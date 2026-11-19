Katin Houser Doubtful for Iowa Game
Nov 19, 2026, 8:35 PM ETIllinois quarterback Katin Houser (nose, concussion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. Houser was knocked out late in the loss to UCLA last Friday, and was replaced by sophomore Carson Boyd. The ECU transfer has already missed time this season after undergoing hand surgery. With backup quarterback Michael Clayton II sidelined with a hand injury, it appears that third-stringer Boyd is gearing up to make his first career start this weekend in a must-win game for Iowa.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mazeo Bennett Jr. Unlikely to Play Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:28 PM ETSouth Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (upper body) was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report. Bennett left the Arkansas game last week with the injury and did not return. He has emerged as LaNorris Sellers' go-to target this season, leading the team with 42 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns. With Bennett likely to miss the game, Nyck Harbor (upper-body/hand), who is listed as probable after missing last week's game, will have to step up in a tough matchup against Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Jackson Harris, Winston Watkins Jr. Questionable Ahead of Tennessee Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:23 PM ETLSU's top two receivers were listed as questionable on the initial injury report ahead of Saturday's road trip to Knoxville, and that listing remains the same on Thursday's report. Jackson Harris is on the report with an undisclosed injury, while Winston Watkins Jr. (thumb) has been playing through a ligament tear in his thumb since the October 10 loss to Kentucky. Harris leads the Tigers with 55 catches for 864 yards and nine touchdowns, while Watkins is the team's second-leading receiver with 41 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns. If one or both of the receivers ends up being unable to go, Trey'Dez Green and Eugene Wilson III should see an uptick in usage.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Andrew Marsh Facing Misdemeanor Charge
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Nov 19, 2026, 8:15 PM ETMichigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure, reportedly stemming from a February incident involving a food delivery driver. Marsh has a court appearance scheduled for December 2. He is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's UCLA game, and it is unclear whether he will miss the game due to this circumstance or not. Marsh has 48 catches for 459 yards and a touchdown on the season. With JJ Buchanan (shoulder) already out for the year, freshman Salesi Moa was set to see an uptick in usage. Now, he may be the default WR1 going forward for the Wolverines.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers Hoping to Find the End Zone
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:50 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers hasn't found the end zone in three straight games but hopes to end his streak without a touchdown this week against Texas A&M. Beers is coming off a four-reception, 39-yard effort against Ole Miss last week and has totaled 12 receptions for 162 yards over his last three games. Texas A&M has performed well against opposing passing games this season and has allowed just 182.5 yards through the air per game on the year. Last week, the Aggies limited Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre to just 109 yards passing during a lopsided 22-7 Volunteers win.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiah Smith a Top-20 Play Against Nebraska
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:37 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13.3 fantasy points as the Buckeyes take on Nebraska this weekend. The Cornhuskers have defended well against opposing passing games this season, allowing just 177.1 yards through the air per game, which is among the best marks in the country. Smith is coming off two straight games with at least 117 yards receiving, recording as much, along with a touchdown on 11 receptions last week against Northwestern. The week before, he recorded seven receptions for 133 yards and a score. He will look to keep it rolling against Nebraska.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jackson Harris Has Been a Touchdown Machine
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:29 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has scored seven touchdowns in his last five games and is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked wide receiver as he and the Tigers prepare for Tennessee on Saturday. Harris is projected to score 15.4 fantasy points against the Volunteers' pass defense, which has allowed just 164.2 yards passing per game this season. Harris is coming off a big game against Texas, during which he finished with eight receptions for 64 yards and a couple of touchdowns. It was Harris' fourth multi-touchdown game this season. He has averaged 15.7 yards per reception and 5.5 receptions per game in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Cook Looking to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:21 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook is hoping to bounce back from a dreadful performance during a loss to Kansas last week. Cook recorded just 12 yards rushing on nine carries, averaging a slim 1.3 yards per carry. He also managed just one reception for eight yards. Prior to last week's matchup, he had totaled 239 yards rushing and two total touchdowns over his previous two games. West Virginia goes up against Houston this week, with the Cougars allowing just 121.5 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is RotoBaller's 31st-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points against Houston.