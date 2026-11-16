Jaleel Skinner Offers Streaming Appeal at Tight End Position
Nov 16, 2026, 3:04 PM ETLouisville tight end Jaleel Skinner put together a solid performance in Week 11, and it makes him a fantasy streaming option for Week 12. He caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against North Carolina. Skinner had three receptions for 39 yards in Week 10 against Georgia Tech, so he's been a bit more involved these past two weeks. Overall, the tight end has 24 receptions for 357 yards and four touchdowns. At a tough position to find consistent production, Skinner is a streaming option, and that goes for all league types, although he's a better deep-league option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Legend Glasker Remains Streaming Option Despite Week 11 Struggle
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:00 PM ETBYU wide receiver Legend Glasker had a rare down performance in Week 11, but he was involved enough to be a worthwhile fantasy option for Week 12 and beyond. The wideout had three receptions for just three yards in Week 11 against Baylor - he got four rushing attempts, gaining just two yards. Glasker has 42 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns this season overall, plus 23 rushing attempts for 116 yards and two more scores. His heavy offensive involvement makes him a pretty solid weekly option, and he's a bounceback candidate for Week 12. He can be considered for starts in all league types again, but he will be a more confident deep-league play after what happened last week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elija Lofton a Streaming Add with Role Expanded
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:56 PM ETMiami tight end Elija Lofton is a better fantasy option with Malachi Toney (ankle) out with an injury, and it turns the tight end into a streaming asset for Week 12. After going for 113 yards and a touchdown across seven receptions in Week 10 against Notre Dame, Lofton recorded five receptions for 39 yards in Week 11 against Duke. The results weren't as good, but they are enough to give Lofton fantasy value for Week 12 and beyond. Tight end has been a tough position to fill because of consistency issues, so a player like Lofton in a high-upside offense is a pretty intriguing fantasy option, especially for fantasy owners lacking at TE.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kenny Johnson Worth Adding as Touchdowns Continue Piling Up
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETTexas Tech wide receiver Kenny Johnson is worth more fantasy adds and usage before Week 12 after he delivered another big showing in Week 11. He caught just three passes, but he went for 75 yards and a touchdown. It marked his third straight game with a touchdown, and he has four touchdowns overall in that stretch. Johnson has 49 or more receiving yards in five straight appearances, so he's been pretty solid of late. On the season, Johnson has 707 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 43 receptions. He remains a solid deep-league option, and based on what he's done of late, he's someone to consider in standard fantasy setups as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Carson Hansen a Worthwhile Waiver Add After Scoring Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:49 PM ETPenn State running back Carson Hansen scored a touchdown for the sixth straight contest in Week 11, and that makes him a fantasy asset to be adding and utilizing in more leagues before Week 12. The running back rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown across just 12 carries in the team's Week 11 win over Minnesota - he also caught a six-yard pass. Hansen has at least 12 rushing attempts over the past six weeks, which lines up with his touchdown streak. He has rushed 115 times on the season overall, gaining 619 yards and scoring seven times. Hansen has added 56 receiving yards on eight catches for a little more fantasy value and appeal. He's worth deep-league usage at this point, and his string of success makes him a standard league option for the coming games as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Josh Derry a Rising Fantasy Option After Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:43 PM ETUCF wide receiver Josh Derry put together another big showing in Week 11, and he should get more fantasy attention for Week 12 as a result. He caught seven passes against Arizona State in Week 11, going for 137 yards. Derry had 143 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in Week 10 against Kansas, so he's delivered big two weeks in a row now. He has at least 54 receiving yards in six straight contests - all four of his TD grabs on the season have come in that stretch. Derry has a healthy offensive role, and that makes him worth deep-league usage, and he could also be a standard league setup option for Week 12 and beyond.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Javian Mallory Gaining Attention as Role Could Expand
