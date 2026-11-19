Nov 18, 2026, 8:04 PM ET

Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell has re-signed with the Bulldogs and will return to the team for the 2027 season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Bothwell is the second Mississippi State star whose plans to extend his time in Starkville have come to light in recent days, as quarterback Kamario Taylor will also be back next fall. Mississippi State has had a disappointing 2026 season, as they sit at 4-6 entering this week's matchup with Tennessee Tech, which comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak. Last week, the 'Dogs fell at the hands of Auburn 41-9. Bothwell has been a shining light during a difficult year in Starkville, recording a team-leading 649 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing, along with 157 yards receiving and a touchdown through the air. However, after a hot start to the season, Bothwell has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry and been held without a touchdown rushing over the last three weeks.