Nov 20, 2026, 1:10 PM ET

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (shoulder) was upgraded to probable for the team's Week 12 game against Arizona State. He is on track to play. Over 10 games so far this season, he's completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,239 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has 10 interceptions as well, but has also rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns across 44 attempts to be a pretty well-rounded fantasy QB. Mestemaker struggled in Week 11 against Texas Tech, throwing for 277 yards and a score, while being picked off twice - he rushed for a touchdown to offset the couple picks. He had multiple TD passes in the eight games before that and has over 300 passing yards in all but two games, so he's been a pretty good fantasy asset. He's one to keep counting on if he's active.