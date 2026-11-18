LaNorris Sellers Off the Availability Report
Nov 18, 2026, 8:53 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle) is off the SEC availability report and is on track to return as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback in Week 12. Sellers dealt with an ankle injury last week, and although he was available to play, he did not take the field during an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Arkansas. Sellers was replaced by Cutter Woods, who threw three interceptions during the loss to the Razorbacks. Sellers is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points as South Carolina goes up against Georgia this week. Georgia has allowed just 186.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability reportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Aidan Chiles Out for Third Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:47 PM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles is out for the third consecutive week as the Wildcats get set to take on Minnesota in Week 12, according to the Big Ten availability report. Chiles is battling an upper-body injury, and the timeline for his return remains uncertain. In Chiles' stead, Nicco Marchiol has led the Northwestern passing game, totaling 406 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns passing over the last two weeks. Minnesota has done a nice job against opposing passing games this season, as the Gophers have allowed just 185.6 yards passing per contest in 2026. Last week, Minnesota allowed just 84 yards passing to Penn State starting quarterback Rocco Becht, but gave up three touchdowns through the air to the Nittany Lions signal caller.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Billy Edwards Questionable After Exiting Last Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:37 PM ETNorth Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards (undisclosed) is questionable with the Tar Heels ready to square off with Virginia in Week 12, according to the ACC availability report. Edwards is dealing with an undisclosed injury that forced him to the sideline during a loss to Louisville. Edwards recorded 120 yards passing on 10 of 14 completions before leaving the contest. He was replaced by Travis Burgess, who finished the game 6 of 11 for 59 yards and an interception. Burgess also rushed eight times for 35 yards. If Edwards can't play, it will likely be Burgess once again under center for the Tar Heels, who are going up against a Cavaliers defense that has allowed opposing passing games to average just 186.6 yards through the air per game this season, which is one of the better marks in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Giovanni Lopez Questionable Against Georgia Tech
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:31 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Giovanni Lopez (leg) is questionable for the Demon Deacons as they prepare to take on Georgia Tech in Week 12, according to the ACC availability report. Lopez sustained an apparent leg injury during the third quarter of Wake Forest's blowout win over Virginia but was able to play this past week against SMU. He finished the lopsided win over the Mustangs 14 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown, while adding 34 yards rushing and an additional two scores. Georgia Tech has done a nice job against the pass this season, limiting opponents to just 190.7 yards passing per game. Lopez is RotoBaller's 18th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 20.6 fantasy points against the Yellowjackets.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Turbo Richard Remains Out Against Washington
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:24 PM ETIndiana running back Turbo Richard remains out as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury, according to the Big Ten availability report. Richard has been out since the Hoosiers' Week 9 matchup against Minnesota, which he left due to his ailment. Before his absence, Richard was averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns rushing over his first nine games of the year. Running back Lee Beebe Jr. is Indiana's leading rusher, having carried the ball 150 times for 786 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Indiana goes up against Washington this week, a team that has allowed 132.4 yards rushing per game, which is middle of the pack.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Fluff Bothwell Re-Signs with Mississippi State
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell has re-signed with the Bulldogs and will return to the team for the 2027 season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Bothwell is the second Mississippi State star whose plans to extend his time in Starkville have come to light in recent days, as quarterback Kamario Taylor will also be back next fall. Mississippi State has had a disappointing 2026 season, as they sit at 4-6 entering this week's matchup with Tennessee Tech, which comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak. Last week, the 'Dogs fell at the hands of Auburn 41-9. Bothwell has been a shining light during a difficult year in Starkville, recording a team-leading 649 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing, along with 157 yards receiving and a touchdown through the air. However, after a hot start to the season, Bothwell has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and been held without a touchdown rushing over the last three weeks.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Malik Washington Expected to Return This Weekend
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 7:53 PM ETMaryland quarterback Malik Washington (knee) is expected to return to game action for the Terrapins against No. 18 USC on Saturday, according to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. Washington was out this past week against Wisconsin but appears on track to play against the Trojans. Washington last played during a Nov. 7 matchup with Purdue, in which he finished 13 of 18 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. He also rushed the ball eight times for 32 yards and a couple of touchdowns on the ground. USC has allowed opponents to gain 229.6 yards passing per game this season. Last week, the Trojans gave up 305 yards passing and two touchdowns to Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson, who made his first start of the season a week ago. Cardell Williams started in Washington's absence last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Michael Hawkins Jr. Looks to Keep Delivering Against Tougher Opponent
