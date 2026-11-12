Nov 11, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has put together a really good season, but a very stiff test against Miami in Week 11 is a reason for fantasy managers to be skeptical of starting him. He has 1,189 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over 191 attempts so far, plus 32 receptions for 306 yards and four scores in the passing game. Sheppard has eight rushing touchdowns over his past two games, so most fantasy owners are going to start him no matter what. It's hard to argue against that based on what he's done overall this season. Miami is a brutal matchup, though, with the defense allowing just 19.2 points and 323.7 total yards, with just 64.3 of those yards on the ground. Temper expectations with Sheppard, but only bench him if you have viable replacements.