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:39 PM ETMiami running back Javian Mallory is a rising fantasy college football asset going into Week 12 after Mark Fletcher (lower body) got banged up in Week 11. Mallory rushed for 71 yards and two scores over 10 attempts in that contest, plus had 79 receiving yards and a score across three receptions. He has 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over his 84 rushing attempts this season, plus has 10 receptions for 143 yards and a score. He's been a secondary option in the backfield behind Fletcher, but with the top back at least banged up, Mallory could be worth adding and starting in some more fantasy leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Lawson Worth More Adds After Another Big Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 2:34 PM ETWashington wide receiver Chris Lawson put together another big showing in Week 11, so his fantasy ownership and start percentages should rise going into Week 12. He went for 124 yards and two touchdowns over five receptions in Week 11 against Michigan State. Lawson has five or more receptions in six straight games now, and he's got four of his five touchdowns this season in that stretch. He has 77 or more receiving yards in seven straight contests, so he's been a pretty reliable fantasy wideout all season. Lawson has 851 yards and five touchdowns over 54 receptions for the year. He's worth adding and utilizing in all deeper leagues and some standard setups as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Brunner Tears his ACL in Practice
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 12:29 PM ETIndiana starting offensive lineman Joe Brunner (knee) suffered a torn ACL in practice last week, head coach Curt Cignetti announced. The Hoosiers started Austin Leibfried at right guard in Brunner's place in Week 11 against USC. It's a blow to Indiana, which is 9-1 and sitting at No. 9 in the College Football Rankings after winning it all a season ago. Brunner played in all nine of the team's games prior to Week 11. He was at Wisconsin before that, getting in 39 games over four seasons. The Hoosiers have regular-season games remaining against Washington and Purdue before a possible Big Ten Championship and then CFP games.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
JJ Buchanan Expected to Miss Remainder of Season with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ETMichigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury. He left the team's Week 11 clash against Oregon and later went to the hospital for further evaluation. Buchanan leads the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He made 40 receptions and had a long of 49 yards. With Buchanan now likely out the rest of the season, that leaves a massive void amongst the pass catchers. Andrew Marsh is the only other Michigan player with over 13 receptions on the season, so expect him to be heavily involved offensively down the stretch. Tight end Hogan Hansen and running back Savion Hiter are the only other Wolverines with double-digit receptions on the year.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
UTEP Fires Head Coach Scotty Walden
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 9:52 AM ETUTEP fired head coach Scotty Walden on Monday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The interim coach will be defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer. The Miners are just 1-9 this season, and the team went 6-28 overall across three years with Walden leading the team. UTEP has scored 17 or fewer points in all but one game this season and is averaging 283.5 total yards and 14.2 points per game overall. The Miners have the third-fewest total yards per game and are averaging the fewest points. Defensively, UTEP is allowing 403.6 total yards and 33.6 points per game. The team has games remaining against Air Force and Northern Illinois, and then can work on finding a new head coach for the coming seasons.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
George MacIntyre Not Expected to Miss Time With Knee Injury
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 15, 2026, 8:15 PM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (knee) is not expected to miss any time after suffering a minor knee injury in Saturday's 22-7 win over Texas A&M, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The second-year signal caller made his fifth straight start for the Vols, completing 13 of 17 passing attempts for 109 yards. He was banged up in the second half and was ultimately replaced by the team's season-opening starter, Faizon Brandon. Brandon led the team's only touchdown drive, compiling 36 rushing yards on six attempts and completing one pass for five yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen which quarterback will start against LSU in Week 12, but both will likely play in some capacity.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
Mike Matthews Out for Season with Knee Injury
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 15, 2026, 8:10 PM ETTennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (knee) will miss the rest of the 2026 season with a knee injury, according to On3. Matthews left the win over Texas A&M on Saturday after catching a slant and being wrestled to the ground by a host of Aggies' defenders, and did not return. This is a big loss for the Vols, as Matthews leads the team in receiving yards (608) and touchdowns (four). He is also a physical run blocker on the perimeter. With Matthews out of action moving forward, five-star freshman TK Keys will see more time out wide opposite Radarious Jackson. Braylon Staley, who was the SEC offensive freshman of the year last season, could see more targets out of the slot.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3
LaNorris Sellers' Status Uncertain Against Arkansas
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 11:57 AM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers' (lower body) status is "in flux" as the Gamecocks prepare to take on Arkansas on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He made the trip to Arkansas and is expected to be available, and it'll be a decision at game-time whether he goes or Cutter Woods gets his first career start," posted Thamel to X. Sellers is listed as probable due to a lower-body injury, per the SEC availability report. The South Carolina quarterback is RotoBaller's third-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 30.4 fantasy points against the Razorbacks. Sellers has recorded four straight games with multiple touchdowns.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
