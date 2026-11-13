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Colin Hurley to Enter Transfer Portal

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Nov 13, 2026, 4:13 PM ET

Former Michigan and LSU quarterback Colin Hurley is set to enter the transfer portal this upcoming portal season. Hurley had previously medically retired from football due to a concussion, but is pursuing a return to the sport. The former four-star recruit spent two seasons at LSU, and enrolled at Michigan this fall, but medically retired in the spring after going through winter conditioning and spring practices. As a former highly-regarded recruit, he should draw some interest in the portal.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 13, 2026, 4:04 PM ET

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has accepted a five-year agreement to become the next head coach at North Carolina State, his alma mater. Rivers has never coached at the college level, but spent time as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. The ACC's all-time leading passer, who last started an NFL game last season after briefly coming out of retirement for the Colts, will coach his son, Gunner Rivers, who will arrive at NC State as a freshman quarterback next season. Rivers will now get to work on building his staff ahead of the 2027 season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: GoPack.com
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (leg) has been cited for reckless driving following a car crash, according to a police report. Morris struck a fire hydrant and four parked cars in a collision that flipped his vehicle onto its roof. He sustained a broken leg that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Morris has served as the top backup in the backfield, which has been led by DeSean Bishop. Morris has 434 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 66 carries, while catching six passes for 35 yards as well. Tennessee is currently 7-2 and sits eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Volunteers have Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt left on their regular season schedule.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Sparks - Knox News
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Nov 13, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision for the team's Week 11 game against Vanderbilt. If he cannot play, Austin Mack would start in his place. Russell has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns, while being picked off five times. He's also rushed for 276 yards and five scores across 74 attempts. He has three TD passes in two straight games. Mack has attempted just four passes on the year, completing three for 18 yards - he has rushed three times for two yards and another touchdown. Vanderbilt is a pretty favorable matchup for whoever starts at QB, with the Commodores allowing 359.1 total yards and 29.4 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (leg) was involved in an overnight car accident and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season. He broke his leg and was expected to have surgery on Friday. Morris has 66 rushing attempts on the season, gaining 434 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught six passes for 35 receiving yards. He got at least three rushing attempts in every game, but he hasn't produced enough to be utilized in fantasy leagues outside deep formats. With Morris no longer an option, even more could be put on the plate of running back DeSean Bishop. Javin Gordon and Justin Baker are two other backs who could pick up some of the slack in the backfield.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:48 PM ET

Florida State running back Quintrevion Wisner (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game at Pitt. Wisner was banged up going into the Boston College game and left early. Freshman Amari Thomas, who ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the win, is expected to draw the start and carry the bulk of the load on the ground. The former three-star running back is going to have an opportunity to continue to showcase his talents over the back stretch of the Seminoles' season as they enter evaluation mode.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:45 PM ET

Wayshawn Parker (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's massive showdown against Arizona. Parker suffered the injury in the win over BYU last weekend and was in and out of the game. Morgan Scalley did note that he expects his star running back to play, but it is worth noting that he is banged up. Parker has run for 762 yards and nine touchdowns, while grabbing 29 balls for 269 yards and four touchdowns through the air. The dual-threat is worth firing up in fantasy lineups given his high ceiling, but it is worth noting that he is somewhat risky of a play with the injury.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:36 PM ET

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles (upper body) will not play this weekend against Ohio State. Chiles missed last week's loss to Iowa as well. In his place, West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol will make his second straight start. Marchiol completed 24-of-32 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in the 24-10 loss to Iowa last weekend. His biggest struggle came on third down, where the Wildcats went 1-of-11 a weekend ago. He may have an easier time against an Ohio State defense that has surrendered 71 points over the last two weeks, but regardless, this is a downgrade for the Northwestern offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:32 PM ET

Indiana running back Turbo Richard (shoulder) is set to miss Saturday's game against USC. Richard suffered the injury in the overtime win over Minnesota two weeks ago, and is now lined up to miss his first game of the season. In his absence, expect a committee between Lee Beebe Jr. and Khobie Martin. Beebe has rushed for 715 yards and four touchdowns on the year, while Martin has hardly seen the field due to a broken arm, but has a lot of upside. Beebe is certainly a viable option in fantasy lineups this weekend, while Martin is worth a flier in deep leagues as Richard recovers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Indiana starting guard Joe Brunner (undisclosed) is set to miss this weekend's game against USC. The Wisconsin transfer was added to the injury report on Thursday, after having not been listed on Wednesday. Brunner has started all nine games this season for the Hoosiers, and has been a welcome addition to the offensive line. In his absence, redshirt sophomore Austin Leibfried is expected to draw his first career start. Leibfried has appeared in all nine games this season, but has yet to draw a start.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 8:17 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas. Sellers injured his ankle last weekend in the win over Texas A&M, but did return to the game. He was previously listed as questionable, but appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up on Saturday. Sellers has enjoyed a bounce-back season, throwing for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also scrambled for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Assuming that he is active, Sellers should be in all fantasy lineups this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has a tough matchup ahead in Week 11 against LSU, but based on what he's done the past two weeks, he remains a quality starting option. Manning has three touchdown passes and no interceptions in each of the past two games, while throwing for at least 220 yards in each game. He's up to 2,024 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on the season. Manning has completed 66.1% of his passes, while being picked off seven times. The QB has also rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns across 76 attempts. LSU allows only 261.1 total yards and 17.7 points per game, so this will be a tougher test for Manning. Fantasy owners should temper expectations for him, but he's still a solid starting option because of how he's trending of late.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:45 PM ET