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:29 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has put together a pretty solid season, and he will look to keep delivering in a tougher Week 12 matchup against Houston. The Cougars are allowing 370.8 total yards per game, but just 23.4 points. The QB has completed 57.4% of his passes for 2,128 yards and 13 touchdowns, while throwing just three interceptions. Hawkins has 957 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns across 208 attempts, so he's a big dual-threat option. He has at least one touchdown pass in four straight games, and he's tallied at least one rushing score in every game he's played in so far. His matchup might be tougher this coming week, but with what he's shown so far this season, fantasy owners can keep trusting him and starting him in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dylan Raiola a Quality Option for Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:23 PM ETOregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is a pretty strong fantasy starting option for Week 12 in his matchup against Michigan State. Over eight games this season, Raiola has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns, while having just two interceptions. He hasn't added anything on the ground. Raiola has multiple TD passes in three straight games, and he hasn't thrown a pick in five straight outings. He has 246 or more passing yards in four straight games, so he's a rising fantasy option. Michigan State will be a bit of a challenge, as the Spartans allow just 336.5 total yards and 23.3 points per game, but with how Raiola has looked of late, he's one to keep trusting for his Week 12 matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
AK Dear No Longer on Alabama's Roster
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 12:57 PM ETRunning back AK Dear is no longer a member of the Alabama football roster, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced. The coach did not give any reasoning behind the announcement. Dear played in five games for the Crimson Tide last season, rushing 19 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 18 more yards. He's appeared in just two games this season, rushing twice for six yards and not catching any passes. Without Dear factoring in this season, Daniel Hill has led the backfield, with help from Trae'shawn Brown, EJ Crowell and Kevin Riley. Alabama is 8-2 and sits third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The offense has averaged 388.9 total yards and 35.8 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kari Ashley Hoping to Deliver in Tough Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:58 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley has produced pretty well this season, but he will have a tough matchup coming in Week 12 against Utah. The Utes are giving up just 18.6 points and 344.9 total yards per game, so this will be a stiffer test for TCU and Ashley. The tight end has 684 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 57 receptions so far, plus he's rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a score. His rushing score came in Week 11 against Kansas State, when he also caught five passes for 29 yards. Ashley has three or more receptions in every game so far, and he's produced 50 or more yards on six occasions. At a tough position to find consistent fantasy production, Ashley has been a pretty reliable fantasy asset, and that remains the case in Week 12 despite his tough test coming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trent Mosley a Great Option in Favorable Week 12 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:53 PM ETUSC wide receiver Trent Mosley is primed for a big-time fantasy showing in Week 12 against Maryland. The Terrapins are surrendering 30.3 points and 359.9 total yards per game so far, so the matchup is pretty favorable for Mosley. The wideout has produced 642 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 41 receptions in his seven games played so far - he's also rushed twice for 17 more yards. He went off for 130 yards on nine receptions in the team's Week 11 loss to Indiana, and he could be set up for an even bigger showing in a much more favorable matchup in Week 12. Fantasy owners should be starting him in most leagues for the coming week as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cole Tabb Looks to Continue Late-Season Surge
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:48 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb will look to keep his strong finish to the season going in a Week 12 battle against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 28.7 points and 386.9 total yards per game so far, and 140.4 yards are on the ground, so Tabb's outlook is really favorable. He's rushed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 attempts this season, plus has 28 receptions for 259 yards and four touchdowns. The running back has 60 or more rushing yards in five straight games, plus has four rushing scores over that stretch. Tabb has at least three receptions in three straight outings, plus caught a touchdown in that span. He's a high-level option already, and the favorable matchup makes him one to start in most leagues for Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Byrum Brown Eyes Monster Fantasy Outing in Lopsided Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:44 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown will be looking to deliver a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Samford. This season, Brown has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,972 yards and 14 touchdowns, while being picked off eight times. He has added 644 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 177 rushing attempts, showing he's a dual-threat option. Brown has multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games, plus has a rushing score in eight straight games. In a game that's likely to get out of hand, Brown should deliver a big fantasy day before getting rested late, and that means he should be starting in most leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Stellar Option in Likely Blowout Win
