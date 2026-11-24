Nov 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Louisville wide receiver Lawayne McCoy has produced pretty well of late and is coming off a two-touchdown game, so he's worth trying in more fantasy leagues for the final week of the regular season. He had five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 12. McCoy has at least 63 yards in four straight games, although his scores last week were his first ones in that stretch. He has 640 yards and six touchdowns over 36 receptions on the season overall. He'll be a solid streaming option for his average Week 13 test against Kentucky - the Wildcats allow 364.6 total yards and 25.5 points per game. McCoy is a more confident play in deeper leagues, but after what he did last week, fantasy owners could at least consider him in standard setups.