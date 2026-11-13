Keelon Russell a Game-Time Decision in Week 11

Nov 12, 2026, 3:21 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Cooper Barkate is one of the players who is helping pick up the slack with Malachi Toney (ankle) out, but he has a rough outlook in Week 11 against Duke. The Blue Devils are allowing just 282.1 total yards and 13 points per game, so this will be a stiffer test for Barkate and the Miami offense, especially without Toney around. Barkate has 447 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 37 receptions this season. He has three or more receptions in three straight games, but has been a bit inconsistent while being behind Toney in the wide receiver room. Without Toney around in Week 10 against Notre Dame, Barkate erupted for 75 yards and two touchdowns over nine receptions. Barkate remains a solid starting option for Week 11, but the tougher matchup makes him a better deep-league asset.