Nov 5, 2026, 2:27 PM ET

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is coming off a big fantasy showing and will look to keep delivering in his team's Week 10 test against SMU. Reynolds had 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns across seven receptions against Clemson in his last game in Week 8. He is now up to 493 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches over eight games this season. SMU will be a stiffer test for Reynolds, as the Mustangs are surrendering just 307.6 total yards per game, and just 181.8 of that is through the air. SMU allows 22.3 points per game as well. Reynolds is still a fantasy starting option in all leagues despite some up-and-down showings this season and a so-so matchup this weekend.