Mike Matthews Out for Season with Knee Injury

Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (leg) was involved in an overnight car accident and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season. He broke his leg and was expected to have surgery on Friday. Morris has 66 rushing attempts on the season, gaining 434 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught six passes for 35 receiving yards. He got at least three rushing attempts in every game, but he hasn't produced enough to be utilized in fantasy leagues outside deep formats. With Morris no longer an option, even more could be put on the plate of running back DeSean Bishop. Javin Gordon and Justin Baker are two other backs who could pick up some of the slack in the backfield.