Arizona State running back Cardae Mack has a pretty good fantasy outlook for his Week 11 matchup against UCF. The Knights are giving up 26 points and 379 total yards per game, and 133.8 of those yards are coming on the ground. Mack has 102 rushing attempts on the season, racking up 603 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 123 yards and another score. Mack has 23 or more carries in three straight appearances, so he's a good fantasy option on that alone. All six of his touchdowns came in just two games combined though, so that holds him back some. Heading into a favorable matchup, Mack is a quality starting option for Week 11, and that goes for all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker continues to deliver at a pretty good level, so he's a good fantasy starting option for Week 11. He'll be taking on USC, which allows 346 total yards and 24.2 points per game this season. Becker is coming off a big showing in Week 9 against Minnesota - he caught eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He's up to 875 yards and nine scores over 50 receptions on the season. Becker has at least three receptions in every contest and has 50 or more yards in all but one appearance. He remains a quality starting option for Week 11 as the top pass-catching target for the Hoosiers.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:34 PM ET

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has been a pretty solid fantasy asset of late, and he's lined up pretty well to keep things rolling in Week 11. His matchup is Florida, which allows 367.2 total yards and 27.6 points per game on the season. Rodriguez has caught 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing four times for six yards and another score on the season. Rodriguez has at least one touchdown in three straight games, and he's caught five or more passes in five straight. At a tight end spot where consistency is hard to find, Rodriguez has been a quality option most weeks. That remains the case for Week 11, meaning he should be starting in a lot of leagues again.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:32 PM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (ankle) could be in for a big fantasy showing against Vanderbilt in Week 11, but first he needs to be cleared to play. He's listed as probable, and most expect him to play. The Commodores are allowing 359.1 total yards, but 29.4 points per game, so Russell's outlook will be high if he can play. The QB has 2,263 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 67.3% of his passes so far this season. Russell has been picked off five times, while also having rushed for 276 yards and five scores over 74 attempts. Russell is a good weekly fantasy option, and that remains true in Week 11, as long as he is cleared to play.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:25 PM ET

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson has a pretty strong fantasy outlook for his team's Week 11 contest against Northwestern. The Wildcats allow 365.4 total yards per game, and 149.3 of those are coming on the ground. Northwestern is giving up just 19.3 points per game, but hasn't faced many offenses like the one Ohio State boasts. Jackson had 48 rushing yards and touchdowns across 11 attempts in the team's Week 10 loss to Oregon - he also caught seven passes for 42 yards to post an even bigger fantasy outing. Jackson had 685 rushing yards and six scores across 139 attempts on the season, plus he has caught 20 passes for 145 yards and another score. Jackson is a pretty solid starting option for Week 11, and his matchup makes him an even more appealing player to try.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:21 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Cooper Barkate is one of the players who is helping pick up the slack with Malachi Toney (ankle) out, but he has a rough outlook in Week 11 against Duke. The Blue Devils are allowing just 282.1 total yards and 13 points per game, so this will be a stiffer test for Barkate and the Miami offense, especially without Toney around. Barkate has 447 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 37 receptions this season. He has three or more receptions in three straight games, but has been a bit inconsistent while being behind Toney in the wide receiver room. Without Toney around in Week 10 against Notre Dame, Barkate erupted for 75 yards and two touchdowns over nine receptions. Barkate remains a solid starting option for Week 11, but the tougher matchup makes him a better deep-league asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a high fantasy ceiling going into his favorable Week 11 matchup against Ole Miss. The Rebels are giving up 394.7 total yards and 26 points per game so far this season, so that sets the tight end up pretty well. Beers has 518 yards and four touchdowns across 38 receptions in his nine games played so far. He has four or more receptions in six straight appearances and has gone for 45 or more yards in four straight. Beers had 72 yards on four receptions in his Week 10 showing against Florida. He remains a quality fantasy starting option at tight end for Week 11, especially in a pretty solid matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:10 PM ET

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds has a really favorable Week 11 matchup against Georgia Tech, so he's a streaming option in more fantasy leagues. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 418.9 total yards and 32.2 points per game so far this season. Reynolds has appeared in nine games so far, completing 64.6% of his passes for 1,446 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, while rushing for 310 yards and two scores over 109 attempts. Most of his numbers have underwhelmed this season, but going into the favorable matchup, Reynolds is a streaming option for those of you looking for quarterback help. He's still a more confident option in deeper leagues though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 12, 2026, 3:05 PM ET

Notre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. is hoping to deliver big in his team's Week 11 matchup against Boston College. That's a favorable fantasy matchup, as BC is allowing 156.6 rushing yards and 27 points per game - the Eagles allow 343.9 total yards per game. James rushed for 52 yards and a score across 16 carries, plus had a 36-yard catch in Week 10 against Miami. He has 571 rushing yards and nine touchdowns across 106 attempts this season, plus has 141 receiving yards and three scores on 14 receptions. James has scored six touchdowns over his past four contests and remains a pretty solid starting option for Week 11, especially going into a favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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