Nov 16, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown put together another good performance in Week 11, continuing a late-season surge and giving him good fantasy appeal for Week 12. He caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against Stanford in Week 11, plus had a four-yard rush. Brown is up to 66 receptions on the season, going for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He has four of those touchdowns over the past six contests, and has at least 50 receiving yards in six of the past seven outings. He's caught five or more passes in every game so far this season, plus has gotten five rushing attempts over the past four weeks to tack on a few more fantasy points. He's a really solid deep-league asset, and his touchdown prowess of late gives him standard league appeal for the weeks to come.