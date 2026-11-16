Nov 16, 2026, 3:08 PM ET

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall has delivered some solid dual-threat performances, and it's helping him gain fantasy attention as we enter Week 12 of the season. He has completed just 57.3% of his passes on the season, going for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marshall has thrown eight interceptions as well, but he makes up for some lackluster passing stats with 121 rushing attempts for 692 yards and five touchdowns. He has no passing touchdowns over the past two games, but has rushed for 125 or more yards in each contest and has three rushing TDs to deliver some fantasy points. He is a better deep-league fantasy option, but he could also be considered in standard setups because of his improved work on the ground of late.