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dilin Jones Has Found the End Zone in Three Straight Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:15 PM ETLSU running back Dilin Jones has scored a touchdown in three straight games as he and the Tigers prepare to take on Tennessee on Saturday. Jones is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked running back and is projected to score 12 fantasy points against the Volunteers. The Tennessee run defense has been quite stingy this season, allowing just 120.5 yards rushing per game. Jones is coming off a big performance against Texas, in which he finished with 125 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries. He has also recorded 29 receptions over the last five games, boosting his fantasy value over the final two weeks of the regular season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Taylor Hoping to Gain Steam
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 5:07 PM ETMinnesota running back Darius Taylor is coming off a solid performance during a loss to Penn State. Taylor recorded over 100 total yards against the Nittany Lions, finishing with a season-high 85 yards receiving on four receptions. His solid effort included a 58-yard reception, and while he failed to find the end zone, he remained productive. Taylor is RotoBaller's 23rd-ranked running back and is projected to score 12.5 fantasy points against Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to gain an average of 151.2 yards rushing per game this season, which is middle of the pack among FBS programs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jonaz Walton Riding Hot Streak
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 19, 2026, 4:57 PM ETNotre Dame running back Jonaz Walton has found the end zone five times over his last five games as he and the Fighting Irish enter a matchup with SMU on Saturday night. Walton is coming off a big performance during a win over Boston College last week, during which he finished with 141 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries. He has averaged a whopping seven yards per carry this season and is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked running back in Week 12. He is projected to score 15.1 fantasy points against the Mustangs, who have allowed 141.9 yards rushing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Mestemaker Ready to Bounce Back After Down Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is coming off a rare poor showing, and he'll look to rebound in a Week 12 battle against Arizona State. The QB has 3,239 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes this season so far. Mestemaker has completed 66.4% of his passes, while throwing 10 interceptions, but he's made up for the picks with 169 yards and four scores on 44 rushing attempts. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions in Week 11 against Texas Tech, but had multiple TD passes in the eight contests before that. Interceptions have become a bit of a problem of late, with four over his past three games, but he's offset those a bit with a rushing score in back-to-back games. The Sun Devils allow 341.1 total yards and 25.9 points per game, which sets Mestemaker up with a decent outlook for Week 12. He should be trusted in all leagues because of his overall body of work.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
J'Koby Williams Looks to Keep Rolling in Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:24 PM ETTexas Tech running back J'Koby Williams will look to keep producing at a high level during the team's Week 12 clash with Baylor. The running back has at least 124 rushing yards in three straight appearances, and he's scored once on the ground in each of those games. Williams now has 1,078 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over 138 attempts this season, plus has caught 30 passes for 212 yards. With 11 or more rushing attempts in six straight games, plus at least one catch in every game, he ends up as a good weekly fantasy option. Baylor allows 18.1 points and 344.6 total yards per game, but 120 of those yards are on the ground, so the matchup is pretty solid still for Williams. He can be started in all league types as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Collin Dixon Eyes Big Showing in Tough Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:20 PM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has been a pretty good fantasy asset this season, but he faces a brutal test in Week 12 against Iowa. The Hawkeyes boast one of the top defenses in the country, allowing just 279.3 total yards and 11.7 points per game so far. Dixon has caught 72 passes for 946 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus has a 15-yard rush this season. The wideout has four or more receptions in every single appearance, and he's gone for at least 36 yards in every contest. He had four grabs for 36 yards in Week 11 against UCLA, but found the end zone to post a solid fantasy score. Dixon has three touchdowns over the past two games, so despite the tougher test, he's one to keep starting in most fantasy leagues for Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Hasley Hopes to Continue Late-Season Surge