AJ Surace's Status Up In the Air
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 10:31 AM ETRutgers quarterback AJ Surace (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision as the Scarlet Knights get set to take on Nebraska. Surace will go through warm-ups before the team makes a decision, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Surace is coming off a performance against Wisconsin a week ago in which he completed 14 of 24 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. If he can't play, it will likely be Sean Ashenfelder, who has played just 44 snaps this season. Nebraska has been solid when defending against opposing passing games this season, allowing just 192.1 yards through the air to its opponents in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Malik Washington Will Be Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 10:26 AM ETMaryland quarterback Malik Washington (lower body) will be a game-time decision for the Terrapins as they go up against Wisconsin on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Washington is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 23.9 fantasy points against the Badgers. He is coming off a performance against Purdue in which he recorded 253 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards and two additional touchdowns. Wisconsin has limited its opponents to 185.2 yards passing per game this season and held Rutgers to just 161 yards through the air a week ago. If Washington can't play, backup Cardell Williams will likely get the start.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
LaWayne McCoy to Return for Louisville
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 10:18 AM ETLouisville wide receiver LaWayne McCoy (knee) will return for the Cardinals after nearly a month-long absence, according to On3's Pete Nakos. McCoy has missed Louisville's last two games due to a knee injury, but is set to make his way back to the field on Saturday, when the Cardinals take on North Carolina. The Tar Heels have allowed 227.2 yards through the air per game this season and gave up 245 yards passing to UConn a week ago. McCoy was off to a strong start before his injury, recording 25 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns over his first seven games of the season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Austin Mack to Start, Keelon Russell Available on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 13, 2026, 5:17 PM ETAlabama is expected to start senior quarterback Austin Mack in Saturday's game at Vanderbilt. Starter Keelon Russell (ankle) is listed as questionable and is expected to be available in case of emergency, but it looks as if Mack is lining up to make his first career start. Mack has played very sparingly this year, completing 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards in mop-up duty. This game should serve as a showcase to teams who may consider adding him in the transfer portal, as he does not currently have a path to starting next season if he stays at Alabama.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Cam Coleman Returning for LSU Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:45 PM ETTexas wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) will return this week for the LSU game. Coleman sat out last weekend's win over Missouri with the shoulder injury, but is no longer listed on the injury report. The junior receiver will be looking to recover some of his NFL Draft stock, as he has slid down boards with inconsistent play this season. Coleman has only caught 23 passes this season, going for 409 yards and seven touchdowns. He has had his fair share of big plays and flashes, but has also struggled with drops at times. Saturday's game will be a prime spot for him to put together a complete game, as the nation's eyes will be on Baton Rouge.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Ja'Kyrian Turner Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:40 PM ETPitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (lower body) has been ravaged by injuries all season long. The sophomore is listed as a game-time decision ahead of Friday night's game against Florida State. Turner did go through warm-ups two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, but ended up being unable to go. With an extra week off, his status remains murky. If he cannot go, freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. is certainly a viable fantasy option. Ferguson has filled in nicely for Turner this season, rushing for 662 yards and six touchdowns as the primary ball carrier. Even if Turner ends up being able to play, Ferguson should see a fair share of work.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jelani Thurman Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 13, 2026, 4:35 PM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Louisville. Thurman has been listed as questionable on the availability report all week with an unknown injury. Thurman reportedly limped off of the field on the first possession last week against UConn, but returned to the game to put up seven catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. His status will need to be monitored up until kickoff, as he is a top-end tight end option in fantasy as long as he is healthy in a juicy matchup against a Louisville defense that has been susceptible to surrendering points all year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report