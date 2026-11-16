Nov 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ET

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury. He left the team's Week 11 clash against Oregon and later went to the hospital for further evaluation. Buchanan leads the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He made 40 receptions and had a long of 49 yards. With Buchanan now likely out the rest of the season, that leaves a massive void amongst the pass catchers. Andrew Marsh is the only other Michigan player with over 13 receptions on the season, so expect him to be heavily involved offensively down the stretch. Tight end Hogan Hansen and running back Savion Hiter are the only other Wolverines with double-digit receptions on the year.