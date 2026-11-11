Kamario Taylor Will Return to Mississippi State in 2027

Nov 10, 2026, 3:28 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a strong fantasy outlook for his Week 11 matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are allowing 361.8 total yards and 27.4 points per game, so Sellers is set up pretty well. He's had a big season so far, throwing for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, while completing 62.8% of his passes over nine games. Sellers has seven interceptions as well, while rushing for 637 yards and seven scores over 104 attempts. He had two total touchdowns and just under 300 total yards in Week 10 against Texas A&M. Sellers has at least 210 passing yards in five straight games, while throwing 11 touchdowns to three interceptions over that span. With steady work on the ground too, he's been a quality fantasy starting option, and that remains for Week 11 going into his favorable matchup, so he can be started in a lot of leagues.