable target for quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., alongside Dallas Wilson. With Brown likely to miss his fifth straight game with the knee injury, the Gators will miss the electricity that he provides both as a weapon offensively and in the return game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:57 PM ET

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee, head) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at LSU. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury after the Georgia game, and also suffered a head injury in that game. He has not played in the past two games, but has a chance to get back on the field for the big time showdown with LSU. Coleman-Williams has 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns on the season. In his absence, Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott have stepped up as the Crimson Tide's primary pass catchers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:51 PM ET

Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Simmons has missed the last two games with the ankle sprain, and is setting up to potentially be a game-time decision on Saturday. The Longhorns are beaten up right now and could use all hands on deck for a tough road matchup. Simmons still leads the nation with 10.5 sacks despite missing the last two games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:48 PM ET

Texas wide receivers Cam Coleman (shoulder) and Ryan Wingo (shoulder) are both listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri. Coleman aggravated his shoulder injury last week in the win over Mississippi State, leaving the game in the second half after catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He has not practiced this week, meaning he is likely trending in the wrong direction for Saturday. Wingo also suffered his shoulder injury in the game against Mississippi State last week, sitting out after catching three passes for 14 yards. While Coleman is more likely to miss Saturday's game, the outlook is more optimistic for Wingo. Regardless, Arch Manning will likely be shorthanded on Saturday. Both Emmett Mosley V and Jermaine Bishop will likely see expanded roles.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Duff was initially listed as doubtful last week against Michigan, but ended up suiting up for the game. However, he re-aggravated the ankle injury in the first quarter and ended up missing the rest of the game. Duff has been dominant this season, catching 45 balls for 774 yards and nine touchdowns as the focal point of the Scarlet Knights' offense. If he cannot go, as is likely, Rutgers may struggle to move the ball.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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