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:16 PM ETDuke tight end Jeremiah Hasley has produced pretty well as the regular season has gone along, and he will be looking to deliver again in Week 12 against Clemson. The tight end had 35 yards and a touchdown across six receptions in the team's Week 11 loss to Miami. Hasley has three or more receptions in three straight outings, and he's up to 34 receptions, 356 yards and two touchdowns for the season. Both of those scores have come across the past three contests. Clemson will be a decent challenge for Hasley, with the Tigers allowing 342.1 total yards and 20.6 points per game so far. At a tough position to find consistent fantasy production, Hasley is a decent streaming option for Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Coach Manny Diaz Staying with Duke Despite Interest from Florida State
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:11 PM ETDuke head coach Manny Diaz is staying with his program despite being a top candidate for the Florida State head coach opening, On3's Pete Nakos reported. Diaz removed his name from the coaching search earlier this week. In his three-year run with the Blue Devils so far, the team is 25-12. Duke is 7-3 this season and has been led by a strong offense and stout defense. The Blue Devils' offense is averaging 416.7 total yards and 32.2 points per game, while the defense is allowing just 307.1 total yards and 15.3 points per contest. The team has games against Clemson and Wake Forest remaining in the regular season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Justin Bowick Hoping to Continue Strong Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 2:05 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has put together some big fantasy performances this season, and he will look to add another one on Saturday against Arizona State. His Week 12 matchup is pretty solid, with the Sun Devils giving up 341.1 total yards and 25.9 points per game so far this season. Bowick is up to 868 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 49 receptions for the year. He has at least five receptions in all but four games, and he's gone for at least 50 yards in all but two contests. Bowick has 59 or more yards in four straight games, and last week was the only time he failed to reach the end zone in that stretch. Fantasy owners who have counted on Bowick as a starting asset can keep expecting him to deliver in Week 12.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Looks to Bounce Back in Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 1:59 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning is looking to get back on track after a rough showing in his Week 11 game. The Longhorns topped LSU this past week, but Manning threw three interceptions and had just 174 passing yards across 35 attempts. He completed 19 passes and had one touchdown, while rushing for 35 yards and a score across 12 carries. Manning had been much better in the two games before that, combining for six touchdown passes and no interceptions. He'll look to rebound this coming week in a clash against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are allowing 362.5 total yards and 25.3 points per game, so the matchup is pretty solid for the big-name QB. Fantasy owners can feel confident starting Manning in Week 12, but he could also be one to skip if you have other quality options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chas Nimrod Could Erupt in Stellar Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 1:54 PM ETAuburn wide receiver Chas Nimrod has a chance to post a big-time fantasy score in Week 12 against Samford. It's obviously a mismatch, with the Tigers favored by 48.5 points, so any Auburn offensive player could go off. So far this season, Nimrod has 481 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 44 receptions. He has a touchdown grab in three straight games and has only gone without a score three times all year. Nimrod has just 41 and 38 receiving yards the past two games though, so the touchdowns have really been supporting his fantasy production. Nimrod could score again in Week 12, so he remains a quality fantasy starting option if you are in need of a wide receiver.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Off the Availability Report
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:53 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle) is off the SEC availability report and is on track to return as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback in Week 12. Sellers dealt with an ankle injury last week, and although he was available to play, he did not take the field during an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Arkansas. Sellers was replaced by Cutter Woods, who threw three interceptions during the loss to the Razorbacks. Sellers is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 18.5 fantasy points as South Carolina goes up against Georgia this week. Georgia has allowed just 186.3 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Aidan Chiles Out for Third Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 18, 2026, 8:47 PM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles is out for the third consecutive week as the Wildcats get set to take on Minnesota in Week 12, according to the Big Ten availability report. Chiles is battling an upper-body injury, and the timeline for his return remains uncertain. In Chiles' stead, Nicco Marchiol has led the Northwestern passing game, totaling 406 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns passing over the last two weeks. Minnesota has done a nice job against opposing passing games this season, as the Gophers have allowed just 185.6 yards passing per contest in 2026. Last week, Minnesota allowed just 84 yards passing to Penn State starting quarterback Rocco Becht, but gave up three touchdowns through the air to the Nittany Lions signal caller.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report