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:40 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom is set up really well to deliver a big fantasy showing in Week 12 against Wofford. The Rebels will be heavy favorites in that contest, and after a couple of losses in a row, the team could be looking to make a statement against the Terriers. Odom has produced 439 yards and three touchdowns over 34 receptions on the season. The tight end has three or more receptions in all but one game so far, and he's coming off a game in which he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma. Odom is a quality starting option against all opponents, and in this very favorable matchup, he's one to look to stream in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cooper Barkate Looks to Keep Producing for Hurricanes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:35 PM ETMiami wide receiver Cooper Barkate has picked up the slack over the past two games with Malachi Toney (ankle) out with an injury, and he's primed for another big showing in Week 12 against Virginia Tech. Barkate has 45 receptions for 581 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He had 134 yards on eight grabs in Week 11 against Duke and then 75 yards and two touchdowns over nine receptions in Week 10 against Notre Dame. Barkate should remain a high-level fantasy option for as long as Toney is out for the Hurricanes. He's primed for a solid showing against Virginia Tech, which allows 25.5 points and 349.6 total yards per game, so he should be starting in a bunch of leagues in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora a Stellar Fantasy Option for the Coming Week
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:30 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has been on a tear of late, and he's set up well to produce big again in Week 12 against UCF. The running back has at least 26 rushing attempts in three straight games, and he's logged at least 182 rushing yards in those contests. Flora has six touchdown runs over that three-game span, plus has tacked on eight receptions for 58 more yards. He has 185 rushing attempts this season, going for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus he's caught 21 passes for 138 yards. UCF is a pretty favorable matchup for him, as the Knights are allowing 26 points and 135.3 rushing yards per game, while giving up 380 total yards. Flora remains a high-level fantasy starting option as a result for the coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Thomas Castellanos Remains a Quality Starting Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 1:26 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos has starred since taking over as the team's starter, and he is a pretty strong starting option for Week 12 despite having a tough test ahead. He will be taking on Baylor, which allows 344.6 total yards but just 18.1 points a game. Castellanos has started the past three games for the Red Raiders, and he's thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in those contests. He has at least 263 passing yards in back-to-back games, and has rushed for at least 102 yards in two of his three starts. His matchup will be a bit tougher in Week 12, but based on what he's shown so far, fantasy owners should have confidence in starting him again.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arkansas State Fires Head Coach Butch Jones
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 17, 2026, 9:43 AM ETArkansas State decided to move on from Butch Jones, firing the head coach on Monday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The Red Wolves are 4-6 overall this season. He's led the team since 2021, with the team going 30-43 in his six seasons. Arkansas State had made a bowl game in three straight seasons before this year. Jones coached at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan previously. He has a 114-97 overall coaching record. The Red Wolves have games against Louisiana Tech and Troy remaining. Arkansas State's offense is averaging 366.9 total yards and 26.8 points per game, while the defense is surrendering 374.8 total yards and 26.5 points per contest. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Que'Sean Brown a Rising Fantasy Asset as Production Remains High
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:16 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown put together another good performance in Week 11, continuing a late-season surge and giving him good fantasy appeal for Week 12. He caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against Stanford in Week 11, plus had a four-yard rush. Brown is up to 66 receptions on the season, going for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He has four of those touchdowns over the past six contests, and has at least 50 receiving yards in six of the past seven outings. He's caught five or more passes in every game so far this season, plus has gotten five rushing attempts over the past four weeks to tack on a few more fantasy points. He's a really solid deep-league asset, and his touchdown prowess of late gives him standard league appeal for the weeks to come.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark III Offers Fantasy Upside as TD Streak Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 3:12 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark III has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games, and it's giving him more fantasy appeal and upside for Week 12. He rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a score against SMU in Week 11, plus had a nine-yard catch in that contest. Clark had 53 or fewer rushing yards in the three games before that, but scored five touchdowns on the ground to add plenty of fantasy points to his name. On the season, Clark has 97 rushing attempts for 493 yards and nine touchdowns, plus has added three receptions for 25 more yards. He is a better deep-league option while not getting a ton of work each week, but his touchdown potential makes him an option in standard leagues as well.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN